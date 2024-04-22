Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NovaGold: Still A Chance For A Positive Long-Term Trend Reversal

Summary

  • NovaGold Resources Inc. receives a "Hold" rating due to its potential as a portfolio hedge against a recession and the upside outlook for gold prices.
  • The Donlin Gold Project in southwest Alaska has significant gold reserves and the potential for further exploration activities.
  • The investment decision for the Donlin Gold Project is unlikely to be made until interest rates have fallen dramatically, but a positive shift in market sentiment could occur with expected rate cuts.

A "Hold" Rating on NovaGold Resources Inc.

This analysis reiterates a "Hold" rating on shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) (TSX:NG:CA).

Despite not being close to installing high-grade, long-term gold production at the Donlin Gold mine complex in southwest Alaska, NovaGold

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.45K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

