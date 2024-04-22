Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 22, 2024 1:44 PM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.8K Followers

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandy Martin - IR, Three Part Advisors
Tom Ferguson - President and CEO
Philip Schlom - CFO
David Nark - SVP of Marketing, Communications and IR

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities
John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
Jon Braatz - Kansas City Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Quarter Four and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin, Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's financial results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year, which ended February 29, 2024.

Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Financial Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communication and Investor Relations.

After today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note the live webcast for today's call, which can be found at www.azz.com/investors- events. Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Except for actual results, our comments containing forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are detailed from time to time in documents filed by AZZ with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, undue reliance

Recommended For You

About AZZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News