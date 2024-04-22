Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.79K Followers

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (OTC:KSPI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Ferguson - Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations
Mikheil Lomtadze - Co-Founder and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research
James Friedman - SIG
Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Kaspi's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. My name is Harry and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to David Ferguson from Kaspi to begin. David, please go ahead when you're ready.

David Ferguson

Hi. Thank you, Harry. Hi, everybody. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial results conference call.

Joining me on the call today, we've got Mikheil Lomtadze, our Co-Founder and CEO; Pavel Mironov, our Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO; Tengiz Mosidze, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO; and Yuri Didenko, Head of Capital Markets and Deputy CEO. As usual Mikheil will take you through the strategic updates. I'll take you through to the financials section and then we'll open the call up for the regular Q&A.

So on that note, Mikheil, over to you, please.

Mikheil Lomtadze

Thank you, David.

So let's go straight to our some of the strategic updates for the first Q. So the quarter has been strong, so we're off a good start on 2024. The Payment's TPV has grown nicely, 35%, tracked by revenue growth of 25% and net income growth of 25%.

Marketplace GMV is up 62%. Revenue is up 108% on the Marketplace, driven by the nice growth of on the bottom line on a Marketplace of 36%. And the revenue in the Marketplace, also driven by some of the new business lines which we've launched, including everything around the cars and the grocery showing

