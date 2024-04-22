Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Getinge AB (GNGBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Getinge AB (OTCPK:GNGBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mattias Perjos - President & CEO
Agneta Palmer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Cassel - Danske Bank
Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken
Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie
Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux
Mattias Vadsten - SEB
David Adlington - JPMorgan
Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley
Patrik Ling - DNB Markets
David Johansson - Nordea Markets
Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to the Getinge Q1 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Mattias Perjos; and CFO, Agneta Palmer. Please go ahead.

Mattias Perjos

Thank you very much, and hi, everyone, and welcome to today's conference. With me I have our CFO, Agneta Palmer who will present the financials in a moment. We can move directly to Page 2 to kick things off please.

So on Page 2, we're trying to highlight the key takeaways when it comes to performance for the quarter. So getting the sales increased by 5.2% in the first quarter and this, we had unchanged organic sales despite the challenging comparative figures that we had because of the release in COVID in China last year. Order intake for Getinge as a whole, increased by 7.8%, of which organic growth was 2.5% due to the positive performance across all 3 business areas and our main geographic regions.

Despite the increased sales, the adjusted EBITDA margin was lower than last year, and this is mainly due to continued cost for quality improvement in Acute Care Therapies and higher costs for input goods and for employees. We continue to have strong free cash flow, and we have a solid financial position that will enable us to continue to invest in profitable growth going forward.

