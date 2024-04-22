Forget Big Tech Earnings, Buy Income Instead

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph MicroStockHub

Big tech earnings kick off this week, and I won’t be betting on them. Although the single biggest position in my portfolio is Google (GOOG), I have no U.S. tech exposure apart from that, and I intend to keep it that way.

The problem is valuations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the NASDAQ-100 index trades at 29 times earnings. That is an extremely rich valuation for an entire index. There are individual stocks that have remained above 29 times earnings long term–Amazon (AMZN) is an example–but usually when entire indexes reach such steep valuations, they are due for a correction.

For this reason, I sold most of my U.S. tech stocks over the last year and a half. Specifically, I sold all my holdings in Apple (AAPL), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and Meta Platforms (META). I also sold Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), a semi name that isn’t not based in the U.S., but whose fortunes are tied to those of the U.S. tech sector through manufacturing relationships. I am quite content to have sold Apple and QQQ when I did. I’m less convinced that the Meta and TSM sales made sense, although if I found myself holding Meta stock today, I’d sell it.

With all that said, I did not sell my tech stocks this year to go all-cash. Instead, I sold them to re-invest the proceeds back into high income investments. Dividend stocks are relatively cheap this year, due to tech stealing their thunder. Accordingly, the 2024 market has been a good one to buy income in. In this article I will share two high yield stocks I’ve been buying with the proceeds I got from selling tech stocks this year, along with one broad asset category I have been buying in a diversified package.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)(TD:CA) is one of the cheapest large North American bank stocks today. As you can see in the table below, its P/E ratio is around 10, when most of its competitors are closer to 12.

TD Bank Royal Bank of Canada (RY)(RY:CA) Bank of Montreal (BMO)(BMO:CA) Bank of America (BAC) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Wells Fargo (WFC) AVERAGE PE (adjusted) 10.15 12 11.3 12.7 11.22 11.5 11.47 P/sales 2.8 3.4 2.85 3.17 3.6 2.82 3.1 P/book 1.29 1.66 1.2 1.1 (1.7 if you subtract unrealized losses from book value). 1.6 1.3 1.41 Click to enlarge

As you can see in the table:

TD has the lowest P/E ratio of the bunch.

It is below average across the P/E, P/book and P/sales ratios.

Bank of America only beats TD on the price/book ratio because it reports its bonds at amortized cost. If it were forced to measure bonds at fair value it would have a higher price/book ratio than TD has.

So, TD is among the cheapest North American megabanks. Is it performing less well than its peers?

TD’s top-line growth was about average for its peer group in the TTM period. It grew its revenue 4.6% in that period, while BAC did -1.25% growth. Its earnings growth in the same period was negative, and below average for the bank’s peer group. However, if you look at the reasons for the negative growth, they are mostly non-recurring items. For example, in 2024’s fourth quarter, we saw:

$63 million in losses on hedges related to the failed First Horizon (FHN) deal.

$197 million in Cowen integration charges.

$35 million in restructuring charges related to the Schwab (SCHW) deal.

$363 million in restructuring charges.

None of these charges are expected to recur indefinitely, yet they are apparently holding back TD’s performance to the point that it is cheaper than even Wells Fargo. We would expect gains in future quarters when these charges are no longer being felt.

In the meantime, TD pays a dividend yielding 5.05%, which has been growing at a rate of 7% per year. If you are Canadian, or you hold TD in a 401k or Roth IRA, you pay no withholding taxes on it. Overall, it’s an income stock I gladly keep adding to.

TD Bank: the Risks to Watch Out For

Despite being overall bullish on TD, I do note several risk factors that investors need to keep in mind.

First off, 80% of Canadian mortgages that were written before the Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes are coming up for renewal at higher interest in 2024. There is a potential benefit in this (higher interest assuming minimal defaults), but there is a risk of increased defaults. Canada has a high ratio of mortgage value to income, higher than that of the U.S. and many European countries. For this reason, many people think that the mortgage renewals will lead to a wave of defaults that overwhelms the positive impact of higher interest revenue.

Secondly, Canada's yield curve is presently inverted. The curve in the U.S.--TD's second biggest market--is inverted as well. The inversion is currently less steep than it was in the past. Still, banks borrow (issue savings accounts at) the short end of the curve, and lend on the long end. So, the inverted yield curves observed in Canada and the U.S. are a threat to TD's margins.

Third and finally, TD's M&A strategy has not been wowing investors lately. TD offered C$13.4 billion (approximately $10 billion) for First Horizon (FHN) in 2022. It offered about 16 times trailing earnings, and was hoping for the deal to close as late as March 2023, when regional bank stocks were often trading at 5 or 6 times earnings! Thankfully, U.S. regulators cancelled the deal, but given TD's eagerness to pay 16 times earnings for a regional bank at a time when such banks could be bought much cheaper, we can't rule out the possibility of more questionable M&A in the future.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) is the single highest-yielding stock in my portfolio. Boasting a whopping 11.3% yield, it really pays vast quantities of income.

Why would I prefer to own a 11.3% yield BDC to shares in an AI winner?

Well, the yield itself is nice, but the truth is there’s more to it than that. So much more.

First of all, OCSL is pretty cheap, trading at:

Eight times earnings.

3.3 times sales.

1.03 times book value.

4.69 times operating cash flow.

Second, although OCSL lends to distressed companies, it enjoys good collateral, with 86% of its loans being first or second lien.

Third, it has a pretty good balance sheet, with only slightly more debt than equity, and a 2.3 current ratio.

Fourth and finally, Oaktree does not face the risk of deposit flight like banks do. It finances its loans by issuing bonds at interest rates lower than the rates it lends at. It just recently sold a bond with a 7.1% coupon, when its portfolio has a 12.2% yield. That’s a 5.1% spread, much better than the spread between mortgage rates and term deposit rates (the spread that banks earn). Also, the bond will be outstanding until 2029, it can’t just be called back like checking accounts can. So OCSL doesn’t face as much yield curve risk as banks do.

Term Deposits

Last but not least, I have been investing heavily in term deposits (“GICs,” “CDs,” depending on the country) in 2023 and 2024. Term deposits are like savings accounts, only they are locked up for a period (typically three months to three years), and they pay you a better than average yield to compensate for your being locked up.

I buy these through my broker rather than opening a GIC account through my bank. Doing it this way allows me to shop around for yields easily. In general, I have been getting above average yields on the term deposits I’ve been investing in. My average yield on these is about 4.5%, and the money I have in them is insured by the government. If you’re Canadian, and you buy TD, BMO or EQB Inc (EQB:CA) GICs, you’ll be buying the same term deposits I have bought. If you’re American, you can get 4.9% from Marcus by Goldman Sachs (GS), and up to 5.42% from Morgan Stanley (MS). These yields easily beat the 10 year treasury yield, and they’re insured too!

The risk you want to watch out for with term deposits is that sometimes they are callable, meaning that the issuer can call them back, paying you only principal, not the expected interest. After doing some research, I found that Marcus by Goldman Sachs CDs are not callable. As for the GICs mentioned: I did not find any mention of callable features on TD or EQB GICs, but BMO does have the callable feature on some of its equity-linked GICs.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is, in 2024, you don’t need to be betting on the NASDAQ-100 index going all the way to 40 times earnings. It might feel that way, but it’s not actually true. The truth is, there are many great deals out there in the world of dividend and interest-paying investments. Even CDs/GICs will keep you ahead of inflation, and lenders offer plenty of yield as well. I will keep buying income in 2024.