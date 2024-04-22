Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is 7%-Yielding Verizon Stock A Buy On The Post-Q1 Dip?

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon stock dipped after weak Q1 results.
  • We break down the Q1 results to see what VZ did well and where it struggled.
  • We also review the valuation and the outlook for the stock and share our perspective on whether it is worth buying on the dip or not.
  • We also share our view on VZ relative to its peer T.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) stock recently dipped sharply lower (3.62% as of this writing) in the wake of releasing its Q1 results. We last covered VZ after it reported Q3 results and said that it was the better

If you want full access to our Portfolio which has beaten the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with ~1,200 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies and you can join them today at a compelling value.

With the 2-week free trial, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
31.38K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The service also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like-minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
VZ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News