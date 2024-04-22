alengo

Games Global Is Producing Impressive Growth And Profits

Games Global Limited (GGL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Games Global develops and sells online casino gaming content and related solutions to iGaming operators worldwide.

Games Global Limited is quickly growing revenue and profits as it expands into the large and lucrative U.S. market.

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

What Does Games Global Do?

Isle of Man-based Games Global Limited was founded to develop casino-style gaming software, content originally as part of Fusion Holdings.

Games Global sells into regulated markets in Europe and North America, and its products have over 7.3 million unique monthly active players in December 2023. Those players made over EUR6.5 billion in wagers across 8 billion paid spins.

The firm also recently acquired Digital Gaming Corporation USA to expand its business into the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Walter Bugno, who has been with the firm since April 2022 and was previously CEO of International Game Technology Plc's international operations and CEO of Tabcorp's Casino Division.

The chart below shows the company's product and client types:

SEC

As of December 31, 2023, Games Global has booked a fair market value investment of $173 million from investors, including Zinnia Limited.

GGL seeks iGaming operator customers in Europe and North America.

It has recently expanded into the United States market, which management believes represents the largest global market for its products and services.

Sales, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen substantially as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Sales, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 27.7% FYE March 31, 2023 19.5% FYE March 31, 2022 1.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

The Sales, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales, G&A expense, fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 0.7 FYE March 31, 2023 2.3 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

The Rule of 40 is a software industry metric that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

GGL's most recent calculation was an impressive 55% as of December 31, 2023, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 23% Operating Margin 31% Total 55% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

What Is Games Global's Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by research company Grand View Research, the global online gambling market was an estimated $63.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $154 billion by 2030.

If achieved, this would represent a forecast CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary causes for this expected growth are the rise of mobile smartphones for playing games and increasing regulatory approvals in potentially lucrative markets.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the important U.S. online gambling market from 2020 to 2030:

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Evolution, Gaming Group AB

Pragmatic Play (Gibraltar) Limited

Playtech PLC

Play'n Go Malta Limited

Playtika

International Game Technology PLC

Light & Wonder

Others.

Games Global Limited Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results are summarized below:

Growing top-line revenue, but at a reduced rate of growth

Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin

Higher operating profit but lower operating margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations.

Below are various financial results from the firm's current registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 292,348,610 23.4% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 328,410,820 82.4% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 180,077,790 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 172,543,920 27.6% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 183,651,590 72.2% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 106,638,340 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 59.02% 1.9% FYE March 31, 2023 55.92% -5.6% FYE March 31, 2022 59.22% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 91,513,890 31.3% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 119,578,920 36.4% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 103,873,460 57.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 81,358,520 27.8% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 110,489,270 33.6% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 104,137,750 57.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 123,394,540 FYE March 31, 2023 $ 108,950,610 FYE March 31, 2022 $ 136,206,720 (Glossary Of Terms). Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

As of December 31, 2023, Games Global had $59 million in cash and $88 million in total liabilities.

GGL produced $150 million in free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Games Global Limited's IPO Details

Games Global intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final figure may be higher.

The company's sole shareholder will likely sell shares as part of the IPO.

GGL says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

... for working capital and other general corporate purposes, such as: developing and enhancing our technical infrastructure, solutions and services; growing our research and development efforts and sales and marketing operations; funding the higher compliance requirements associated with our transition to and operation as a public company; and planned expansion into new markets. We may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; (Source - SEC).

Leadership's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not currently the subject of threatened legal action that would have a significant effect on its profitability or financial position.

The listed book runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Macquarie Capital and Barclays.

Games Global Is Producing Growth And Profits

GGL is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to fuel its expansion efforts and for general growth purposes.

The company's financials have produced increasing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth, growing gross profit but variable gross margin, increased operating profit but reduced operating margin and variable cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $150 million.

Sales, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Sales, G&A efficiency multiple fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends following a successful IPO and will retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the company's growth plans and working capital requirements.

GGL's recent capital spending history shows it has spent relatively little on capital expenditures as a function of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing iGaming software, content, and related services is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

GGL's recent expansion into the U.S. market represents a significant opportunity, as it is one of the world's largest markets.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its controlled status by parent company Fusion Holdings, whose interests may be different from those of GGL.

The firm is also subject to a wide variety of competitive forces and operates in heavily regulated markets.

GGL also derives most of its revenue from revenue-sharing agreements with few operators in large markets, so the company is subject to changing degrees of ability to increase its take rate depending on various circumstances.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company's top 20 customers accounted for 73.6% of its total revenue, so GGL faces revenue concentration risks.

When we learn more about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.