Medical Properties Trust: Dividend Declared, 13.6% Yield, Undervalued At 3x FFO (Rating Upgrade)

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has finally declared its delayed dividend distribution, offering a substantial 13.6% dividend yield.
  • MPW's dividend yield is 180% higher than its peer group median, with the REIT trading at an incredibly cheap 3x multiple to its annualized 2023 fourth-quarter FFO.
  • MPW has raised $1.6 billion in funds since the start of 2024 as the pending sale of Steward Health Care's physician network to UnitedHealth is set to derisk its financials.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) finally declared its long-delayed dividend distribution, announcing a $0.15 per share distribution to now be paid on May 1. The prior absence of a first-quarter distribution had formed a point of angst for some shareholders

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

