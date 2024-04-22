Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCPK:SDVKY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Tjeder - Head of Investor Relations
Stefan Widing - President and CEO
Cecilia Felton - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Klas Bergelind - Citi
Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan
Max Yates - Morgan Stanley
Vlad Sergievskii - Barclays
Gael De-Bray - Deutsche Bank
Cunliffe Daniel - Bernstein SG
Andreas Koski - BNP Paribas

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to Sandvik's presentation of the First Quarter Results 2024. My name is Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations. And beside me, CEO, Stefan Widing and CFO, Cecilia Felton. We will as we usually do, listen to Stefan and Cecilia take us through the highlights of this quarter. And after that, we will open up for questions. So now let's listen to the presentation. And please, Stefan.

Stefan Widing

Thank you, Louise. And also from my side, welcome to the first quarter report in 2024. If we summarize this quarter, we can see the typical seasonality with a positive book-to-bill. And overall, I would say the order intake levels are at the solid level in this quarter. We see a strong demand in aerospace a bit more, a mixed picture in general engineering and mining demand is on high levels, while infrastructure has remained weak in the quarter.

Total order intake declined by 7% of which organic decline was 5%. Revenues declined in total 6% and of that organic was 5%. And the organic decline on the revenue side of course also had an impact on our margins this quarter, adjusted EBITA decreased by 14% corresponding to margin of 18.2%. This leaves our rolling 12 months EBITA margin at 19.6%. So just like last year where starting a little bit on the lower side

