Hookipa Pharma: 04/25/24 Update Should Be The First Of Several Positive Catalysts

On Friday April 19th, shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) closed at $0.733/s with a valuation ~$72.53M. To be clear, this company is a High Risk/High Reward play and as such, is probably not a suitable investment for most investor’s portfolios. Typically, I would build a 2% position at most in my portfolio for this type of early clinical development target when I am interested. However, in this particular situation, I have increased my exposure through an additional 1% in physical shares and another 1% through an assortment of options for ~4% exposure. Here is why:

1) On 04/25/24, HOOK will share its pivotal Ph2/3 design for lead asset HB-200. This implies they are still on-track to start their registrational trial in mid’24.

2) The company confirmed in its 4Q'23 and Year End Business Review that it will share a Ph2a clinical update on HB-200 in 2Q’24. Based on the fact that ASCO titles drop on Wednesday, 04/24/24, we may get a “teaser” sooner than later.

3) HOOK’s update on Business Priorities and Oncology Partnership Programs was a critical move in the right direction at the right time (01/29/24). As a result, the company will get to focus on its pivotal-ready lead asset while Gilead (GILD) provides the financial commitment to move their partnered HBV and HIV assets forward.

4) The company reported ~$117.5M in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in both the business and quarterly updates. I anticipate a follow-on offering or PIPE following one of the positive updates… at a higher valuation than today’s.

5) 4 of my top 10 Biotech Funds/Investors have taken significant stakes in the company according to 4Q’23’s most recent Form 13’s, in addition to GILD’s large stake.

As a result, I see short-term trading and longer-term investing opportunities in HOOK; my position has been designed to take advantage of both. If the data presented over the next 8-10 weeks is positive, I can see a potential upside move of 3-5x. If it remains positive over the next 6-9 months and/or is reinforced with significant positive updates on the GILD pipeline, I can see a potential upside of 5-10x over the next year or two. However, if the upcoming updates are negative, I can see HOOK getting cut in half or worse. Below, I will present the company’s background and my reasoning for an increased exposure.

Background

Corporate

HOOK is a clinical development biotech company focused on creating immunotherapies using its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company’s initial lead asset was HB-101. In late 2021, it failed to show a significant impact on cytomegalovirus (CMV) in various types of transplants to warrant further pursuing. This forced the company to pivot to its next-in-line assets that were still very early in development. The stock took significant hits during this transformation (see below), but the company has now shown enough clinical data to put itself in a position to launch a pivotal trial for HB-200 in the second half of this year.

Clinical

HOOK’s arenavirus platform utilizes two different approaches. One is its replicating technology, which can induce a robust CD8+ T-cell response to a disease-specific target and can be administered repeatedly. An additional positive feature is that it does not require an adjuvant to stimulate the immune system. Because of these properties, HOOK is using the replicating technology in immuno-oncology, with HB-200 as its wholly-owned, lead program.

HB-200

HB-200 is targeted at patients with HPV16+ cancers in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC). The standard of care (SOC) for this type of cancer is Merck’s PD-1 (MRK) called Keytruda (pembrolisamab, or “pembro”). As of now, there are no real good alternatives or even second-line options for patients. Numerous companies have been trying for years to duplicate the efficacy of the PD-1s (or similar PD-L1s) which are able to turn some “cold” tumors “hot”. Hot tumors can potentially be identified by a patient’s own immune system which can then attack the tumor. Since adverse events for the PD-L1s are pretty rough and unfortunately, the T-cells recruited to fight eventually run out, that is what makes HOOK’s arenavirus approach so interesting.

Pembro has demonstrated an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of ~19-23% as monotherapy. HB-200 as monotherapy demonstrated some activity in an early phase 2 trial; however, better results came when HB-200 was administered with pembro in a first-line (1L) setting. In the 11/22/23 update at ESMO last year, the combination of HB-200 and pembro showed an ORR of 42% (8/19 evaluable patients) with 1 Complete Response (CR) and 7 Partial Responses (PR). This confirmed an earlier update from May of 2023 that showed an ORR of 43% (6/14 evaluable patients).

Naysayers have claimed that the # of patients treated/data-to-date is too small on which to make a definitive judgement. Or that since the patients were treated with pembro/SOC, there might be a chance that the SOC could account for the results. While I appreciate the caution, I don’t think either argument has much weight. Yes, a higher # of patients will improve the accuracy of the outcome, and pivotal trials usually lead to lower ORRs than in Ph2a trials. However, HOOK will be presenting on potentially 30 or more patients in the upcoming update, so we will have additional clarity, And a 20% increase over SOC to over 40% is pretty impressive considering there is no other option for patients. One hypothesis of this positive outcome to-date is that HB-200 is allowing pembro to work longer, meaning patients can actually be on pembro longer, enabling a greater effect. We shall see!

HB-200 is administered as two separate single-vectors, HB-201 and HB-202, given alternately. The former expresses the E7 fusion protein from HPV16 while the latter expresses the E6. The initial program is focused on Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas (HNSCC) which HOOK estimates as 45K patients worldwide having HPV16+ tumors (p.14 of the 03/25/24 Corporate Presentation). Of those, ~33K have something called a composite positive score (CPS) > 1 and ~50% have a CPS >20. HB-200’s best ORRs were actually ~40-60% in this subgroup. So, while this may present a smaller initial market to launch into, the ORRs are high enough to most likely gain Accelerated Approval from the FDA in this subset. That would shorten the time to approval significantly, which could lower initial costs, but bring in revenue perhaps 2 years faster? Equally as significant, HB-200 should open up the door to a tumor agnostic approach in cervical, penile and vaginal cancers – potentially doubling or even tripling the size of the market for HB-200. All of the above are reasons why Thursday’s update is so anticipated.

HB-200's ORR w/pembro in 1L HBV16+ HNSCC (Hookup Pharma's 03/24 Corporate Presentation)

HB-700

Targets KRAS-mutated cancers and was recently returned to HOOK by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). KRAS mutations are prevalent in many cancers and were once thought to be undruggable targets. Recently, however, two drugs were approved for a specific mutation called G12C in lung and colorectal cancers. What these drugs have shown is that they can become “tumor agnostic”, meaning the targeted organ doesn’t matter, only the presence of the specific mutation does. Unfortunately, the # of patients with each mutation varies significantly across each “disease” and individually can be relatively small. This hasn’t stopped numerous companies from pursuing them though. In fact, over the past 5 years, the space has become very crowded for G12C targeted therapies in addition to several other KRAS mutations, as many tumors have multiple mutations in them.

While HB-700 hits G12C and 4 other primary mutations, the drug is much farther behind several other companies going after pan-KRAS mutations. Now that Roche has returned the rights for this drug, HOOK has decided to shelve it due to limited financial resources…but not until the company has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) with the FDA in 2Q’24. I think these are great decisions for HOOK because shelving clearly will save money in the short-term, but filing an IND for HB-700 triggers a $10M milestone from Roche (“Hookipa remains eligible for milestone payment associated with submission of Investigational New Drug application") and will allow the company or a future collaborator to begin a clinical trial right away.

HOOK’s other technology is “non-replicating” and aimed to trigger a similar CD8+ response but in a different way. For example, to achieve non-replication, these engineered arenavirus therapies have had one of their own genes made defective so that it can still identify and infect its intended targets, but won’t be able to replicate and infect other cells in a patient’s body. HB-400 and HB-500 use this technology and have been partnered with GILD for HBV and HIV respectively. HB-300 uses this technology as well to target PSMA in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, but this project has been shelved as well. I will dig further into 400 and 500 in a follow-up article at some point after the HB-200 update.

Stock Moves

I have been following the company since before its IPO at $14/s in April of 2019, due to its early work in potential CMV and HBV treatments. I was disappointed when HB-101 failed in CMV transplant patients, and knew that they would be burning cash until they showed some significant progress in their follow-up assets. The stock continued to drop over the next couple of years, and the company continued to dilute shareholders as it completed a couple of follow-on raises to survive.

The share price hit around the $0.70 range last spring (remarkably close to today’s current price) before HOOK shared a “positive phase 2 update” on 05/31/23. The company then also priced its most recent follow-on at $1.31/s. After a brief pop to just under $2/s followed, the stock crashed down to the low $0.40 range before settling back to around today’s $0.70 range.

HOOK 04/19/24 3m Stock Chart (StockCharts.com)

Stock Ownership

There are 10 top biotech investors/funds that I hold in the highest regard. Not only do they have a consistent, long-term track record of success, but this particular group is more than likely to “stick-with” their investments through the ups and downs of clinical development. In regard to HOOK, 4 of my top 10 have reported on their most recent Form 13s significant stakes as a percentage of the company. They are: Baker Brothers with ~8.15M shares, equal to~8.4% of the company; EcoR1 with ~4.6M shares for ~4.8%; FMR with ~3.36M shares; and Redmile with ~1.06M shares.

While the current dollar amount invested is low (due to the company over 90% decline over the past couple of years), the percentage of ownership is high for this group, with most increasing their positions recently. GILD also owns 18.76M shares for ~19.4% of the company and if you add in that #2 holder Artal/Invus has 5.9% and #3 Knoll Capital Management has 5.7%, these 3 plus my 4-above control ~50% of HOOK. I have confidence in this group, and especially like that Baker Brothers doubled down before the end of the year (which was a major influence in my decision to increase my position in HOOK past a tradition 2% of my portfolio without seeing the clinical update.)

Discussion on Financials

Cash

As shared above, $117.5M at the end of 2023 is not enough money to conduct the upcoming HB-200 pivotal trial into 2026. There should be additional clinical milestones earned and paid to HOOK over the next few quarters, but a capital raise will most likely occur following the upcoming clinical updates for HB-200 (see Agenda item #3 on HOOK's PRE 14A form on 04/16/24 – it is authorization to increase the # of common stock from 200K shares to 400K shares. The company currently has 96.55M shares, so the only reason to need to increase to 400K shares is that part or most of the remaining amount below 200K has been used).

Burn Rate

4Q’23 was ~$38.3M, but that included a $12.77M impairment for the 30% reduction in force (RIF) and severance costs of ~$1.5M. Therefore, the burn rate in 1Q’24 should drop considerably, but then ramp up in later quarters with the initiation of the pivotal trial.

If I had to guess, the capital raise will range between $100-$250M, depending on the strength of the data and how much the company wants to dilute at this “lower” valuation level (even after a 3-5x pop the company would be below a $400M valuation and then diluted…which is very low for a pivotal-trial ready, solid tumor focused asset). HOOK’s current Cash and Burn Rate are much of the reason why the stock is trading down so hard right not. This is why the strength of the data readout will be so important.

Valuations

Back of the Envelope Math

There are so many potential variables at play over the next couple of months that picking a tight range for a potential valuation is very challenging. For instance, the company could conduct one large raise on positive data and be done for a couple of years, having enough money to make it through 2+ years of the pivotal trial. Or it could complete an initial smaller raise to wait and see what the repercussions are in this investing environment. The benefits of the latter would be to see if the stock hits a high enough valuation where an additional raise can be made by the end of the year on additional data. The risks though include that the stock does not settle significantly over $5/s (a share price where certain institutional investors and funds cannot invest in the company), thereby necessitating a reverse-stock-split after June’s Annual Meeting…or anything in-between.

Therefore, I am going to keep my examples below pretty basic for the purpose of this article and share my “30K foot view” for both a shorter-term and longer-term period. Why? Because if the data update is positive, the stock should run-up a bit:

First, I am going to zero out the value of the entire pipeline except for HB-200 (HB-400, 500 and 700 all have some current value, but it is relatively immaterial at this point to a short-term valuation compared to HB-200).

Second, I am going to use the high-end peak sales multiple of 7x for the company because HB-200 is an oncology asset with the chance to change the standard of care in a solid tumor disease (one of the most sought-after types of assets in biopharma).

Third, I have left off a discount rate, which would obviously lower the potential gains from an acquisition of the company due to the short duration of a potential 8-12wk investment or longer-term investment with so many fluid variables – feel free to apply/use your own if you like.

In the short-term

If HOOK shares a positive Phase 2 update on HB-200 over the next 8-12 weeks, the value of the asset could range from a couple hundred million dollars to several hundred million dollars. (Feel free to pick a comparable asset that is already on the market.) Here is a simple, relatively conservative consideration using quite a few assumptions:

If there are 33K HBV16+ positive HNSCC cancers diagnosed world-wide, let’s say ~40% are in the US and potentially treatable = 13,200 patients. If an accelerated approval were only for those with a CPS >20, that cuts the # in half to ~6,600. If HB-200 is able to get up to 20% of these at peak, that brings peak patients ~1,320 patients/yr.

Pricing HB-200 at $100K/yr would get you to ~$130M/yr in sales and similarly, $200K/yr pricing to ~$260M sales (n.b. that Amtagvi, the first cell therapy for relapsed/refractory melanoma has been priced at $515K/yr). Put a 7x multiple on that for a potential acquirer, and now you have ~$910M to $1.82B valuation for just 1 narrow indication without any cash, line extension or pipeline value thrown in. HOOK is currently valued at ~$70M. A move to ~$700M (before dilution) would take the value of the stock to over $7/s for ~10x potential upside to Friday’s closing price. That is why I am comfortable projecting at least a 3-5x swing up in the short-term on positive data and a subsequent capital raise.



Longer-term

Any long-term investment is predicated on a positive phase 2 update. Further, the potential short-term volatility and variability of so many unknown factors that could impact HOOK’s valuation make it a truly High Risk/High Reward play. For those of us who see the long-term potential, here are some considerations on why I like the stock long-term as well:

The above calculations only look at HNSCC cancer and took a conservative 20% adoption rate. If the HB-200/pembro combo became the standard of care for all of these 1L patients, peak sales #s would go up significantly.

Commercial rights in the EU and ASIA would have significant value as well.

HPV16+ tumors are found in several other cancers, and high-risk HPV causes about 5% of all cancers world-wide. For HB-200 to treat each of these cancers, additional clinical trials (costs) are required, but they would help HB-200 gain access to an additional 10-20K more potential patients. It is estimated that ~13K cervical cancer patients are diagnosed in the US each year and nearly all is due to HPV; ~40K anal cancer; ~2,100 penile cancer; and ~8,200 vaginal cancer.

HOOK’s “replicating” platform, once validated, can be used to target other variations/mutations in cancer. So can the “non-replicating” platform in infectious diseases.

The above calculations do not include any value in HOOK’s pipeline.

Factoring in any or all of the above is not realistic at this moment in time. However, a positive data reveal over the next couple of months could unlock significant potential value long-term over the above short-term calculations.

Competition

As mentioned above, pembro (or a similar PD-1) is the current SOC for HNSCC. There are no HPV-specific therapeutic options available for treatment, but there are other companies attempting to utilize the HPV16+ approach.

BioNtech SE (BNTX) is one such company, although they appear to be at least a couple of years behind HOOK in development.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) appeared to be ready to start a phase 2b trial of one of its potential treatments, but then announced on March, 27th that it would be skipping directly into a pivotal trial by adding an additional drug to its original combo with pembro. This is a riskier strategy for them, as PDSB hasn’t run trials with an active comparator yet, but they have stated they believe they can start their pivotal in 2024.

There are many other companies pursuing cures for HNSCC utilizing technologies such as neo-antigens, bispecific antibodies, T cells and tumor-specific antigens.

Risks

As shared above, there are some very significant risks to HOOK’s valuation over the next few months, so expect volatility! Here are the biggest ones on my mind:

If the phase 2 update is negative, the stock will most likely drop hard. Based on the upcoming scheduled conference call and likely update(s) at ASCO, I would be surprised if this were the case.

A raise is coming, and it will be dilutive. How much will HOOK raise and at what price? It is just a guessing game at this point. Personally, I don’t mind as much being diluted by say 20% for example, as long as I get to ride an exponential run-up prior.

Momentum/event traders will be looking to bail on good or bad news. It is what they do. This will increase volatility in the short-term.

HOOK’s Annual Meeting is scheduled for 06/17/24. The company put on the agenda item #4, a vote to conduct a reverse-stock-split in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for 10. It is a smart move, because it gives the company the flexibility to get the price of the stock over $5/s artificially if the data doesn’t move it before then, or the follow-on raise brings it back down.

BNTX and/or PDSB may develop HPV16+ drugs with greater efficacy and/or safety. And other companies may have breakthroughs with their own technologies.

Conclusion

By the end of this week, HOOK will have revealed an FDA path to approval for HB-200 and potentially teased its next clinical update. By the end of this quarter (10 weeks from now), a full clinical update will be out, and the company will most likely have raised additional cash at hopefully a much better valuation than today. We also will most likely know whether a reverse-stock-split is in the cards. Each of these types of events has the potential to significantly move a stock by itself, and HOOK will have several in a row. The volatility could be very intense and is not for the faint of heart.

For these reasons, it is my opinion that HOOK's stock price could rise up to 3-5x from today's levels in the short-term following a positive phase 2 update for HB-200, but get cut by 50% or more on negative news. Therefore, my plan is to review and process each update as it comes and reevaluate its impact on my portfolio’s position. Therefore, I may trim some of my holdings if the data causes a significant rip higher, but may add more if there is a compelling reason to do so as well. Same for my options.

I will update any trading changes after I make them and if or when my investment thesis changes.

