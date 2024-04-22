brightstars

A "Hold" Rating on NovaGold Resources Inc.

This analysis reiterates a "Hold" rating on shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) (TSX:NG:CA).

Despite not being close to installing high-grade, long-term gold production at the Donlin Gold mine complex in southwest Alaska, NovaGold Resources previously earned a "Hold" rating as the stock was still viewed as a tool to remain exposed to the upside outlook for gold prices as a portfolio hedge against a risk of an impending recession. Also, the Federal Reserve appeared to be in a mood to raise interest rates due to inflation, causing NovaGold Resources' share price to fall further due to its positive correlation with gold prices, which did not welcome higher interest rates.

About NovaGold Resources in Southwest Alaska: Donlin Gold Project, 50-50 with gold giant Barrick Gold Corp

NovaGold Resources Inc. is exploring and developing its principal asset, the Donlin Gold Project, which consists of 493 mining claims covering approximately 29,008 hectares in the Kuskokwim region of southwest Alaska. The site is intended to accommodate open pit mining, the facility for processing the mine material, and the infrastructure for storage and disposal of the waste material.

The project is located 20 km north of Crooked Creek, Alaska, USA. This is an asset that, once it is operational and starts producing gold, is expected to last for many years, depending on an investment decision the company has not yet made.

The ownership of the gold mining project lies 50/50 between NovaGold Resources and gold giant Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (ABX:CA).

NovaGold's Donlin Gold Project in Southwest Alaska: Information on Future Gold Production

The dimensions of this deposit are significant: 39 million ounces of gold contained in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, with an average gold grade of 2.24 grams of gold per ton of ore. The company indicates this is double the global average.

These gold resources include gold reserves of 33.8 million ounces of gold on a proven and probable basis. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are hosted in a low-sulfide, reduced intrusive epizonal system occupying less than 5% of Donlin Gold's total mineral land package. Therefore, the area holds great potential for further exploration activities in addition to the 1,400 drill holes that have already been drilled over something more than 339,000 meters.

Based on the ownership rates, Donlin Gold owns 19.5 million ounces of gold in measured and estimated resources, including 16.9 million ounces of gold in proven and probable reserves. Mineral reserves are the only category of mineral resources with demonstrated economic viability, while the lower category of measured and indicated resources are unproven and cannot be converted into mineral reserves without successful development activities.

Technical studies completed in 2021 quantified what it could mean from an economic perspective to establish production at Donlin Gold in the Kuskokwim region of southwest Alaska.

Economic Perspective of the Donlin Gold Project: Some Considerations

Donlin Gold will produce gold for 27 years as a result of an initial investment worth $7.4 billion, while $1.7 billion is the company's major long-term expenses, or CapEx, such as the miners' shelters, mining equipment and machinery, and caterpillars, which is expected to be sustained throughout the time mine production is active.

Donlin Gold's goal is to produce 1.1 million ounces of gold per year and mine 440,000 tons of ore per day. However, this is an average as the project forecast peak production of 1.5 million ounces of gold in the first five years of production, with an increase in the cut-off policy applied in the first part of the mine's life. As for the company's day-to-day expenses, including salaries for miners and administrative staff, land and royalties, electricity and fuel bills, and property taxes, Donlin Gold will pay approximately $38.21 per ton of processed mineral or $5.90 per ton of mineral extracted or $635 per ounce of gold produced. As gold mining costs rise worldwide, the Donlin gold mine likely won't be one of the most expensive gold production sites. Using nearby energy, the facility is expected to process 53,500 tons of mineral material per day.

The mine does not appear to be expensive in day-to-day operations, but the level of initial investment and long-term CapEx, combined with the current scenario of expensive borrowing, inextricably affects the investment decision, most likely leading to a general bearish sentiment for the stock. Unless economic conditions in the capital market change, as we will see later in the analysis, the stock still has a chance to reverse this negative sentiment.

The internal rate of return (or IRR) used to measure the return on investment in the Donlin Gold project is 9.2%. This value alone doesn't say much, but it makes practical sense relative to other gold projects. It must be said that when writing articles about gold mining explorers and developers, we found that many projects had IRRs between 15% and 20%. On a hypothetical scale of market preferences, Donlin Gold could then rank lower in terms of IRR, and this could potentially impact the timing of the build-up of gold production.

As for the Donlin Gold Project's "after-tax payback period" of 7.3 years, other companies' projects could be preferred to Donlin Gold, as a payback period of less than three years was more often observed in my previous articles about gold mining developers.

The 'after-tax payback period' also influences market decisions when prioritizing different potential investments because it essentially measures how long the capital allowed to grow in a project returns to the investor's pockets. And given the current economic situation, where short-term investment instruments are preferred over long-term instruments, provided they guarantee the payment of a higher return, a project that takes longer than others to pay back the initial investment, and not at one of the best rates of return in the industry, this does not help the stock market build positive sentiment around NovaGold Resources.

The Gold Price Assumption Counts, but is not Exclusive to Donlin

These metrics, as well as those illustrated below, were determined based on an assumption of a gold price of $1,500/oz which is not particularly in line with the current trend of the gold price currently sitting at $2,375/oz on the London bullion market. The underlying price assumption for Donlin Gold is closer to an older trend than a newer one, as it is closer to the 10-year average of $1,512/oz. than the 5-year average of $1,790/oz. This could speak in Donlin Gold's favor, as assuming a higher price per ounce of gold becoming increasingly desirable as a portfolio hedge in this highly uncertain global environment, the Donlin gold project's valuation metrics could also end up in a much more positive scenario. However, this also applies to other projects by other operators, as they typically have prices between $1,400/oz and $1,600/oz. This is the price range commonly used as a baseline scenario during the economic evaluation of gold projects.

It Is not Surprising that Certain Valuations Are no Longer Exciting in the Market

Then the economic part of the technical document shows two more ratios, namely the "after taxes cash flow" of $13.1 billion and the "after taxes net present value" (or NPV) (calculated using a discount rate of 5%) of $3 billion.

These values mean much more when expressed in "per common share" terms and relative to the market price of NovaGold Resources' publicly traded shares and potentially compared to financial indicators of other peer companies. Perhaps the investor may be tempted to perform the following mathematical operations, but this may also be the intended goal of the economic part of the technical documentation of mining projects. Well, NovaGold Resources Inc. stock has 334.37 million common shares outstanding under the NG symbol on the NYSE American, which means its "after-tax cash flow" per share is $39.18 and its "after-tax NPV" per share is $8.97.

NG shares were trading at $3.07 apiece as of this writing, resulting in a forecast 12-month cash flow of 2.12x, assuming the Donlin Gold project generates $1.45/share net cash flow per year over 27 years of operations, versus a sector median's price / forward cash flow of 8.41x. But while the latter index comes from companies that already produce the precious metal, Donlin is instead cash flow in perspective, and to demonstrate in practice.

NG stock's current share price is also 0.34 times net NPV. It therefore appears that the share price represents a steep 65.8% discount to the gold project's value, which screams a bargain. Of course, such an assessment would support a buy thesis for NG stock today, but if the market had been interested in these considerations, the stock would have shown a positive underlying trend. Instead, it lost momentum and showed a general downward trend with some signs of a tentative recovery.

About the Jurisdiction in which Future Gold Production Will Take Place

Finally, Donlin Gold is located in Alaska, where there is usually legislation and a climate that is very favorable to mining, as the state's economy depends heavily on the ability to exploit its abundant natural resources. Alaska is the second most important state in the United States in terms of gold production, is ranked 11th in the world according to the 2022 Fraser Institute of Mining Companies annual survey, and overall, there are 11,400 direct and indirect jobs in the mining industry in Alaska.

These are the positive aspects of the Donlin gold project, which bode well for confidence in the construction of the mine. The federal permits have been received, and concerning the pipeline of state permits, this is well advanced. But the investor must also be aware that the US bureaucracy is not among the fastest in awarding the various mining concessions, it usually takes an average of 7 years for a mine to be built and the exploitation of the deposit to begin, and the state of Alaska is no stranger to this system. This average time estimate of 7 years is reliable as it is the result of a mapping revision carried out by Italian mineral experts last year for not only domestic but also international mineral resources.

In 2024, the company will continue its activities to further advance the Donlin Gold Project and obtain the permits. The board approved a budget of $28.5 million versus an expense initially estimated at $31.5 million. As of Q1 Fiscal 2024 (ended on Feb. 29, 2024), the company had funds, which included not only cash but also term deposits, for a total of $118 million, thus more than covering its 2024 spending needs.

NovaGold Won't Reverse the Long-Term Bearish Trend Anytime Soon, but Can Still Benefit from Bullish Moves in Gold in the Short Term

Before NovaGold Resources Inc. makes an investment decision to build Donlin Gold, objectively this does not appear to be possible in the short term. Given the analyzed aspects and previous considerations, it is inconceivable that the stock price of NG can make a significant leap from current levels and initiate a long and positive trend in the market without a significant turning point in the development of the Donlin Gold project. Upward pressure on inputs and fossil fuel prices has impacted Donlin Gold's return profile, while costly borrowing has made financing the project even more difficult. These factors must have influenced the company's investment decision in the Donlin Gold Project to date, with the stock market likely weighing it. Perhaps it is no coincidence that since the Fed has taken a hawkish stance on interest rates to curb inflation, the stock of NG has been unable to re-establish a long-term upward trend in its share price.

Although the possibility of a recovery in the share price is not completely ruled out, as expectations of interest rate cuts in the March/June 2024 Fed meeting drove the stock higher from early February, there are more dynamic and interesting stocks in the gold mining industry to focus on than NovaGold.

Therefore, this analysis does not recommend investors to buy NG shares, even though, as shown in the charts below, the market price is now much more accessible than before following the stock market's sharp decline. As of this writing, the stock price of NG traded at $3.07 apiece for a market cap of $1.04 billion. The share price was much closer to the lower bound than the upper bound of the 52-week range of $2.33 to $5.73. The stock price was also completely below the MA Ribbon.

The same considerations apply to shares of NovaGold Resources under the symbol NG:CA, which are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or TSX). As of this writing, the stock price of NG:CA traded at CA$4.24 apiece for a market cap of CA$1.42 billion. The share price was much closer to the lower bound than the upper bound of the 52-week range of CA$2.98 to CA$7.81. The stock price was almost completely below the MA Ribbon.

If You Bought NG Shares at Significantly Higher Prices, There Is Still Room for Recovery

However, this analysis gives hope to those who own NG shares in their portfolio if they bought at a time with a significantly higher price than the current one. Since the stock continues to be positively correlated with the price of gold, it should still be possible to benefit from an increase in the price of gold. The positive correlation between NG stock price and gold futures (GCM2024) as a gold price benchmark is represented by the yellow area curve at the bottom of the chart below over the last 5 years. The positive correlation means that when the NG stock market was bullish (bearish), the price of gold was most likely also bullish (bearish), regardless of the returns of the two securities. The positive correlation is also historically strong, as the yellow area curve has rarely fallen below the zero line.

The same considerations apply to the relationship between shares of NovaGold Resources under the symbol NG:CA, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or TSX), and gold futures.

This brings us to the gold price outlook and how the changing economic conditions could, on the one hand, increase the market price of the yellow metal and, on the other hand, spur the investment decision for Donlin Gold.

The precious metal is expected to benefit from robust demand, acting as a portfolio hedge "in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainties". There are currently major geopolitical tensions around the world, sparked by conflicts in Ukraine, and the Gaza Strip, and issues between the Western bloc and the Eastern bloc of countries, which seem to be creating persistent headwinds for investors.

The gold price should also benefit from the expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year, although the Fed remains uncertain about the start of the dovish policy due to recent data suggesting more stubborn inflation than expected with its chairman Jerome Powell recently reporting a hawkish change in his tone. But sooner or later, interest rates will be lowered, it's just a matter of time. Gold prices welcome lower interest rates because investors in this scenario face a lower opportunity cost of investing in gold and gold-backed securities, including NG stocks, instead of fixed-income assets such as US Treasuries.

If gold is bullish, shares could also rise to significantly higher levels than currently, as higher gold prices could potentially revive market interest in Donlin Gold, as could the prospect of a reduction in borrowing costs.

As resistance to capital projects eases in the face of expansionary monetary policy on interest rates, more affordable debt will also help break the impasse over the investment decision on the Donlin Gold Project, a dynamic that could later lead to a turnaround at NovaGold.

An investment decision on Donlin Gold is unlikely to be made until interest rates have fallen dramatically from current levels, and it could take all of 2025 before that happens. But in the meantime, the likelihood of a positive shift in market sentiment for NG stocks will be growing thanks to the Fed's rate cuts. In my opinion, one thing is certain for now: there will be interest rate cuts. We don't know when, but the Fed will do it sooner or later.

Elsewhere, There Seems to Be No Relief: Better to Continue with a "Hold" Rating

On the other hand, the rest of the U.S. stock market doesn't offer much of a prospect for investors who might consider diverting money from NG shares. If the investor recalls: At the beginning of this year, market participants had expected six rate cuts in 2024 (now reduced to two cuts, perhaps even just one cut later this year), which, together with the AI hype and weight loss drug hype, led to such a strong rally in the stock market, which now poses a risk of overvaluation among US-listed stocks, as the economic outlook ahead appears quite bleak, we must say. With the AI/weight loss drug/semiconductor hype undoubtedly creating significant excitement in the US stock markets, analysts are now looking forward to continued market growth, but this time supported by "revenue growth inflecting higher". As this expectation clashes with the FactSet data forecast of S&P 500 turnover up 3.4% in the first quarter (Vs. 10-year average of 5.1%), the mission seems like quite an undertaking.

Gloomy growth prospects could impact FactSet's data forecast. The economy has not laid the foundations for growth in the past two years as borrowing costs to finance projects, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions were seen as prohibitive (look at the standoff in the US private sector credit curve from January 2023 to today), except for a few industries due to the formation of special circumstances: For example, the consolidation of land grabs in the Permian Basin in the US due to a lack of reinvestment over the past 10 to 15 years has led to strong merger activity between oil and gas exploration and production giants in recent months. Or the energy surge in the summer of 2022 and eleven interest rate increases, which led to oil and gas operators as well as banks astonishingly increasing their profits and ultimately fueled the debate about whether "extra profits" should be judged as unfair and thus redistributed to society.

In addition, persistent inflation and high borrowing costs prevent demand from coming back into play. So the problem is two-fold and increases the risk that analysts' expectations of fundamentals driving the US stock market higher will not be met. If growth falls short of expectations, this could become a problem for portfolios in the coming weeks and increase the risk of a sell-off in US stocks. Triggered by the Fed's hawkish inflation battle, the described scenario is the aftermath of the recession for the US stock market, with gold serving as a protective hedge for investors' portfolios.

A "soft landing" without an economic recession is currently still expected, according to a market sentiment barometer by Bank of America Corporation (BAC), even as higher interest rates push inflation toward the 2 percent target, but now by 54 percent of respondents, compared with 71 percent in January.

Conclusion

NovaGold Resources Inc. is working to establish gold mining in Southwest Alaska for high-grade, long-term gold production, but the investment decision has not yet come, most likely influenced by higher inflation and especially expensive debt capital.

From an operational perspective, the Donlin Gold project is big, and from a financial perspective, it's not bad. But as the market waits for the investment decision to finally be made, and the longer time goes by, the more NovaGold's share price will suffer from the market's impatience.

This situation has led to a fundamentally pessimistic mood towards NovaGold shares listed in North American stock markets for a couple of years now. However, investors who may have purchased shares at higher prices are encouraged to continue holding their positions.

Sooner or later, the Federal Reserve will lower the federal funds rate as inflationary pressures continue to ease, and as financial costs cool, the market may increase Donlin Gold's investment decision probability.

The shares could still recover to previous highs in my view, while the expected robust demand for gold as a portfolio hedge against global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds will not hold back from offering support to share prices through a positive correlation between the NovaGold shares and the gold price.