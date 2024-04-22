Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings Looks Appealing As TAM Expands Led By New Markets And Robust Tech Stack

Apr. 22, 2024 1:53 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG) StockDIS, FLUT, MGM
Uttam Dey
Summary

  • DraftKings is a major player in the online gambling industry and is expected to become profitable next year.
  • The company has made key updates, including an intent to acquire online lottery app Jackpocket and expanding its Online Sports Betting offering into newer markets.
  • DraftKings has strong growth potential as the online gambling market expands, with a focus on online sports betting.
  • My model implies ~16% upside from current levels.

Watching soccer game at home

svetikd

Investment Thesis

Gaming engagement among Americans hovers at all-time highs, while the online gambling industry is projected to grow in the mid-teens. As the gambling market continues to push into newer highs, as I will unpack in the post below, regulation and

This article was written by

Uttam Dey
Uttam is a technologist at heart, deeply fascinated by the numerous advantages sustainable adoption of technology brings. He has led product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world and uses his background in technology, passion for data analysis, and expertise in valuation to find companies that are sustainably building long runways to robust growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

