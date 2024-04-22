Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Icade (CDMGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 22, 2024 1:41 PM ETIcade (CDMGF) Stock
Icade (OTCPK:CDMGF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 22, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Joly - Chief Executive Officer
Christelle De Robillard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF
Veronique Meertens - Kempen
Celine Soo-Huynh - Barclays
Adam Shapton - Green Street
Marc Mozzi - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Icade results as of March 31, 2024 call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. Today, we have Nicolas Joly, Chief Executive Officer; and Christelle De Robillard, Chief Financial Officer, as our presenters.

I will now hand you over to Nicolas Joly to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Nicolas Joly

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Nicolas Joly speaking. Well, thank you all for being here today on this call. I'm with Christelle De Robillard, our new Chief Financial Officer. And this morning, we are very pleased with Christelle to present the main figures and events for Icade for the first quarter of 2024. This presentation will, of course, be followed by a Q&A session. So to start, the key takeaways of the first quarter were as follows.

Firstly, at our Investor Day on the 9th of February, we announced our new strategic plan for 2024, 2028, named ReShape. For the record, ReShape is based around four priorities. First, continue adapting our office portfolio to new users by leveraging on our portfolio of well-positioned office assets, which account for 86% of our offices.

Second, accelerate diversification by focusing on three asset classes with growing markets and a solid track record for Icade, light industrial, sedan housing and data sensors. Third, develop and invest building 2050 city, a mixed-use and sustainable city. Fourth, maintain a solid financial policy by adapting the

