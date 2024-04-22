3 Trends Impacting HYG And High-Yield Bonds

matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

In keeping with my coverage on bonds and bond trends, I thought to write a quick article on recent trends impacting high-yield bonds as an asset class. Three trends stand out.

Default rates are rising, reaching 4.5% this past December. Analysts expect defaults rates to continue rising, but only slightly so.

Credit spreads are narrowing and are currently below historical averages. For bonds rated BB, spreads currently stand at 1.9%.

Due to the above, prospective risk-adjusted returns for high-yield corporate bonds look quite weak. Treasuries look much better, investment-grade bonds too, but less so.

In my opinion, high-yield bonds still have a place in an investor's portfolio, due to their high yields and as economic conditions remain adequate. Fundamentals are worsening though, which might be a deal-breaker for many investors.

I'll be focusing on the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) for the remainder of this article, as this is the largest high-yield corporate bond fund on the market. I much prefer other funds though, including the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: SPHY) and the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS: USHY).

HYG - Quick Overview

HYG is a simple high-yield corporate bond ETF, tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. It is a relatively simple index, including all bonds with the following characteristics:

fixed-rate

developed market corporate issuer

dollar denominated

non-investment grade credit rating, BB or lower

Applicable securities must also meet other basic inclusion criteria centered on liquidity, size, and the like.

HYG is an incredibly well-diversified fund, with investments in over 1,000 securities, and with exposure to most important industries.

HYG

HYG currently yields 6.0%, a respectable yield, but somewhat lower than expected for a high-yield bond fund. This is because it still holds older bonds from when rates were lower. Although these have lower yields, their prices should rise as they mature. HYG's yield to maturity of 8.3% takes into consideration these potential price gains, and is much more reflective of the returns investors should expect moving forward.

HYG

HYG is diversified enough to function as a stand-in for the broader high-yield bond market. With this in mind, let's have a look at recent trends impacting these securities and HYG.

HYG - Recent Trends

Rising Default Rates

High-yield corporate bond default rates have risen, from around 3.2% pre-pandemic to 4.5% as of December 2023. Analysts expect default rates to rise even further this year, as higher rates continue to impact the finances of many companies.

S&P

Higher default rates are a straightforward negative for high-yield corporate bonds in general, and for HYG. Higher default rates also increase the attractiveness of investment-grade securities vis a vis high-yield bonds. Treasuries are not impacted by default rates, so treasuries look stronger as default rates rise.

Tighter Credit Spreads

High-yield corporate bonds consistently yield more than investment-grade bonds of comparable maturities, due to their added credit risk. Spreads do vary, depending on underlying economic conditions and investor sentiment. Spreads have decreased by around 3.0% since their mid-2022 highs, by around 1.0% since early 2023.

Data by YCharts

Spreads are currently around 1.0% lower than their medium-term averages, almost 2.0% lower than the long-term average.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Spreads between HYG and benchmark treasury ETFs have also tightened, consistent with the above. Spreads are down around 1.0% these past few years, reaching their lowest levels in history.

Data by YCharts

Tighter spreads are an obvious negative for high-yield corporate bonds in general, and HYG in particular. Tighter spreads also increase the attractiveness of investment-grade bonds over high-yield bonds. If treasuries yield almost as much as HYG, might as well focus on the safer, higher-quality treasuries. Higher default rates tilt the scales further, which brings me to my next point.

Weaker Risk-Adjusted Yields and Returns

Right now, high-yield corporate bonds seem to offer weak risk-adjusted returns. Risks are higher, or more salient perhaps, due to elevated interest and default rates. Returns are lower, insofar as spreads are tighter. This is a terrible combination for high-yield corporate bonds, and although neither defaults nor spreads are at disastrous levels, both figures are quite poor, and trending worse.

An implication of the above could be to simply avoid high-yield bonds altogether. I'm not sure that I would go so far. High-yield bonds continue to offer, well, high yields, and the broader economy remains strong. High-yield bonds continue to offer above-average yields to historical averages.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

I still expect high-yield bonds to outperform investment-grade bonds, in the medium-term at least. This is particularly true of the better high-yield ETFs out there, including the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN). FALN focuses on bonds recently downgraded from investment to non-investment grade, a strategy which has significantly outperformed for decades.

Data by YCharts

Conditions might be slightly unfavorable for FALN right now, but the fund's strategy is strong and resilient.

Still, right now the risk-adjusted returns do seem weak. This is an important fact for investors to consider and might be a deal-breaker for more bearish or risk-averse investors.

High-Yield Bonds - Alternatives

Considering the above, I thought to have a quick look at some alternatives to high-yield bonds.

Senior Loans

Senior loans are an obvious choice. These are almost always variable rate loans given to smaller, riskier issuers. Credit risk is comparable to that of high-yield bonds, but with rate risk much lower, and yields much higher.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Spreads are also apparent when comparing senior loan and high-yield bond ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Senior loan ETFs would see their dividends decline as the Fed cuts rates but should continue to yield more than high-yield corporate bonds for at least a few years. Under current Fed guidance at least.

Although senior loan ETFs are impacted by higher default rates and tighter credit spreads, I believe their higher yields outweigh these considerations.

CLOs

Senior loans are sometimes packaged into CLOs, which tend to be variable rate investments with good yields.

Higher-quality CLOs could provide investors with good yields at little credit risk, making them a good alternative to high-yield bonds under current conditions.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is a fantastic ETF focusing on BBB-rated CLOs. It sports a 7.8% dividend yield, 8.2% SEC yield, with below-average risk and volatility.

Investment-Grade Bonds

Investment-grade bonds are an obvious alternative to high-yield bonds. At current default rates and spreads, the former seem quite attractive relative to the latter.

The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is a simple investment-grade bond index ETF, and a reasonable, although average, choice. It only yields 4.3%, however.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an actively-managed choice in this space, with an above-average 6.2% yield. It is also somewhat expensive, with a 0.79% expense ratio.

Conclusion

High-yield corporate bonds have seen higher default rates and tighter credit spreads since early 2023, both very negative trends. Prospective risk-adjusted returns look quite weak right now, although absolute returns still look quite good.

In my opinion, high-yield bonds still make for reasonable investment opportunities, albeit weaker now than in the past. At the same time, investors on the fence about asset allocation should lean towards investment-grade bonds, which do show evidence of stronger fundamentals.