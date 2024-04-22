Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BCE: Why I Added This 9% Yield To My Portfolio

Apr. 22, 2024 1:42 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE) Stock, BCE:CA Stock
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • BCE is a leading telecommunications provider in Canada with a strong market share and a diverse media business.
  • BCE shares have plummeted while the market has rallied, creating an attractive entry point.
  • While BCE does face increased competition in wireless, I believe the company's cheap valuation more than prices that in.

Bell Media main office for Toronto and its logo with the Canadian National Tower (CN Tower) in the background. Bell Media is one of the biggest mass media and television broadcasting company in North America

BalkansCat

There is an old investment axiom to be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy. In the case of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), it appears investors are certainly fearful, as the stock has lost an

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.84K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCE
--
BCE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News