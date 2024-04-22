Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AppLovin: Reinforcing My Assumptions About A Bullish Business Potential

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA profile picture
Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
372 Followers

Summary

  • AppLovin's 2023 earnings were solid, with revenues up 17% and accelerated growth in the Software Platform Segment.
  • AppLovin is outperforming its competitors in the AdTech industry, with significant growth compared to The Trade Desk and Innovid.
  • Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, AppLovin's stock has a 97% premium over its current price, with a 70% probability of increasing in value.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Overview

On December 07, 2023, I wrote an article about AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), AppLovin: Promising Opportunities Coupled With Considerable Risks. In the article, I describe the market opportunity, strategy, and business model of the company and outline the main challenges. I

This article was written by

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA profile picture
Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
372 Followers
Investing in high-growth opportunities across industries, employing a value investing approach that prioritizes robust business models and strategic foresight. Focusing on companies with the potential to profoundly influence the global landscape in the years aheadI primarily employ the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation methodology, although I remain adaptable to various valuation techniques. Additionally, I leverage business model frameworks derived from institutions like Harvard Business School and other renowned universities for in-depth analysis. This approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of a company's intrinsic value and strategic positioning within its industry landscape, facilitating informed investment decisions with a focus on long-term growth potential and risk mitigation.Educational background: MBA IESE Business School, University of Navarra and chartered financial analyst with CFA Institute

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News