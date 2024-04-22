Bevan Goldswain/iStock via Getty Images

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) had a huge miss with a phase 2 study that it was advancing with the use of its drug Limvarli [maralixibat] from its phase 2b EMBARK study for the treatment of patients with biliary artesia. Despite this setback, there is still plenty of value left for shareholders to consider here. For starters, it was able to obtain FDA approval of Limvarli for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients 5 years of age and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis [PFIC]. Not only that, but it plans on a label expansion for this patient population later in the year as well. Despite this expansion occurring for Limvarli, there are two other critical reasons to keep an eye on this biotech.

That is, it is expected that Mirum will release results from two other ongoing phase 2b studies in mid-2024. Both of these studies are known as VISTAS and VANTAGE, which are being advanced for the treatment of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis [PSC] and Primary biliary cholangitis [PBC] respectively. These studies are ideal because they use another drug being developed in the pipeline, known as Volixibat. This is an oral iBAT inhibitor, which might be capable of treating these liver disorders. With the label expansion of Limvarli for the treatment of patients with PFIC, plus two interim data readouts expected from VISTAS and VANTAGE in mid-2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made here.

Label Expansion Achieved Despite Phase 2 Biliary Artesia Treatment Miss

As I noted above, Mirum Pharmaceuticals suffered a huge setback in December 2023. That's because it revealed that its phase 2b EMBARK study, which was using Limvarli for the treatment of patients with biliary artesia, missed on the primary endpoint of the study. The primary endpoint of this trial was to evaluate the primary endpoint of mean change in total bilirubin through Week 26. This primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance, and thus ended the use of Limvarli for the treatment of this specific liver disease patient population.

No doubt, this was not a good event for this biotech at all. However, despite this, value is still being generated for this biotech. That's because it was still able to expand the label of Limvarli for one of the two populations that it had already been approved for. Specifically, it was given FDA approval for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients 5 years of age and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis [PFIC].

Believe it or not, but it could possibly get better regarding it targeting this specific patient population. How so? That's because it also has already submitted a supplemental new drug application [sNDA] of Limvarli for younger patients with PFIC. It expects to accomplish this later this year, and it will do so with the positive results it obtained from the prior phase 3 MARCH study. For this study, it indicated that patients given Limvarli achieved a highly statistically significant reduction in pruritus severity compared to that of placebo. This primary endpoint was achieved with statistical significance with a p-value of p<0.0001.

Volixibat As Another iBat Inhibitor Could Offer Added Shareholder Value Successfully

The thing about Mirum Pharmaceuticals is that it can advance another drug in its pipeline for the treatment of patients with liver diseases. This other drug is known as Volixibat, and it is being developed for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The use of this drug is being evaluated in two phase 2b studies for the treatment of these patients in the VANTAGE and VISTAS studies respectively. An interim analysis from these studies is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024, and positive data from one or both of these studies could mean a boost for shareholder value.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis [PBC] is classified as a disorder where the bile duct inside the liver becomes scarred and causes a back flow of bile into the liver. This causes a host of symptoms for these patients, especially pruritus [itching], which can become severe for these patients. The global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2032. The other indication, while not as big as PBC, may still offer great upside potential. This would be the advancement of Volixibat for the treatment of patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. The global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market is expected to reach $586.8 million by 2034. This disorder is characterized as the bile ducts both inside and outside the liver having scarring. Thus, again leading to an inability for bile to be moved in and out of the liver effectively and having Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis come about.

Why should investors care for these two data readouts specifically? Well, besides the fact that Volixibat targets both of these large market opportunities, the need for big pharma to get its hands on biotechs with effective liver treatments should be another one.

Consider that Gilead Sciences (GILD) paid $4.3 billion to acquire CymaBay Therapeutics to get its hands on seladelpar for the treatment of 2nd-line patients with PBC. Despite Mirum's drug Volixibat using an entirely different mechanism of action, success in either one or both of these studies should immediately translate to a substantial increase in shareholder value. Not only that, but I believe that it could also mean an increased chance of a buyout. I believe this to be the case not only because of the CymaBay Therapeutics buyout, but also because Mirum has already received regulatory approvals for two other liver disease indications for its pipeline.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Mirum Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $286.3 million as of December 31, 2023. This is not like every other biotech because it already generates sales with its drug Limvarli. Again, this drug has already been approved to treat both patients with Alagille Syndrome [ALGS] and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis [PFIC]. It was able to generate $178.9 million in total net product revenues for the full-year ending December 31st of 2023, compared to only achieving $75.1 million full-year sales in the year ending December 31, 2022. The reason for the cash on hand is that back in April 2023, it completed an offering of $316.3 million aggregate principal of "Notes," which included the exercise of the initial purchasers' option in full. I'm inclined to believe that it will likely raise cash in the coming months.

Why do I believe that? That's because it states in its 10-K SEC Filing that it believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least 12 months from the date this was filed. Thus, this gives it a cash runway of about 12 months.

However, I believe that if data from either of the two phase 2b VANTAGE or VISTA studies end up being positive, then it may choose to enact a cash raise right away. It does have an option already available if it needs to utilize it, which would be an ATM Agreement it had already made. This would be regarding Mirum entering into a Sales Agreement with Leerink and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., where occasionally it may sell up to an aggregate amount of $200 million of its common stock.

To date, no sales under this ATM agreement have been completed, and thus this could be an option for it to raise funds. Its cash burn is roughly $16.1 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider is regarding the advancement of Volixibat, which is being advanced in two phase 2b studies for the treatment of patients with PBC and PSC. Even though this biotech has been able to develop Limvarli to effectively target patients with ALGS and PFIC, there is no assurance that it will be able to effectively use Volixibat to treat one or both of these liver indications.

A second risk to consider would be regarding Limvarli, which is already being marketed for the treatment of patients with ALGS and PFIC. Even though it was able to gain label expansion of this drug for PFIC recently, as I noted above, there is no assurance that this will result in increased net product revenues for it. Another risk to consider would be the ability for it to possibly attempt to further expand on this label of PFIC to target a younger group of patients. The goal is to use the prior phase 3 MARCH study to expand the label to younger patients who have this rare liver disorder. There is no guarantee that such a label expansion will occur.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position that this biotech is in. As I noted above in the "Financials" section of this article, it believes that it only has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least 12 months from the date of its 10-K SEC Filing. This means that it will either have to use its ATM Agreement it made with Leerink and Cantor Fitzgerald & Company. This, or it could enact another large cash raise that may end up further diluting shareholders. Thus, this remains a risk to keep in mind when investing in this biotech, despite the upcoming milestones.

Conclusion

Mirum Pharmaceuticals did suffer a huge blowback in December 2023 when it announced that is phase 2b EMBARK study, in treating patients with biliary artesia, didn't meet the primary endpoint. Of course, this was a huge negative event. However, since that event happened, it was able to establish a positive news event. This was its ability to achieve FDA approval of Limvarli for the treatment of patients with PFIC. It even has aspirations to expand this approval towards the treatment of a younger patient population.

However, I believe that that its stock may be due for a bigger gain if it can somehow obtain a win in one or both of the two upcoming interim data readouts. This would be regarding the release of results from the upcoming phase 2b VANTAGE and VISTAS studies, which are using Volixibat for the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis [PBC] and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis [PSC] respectively. With Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. results from both of these studies expected any day now in the 1st half of 2024, I believe that there is potential here to unlock additional shareholder value.