Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Forget Big Tech Earnings, Buy Income Instead

Apr. 22, 2024 2:57 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, BAC, BMO, BMO:CA, FHN, GOOG, GS, JPM, META, MS, OCSL, QQQ, RY, RY:CA, SCHW, TD, TD:CA, TSM
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.73K Followers

Summary

  • Big tech earnings are approaching, but I'm not betting on them. Big tech stocks have gotten too expensive.
  • I have sold most of my U.S. tech stocks and reinvested the proceeds into high-income investments.
  • In this article, I reveal two high-income stocks I've been buying, as well as one asset category that offers high yield while being fully insured by the government.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Big tech earnings kick off this week, and I won’t be betting on them. Although the single biggest position in my portfolio is Google (GOOG), I

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.73K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, BAC, GOOG, OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
BMO--
Bank of Montreal
BMO:CA--
Bank of Montreal
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News