Morsa Images

Value investing can be tricky. This is because companies that trade on the cheap sometimes deserve to do so. In other cases, they do not. Our biggest mistakes as value investors come from not knowing which is which. Take, for instance, the case of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN), a fairly small bank with a market capitalization as of this writing of $670.7 million. On the one hand, the bank is truly trading on the cheap. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to most similar firms. But on the other hand, the institution has seen debt rise. The value of deposits has only inched up slightly as of late, and it's not exactly the best player when it comes to the quality of its assets.

This places the bank on the teetering point between being attractive and being unattractive. The value investor in me loves a good bargain. So it's difficult to resist taking a more bullish stance. However, a continued decline in revenue and profits, combined with the aforementioned weaknesses, should cause a true value investor to approach this with caution. One of the biggest goals of a value investor is to make sure to have an adequate margin of safety. And while some might argue that the discount currently offered to investors is sufficient, I prefer to sit on the sidelines and wait for matters to play out a bit more.

As we dig down into this firm, we should also be cognizant that fundamentals do change as time goes on. And the good news for shareholders is that management is expected to announce a new slate of data very soon. After the market closes on April 24th, the company is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

Unfortunately, analysts seem to have a rather disappointing outlook for the company. So unless there is a positive surprise, I am not terribly optimistic.

An interesting bank

According to the management team at Eagle Bancorp, the company is a bank based out of Maryland that was originally incorporated in 1997. Since then, it has grown to operate 13 branch offices. Six of these are in suburban Maryland while another four are in Washington, DC. The other three, meanwhile, are located in Northern Virginia. This is all in addition to the four lending centers that it has, as well as various other assets related to remote depositing, mobile banking, and more.

Operationally speaking, the bank has three separate subsidiaries. These center around owning real estate that has been acquired through foreclosure, offering access to insurance products and services, and lending out funds to municipalities. Outside these activities, the company also provides community banking services. These are what you might expect. Examples include providing commercial loans, consumer home equity lines of credit, business equipment financing, personal lines of credit, consumer installment loans for automobiles or other purposes, personal credit cards through outside vendors that it is affiliated with, and more. The company used to originate residential real estate mortgage loans. But they ceased that last year because of how difficult they claimed the market was.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the last few years, Eagle Bancorp has seen some interesting things happen to its fundamental health. For starters, the income statement for the institution has been anything but great. From 2021 to 2023, its net interest income has declined from $346.5 million to $259.3 million. Some of this has been driven by a decline in its net interest margin from 2.81% to 2.53%.

Some of the biggest pain for the bank actually came from its borrowings. In 2022, the company paid $8.1 million on the debt that it had borrowed. But between debt increasing and interest rates rising, this surged to $76 million in 2023.

Non-interest income has also been on the decline, dropping from $40.4 million to $21.5 million. A good portion of this decline came from a drop in the gain on sale of loans that the bank blocked. Almost certainly, this stemmed from, or largely stemmed from, its mortgage origination operations. Weakness in that market during the pandemic caused many different banks to see a downturn in this type of revenue. All combined, these factors caused net profits to drop from $176.7 million in 2021 to $100.5 million in 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This consistent decline is probably the worst part of the business. There are other parts that aren't so bad. The balance sheet, for instance, is seeing reasonable performance. After seeing deposits drop from $9.98 billion in 2021 to $8.71 billion in 2022, Eagle Bancorp saw deposits grow slightly to $8.81 billion last year. This growth occurred even as uninsured deposit exposure dropped from 51% to 31%. This is a bit higher than the 30% threshold that I prefer. But it's close enough that, all else being the same, this would not make it a dealbreaker for me.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Outside the deposit picture, the institution has seen growth elsewhere. Over the last three years, the value of loans on its books has grown from $6.99 billion to $7.88 billion. This more than offsets the decline in securities from $2.62 billion to $2.52 billion. On the other hand, we also have to contend with the fact that cash and cash equivalents dropped from $1.71 billion to $722.7 million. But the way I see it, that extra cash just went toward the loans, and that the company could capture a stronger return from.

When it comes to the balance sheet, perhaps the only thing that was significantly negative was debt. Although not at the danger level, it did grow from $393.6 million in 2021 to nearly $1.37 billion last year. Many banks increased their debt last year because of the desire to show large amounts of cash on hand. But most of that increase actually came from 2021 to 2022. Given how much interest the institution paid last year on debt, I have to imagine that paying it down would be prudent moving forward, even if it meant less gross interest income coming in.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, shares look very cheap. As illustrated by the chart above, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 6.7. In that same chart, I compared it to five similar banks. Four of the five ended up being cheaper than our candidate. Shares are also very cheap when it comes to both the price to book value and the price to tangible book value.

In the table below, I looked at both of these stacked against the same metrics for the same five firms. And in both cases, Eagle Bancorp ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

How cheap shares are is not the only thing that should matter, though. We should also be paying attention to asset quality. There are two primary ways to do this. The first, shown in the first chart below, is to look at the return on assets of the institution. As you can see, the 0.86% registered by Eagle Bancorp results in two of the five institutions being lower than it. In this case, we want to be as high on that totem pole as possible. The same ranking holds true when it comes to the return on equity, shown in the subsequent chart. So in both cases, Eagle Bancorp isn't great. But it's not awful, either.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It's important to keep in mind that flexibility is a very valuable skill in investing. When new data comes out, we need to adjust for that. So even though I am more neutral on the business at this point, this picture could change. The great news, as I stated already, is that management is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year after the market closes on April 24th. Leading up to that point, investors should be paying attention to what analysts are anticipating.

The current expectation is for net revenue, which is composed of net interest income before any provisions for losses, plus non-interest income, to come out to $73 million. That would represent a decline from the $78.7 million reported one year earlier. Likely, any such decline will be driven in large part by a rise in interest rates combined with the elevated debt on the company's books. As I stated already earlier in this article, debt has been on the rise. From 2022 to 2023, the company suffered on the bottom line, in large part because of a surge in interest expense on debt from $0.5 million to $14.9 million. This, combined with a decline in "other income" of about $3.8 million that was attributable mostly to a reduction in mortgage servicing fees, FHA fees, and similar changes, caused the business some pain. It wouldn't be surprising to see this trend continue into the first quarter of this year.

In turn, the expectation is that earnings per share should be about $0.59. This would be down from the $0.78 per share reported at the same time in 2023. This would translate to a decline in net profits from $24.2 million to $17.9 million.

Quite honestly, I would be surprised if analysts are not fairly close on this. But if management does happen to surprise on the upside, the result could be fairly positive.

Takeaway

Truth be told, I struggle with Eagle Bancorp. Given how cheap shares are, I want nothing more than to be optimistic. Shares could achieve a significant upside.

However, the continued decline in revenue and profits, the recent growth in debt, and the asset quality of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. all work to counteract the positives to some extent. Because of the uncertainty involved here and the balance between positive and negative, I believe that the prudent approach is to be rather neutral on the company. This has led me to rate the business a "hold" for now. But if things change moving forward, such as shares getting cheaper or fundamentals getting better, my mindset could very well change.