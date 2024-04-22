Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mirum Pharmaceuticals: After Phase 2 Miss, An iBAT Inhibitor On Deck To Drive Value

Summary

  • The FDA approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Limvarli for treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis; Potential for further label expansion in younger patients possible due to positive MARCH study.
  • Interim results from VANTAGE study using Volixibat for patients with PBC are expected 1st half of 2024; The global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2032.
  • Interim results from VISTAS study using Volixibat for patients with PSC expected 1st half 2024; The global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market is expected to reach $586.8 million by 2034.
  • Total net product revenues of $178.9 million for the full-year ending December 2023, compared to the prior year ending December 2022 with net product revenues of only $75.1 million in sales.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) had a huge miss with a phase 2 study that it was advancing with the use of its drug Limvarli [maralixibat] from its phase 2b EMBARK study for the treatment

Terry Chrisomalis
12.33K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

