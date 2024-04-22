Wachiwit

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) investors have had to deal with massive downside volatility as JNJ continues underperforming its healthcare sector (XLV) peers. I maintained my bullish thesis on JNJ in my previous article. However, JNJ's continued underperformance has continued to baffle me, suggesting the market remains concerned over the structural impediments attributed to its potential legal liabilities.

Even though JNJ posted a solid first-quarter earnings scorecard in mid-April, the leading healthcare company's guidance was below analysts' estimates. There are concerns about Johnson & Johnson's growth momentum in the second half as the company navigates the expected entry of European biosimilars of Stelara. However, Johnson & Johnson's highly robust profitability and well-diversified business should mitigate these risks.

JNJ Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Accordingly, JNJ is assigned an "A+" profitability grade, underscoring its fundamentally strong business model. Over the past five years, Johnson & Johnson has consistently generated free cash flow margins above 20% (except in 2022). With the divestment of its consumer healthcare business, the company has renewed its focus on Innovative Medicine and MedTech business segments.

Both segments delivered robust operational growth in Q1. Accordingly, Innovative Medicine posted 2.5% operational growth, while MedTech delivered 6.3% operational growth. I believe a stronger focus will continue to be placed on JNJ's Innovative Medicine business, as it accounted for more than 75% of Johnson & Johnson's corporate EBIT.

Consequently, investors have likely assessed higher execution risks, as JNJ management highlighted concerns attributed to Stelara's loss of exclusivity. Stelara generated $2.45B in reported sales, accounting for more than 11% of Johnson & Johnson's reported Q1 revenue base. Therefore, with the impending entry of competitive biosimilars, JNJ could be compelled to introduce more attractive pricing levers to maintain stable volumes.

Despite that, the company anticipates its MedTech segment to maintain its momentum, "with sales growth expected to remain relatively consistent throughout the year." Therefore, Johnson & Johnson likely wants its investors to focus on the healthcare leaders' advancements in MedTech to rejuvenate its near-term growth cadence.

As a reminder, Johnson & Johnson leveled up its cardiology platform with the recent $13.1B acquisition of Shockwave. This acquisition, predicated on Shockwave's intravascular lithotripsy technology, is expected to position the company favorably in the cardiology technology segment. Shockwave's anticipated 2024 outlook indicates robust growth, even though there could be adjusted EPS dilution over the next two years due to Johnson & Johnson's financing framework.

Despite that, it underscores Johnson & Johnson's well-managed, low-leverage balance sheet, bolstered by its solid free cash flow-generating business. With a net debt of just $7.4B in Q1, analysts' estimates suggest JNJ could regain its net cash position in 2024, bolstering Johnson & Johnson's ability to make growth-accretive business development investments. Johnson & Johnson management underscored the company's confidence in its M&A approach. It accentuated that M&A remains a "critical component" of its overall capital allocation strategy, underpinned by "strong cash flow and balance sheet." As a result, it provides "significant flexibility" to JNJ to execute accretive transactions.

In a potentially higher-for-longer market environment, well-managed businesses like JNJ are well-primed to deliver growth options that bolster the company's core businesses. Continued progress in the dealmaking space should provide a more constructive framework for Johnson & Johnson to execute well.

Moreover, JNJ recently raised its dividend per share payout by 4.2%, augmenting its appeal to income investors. With JNJ still reasonably valued ("C-" valuation grade), I believe value and income investors will likely find JNJ's current levels attractive to add more exposure.

Notwithstanding the optimism, Johnson & Johnson's talc-related liabilities will likely continue to affect a more comprehensive and sustained valuation re-rating in the near term. With JNJ facing ongoing lawsuits, investors will be highly cautious about adding exposure aggressively, given potentially worse-than-expected judgment and payouts that could materially affect JNJ's FCF and growth drivers. Until the company can execute and deliver a comprehensive settlement through the legal process, JNJ investors must be prepared for potential downside volatility attributed to its talc-related legal woes.

JNJ price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

JNJ experienced a steep selloff from its January 2024 highs, down nearly 13% through last week's lows. As a result, it re-tested its October 2023 lows before bottoming out above the $140 level.

Interestingly, robust buying sentiment returned to undergird JNJ's bottom last week, suggesting dip-buyers likely helped to defend against further downside volatility.

Therefore, I assessed that near-term pessimism in JNJ is likely reflected, allowing a more attractive risk/reward entry point for long-term JNJ investors to add more exposure.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

