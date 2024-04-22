Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mobico Group Plc (NXPGF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 22, 2024 5:29 PM ETMobico Group Plc (NXPGF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.79K Followers

Mobico Group Plc (OTCPK:NXPGF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 22, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Ignacio Garat - Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

James Stamp - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerald Khoo - Liberum
Joe Thomas - HSBC
Ruairi Cullinane - RBC
Othmane Bricha - Bank of America

Jose Ignacio Garat

Good morning, and welcome to our 2023 Full Year Results and Q1 Update. Thank you again for your understanding and waiting for this. We are pleased to have completed the supplementary enquiries around German Rail that were deemed necessary, and James will walk you through the conclusions of that, and the [weather] Group performance in a few moments.

Before that, I would like to share the key messages that we have taken from what has been a more challenging '23 than we have hoped or expected. In short, our story is one of continuing positive demand drivers, but with profit recovery and therefore, reduction in net debt somewhat slower than we had hoped.

Yet 2023 has been a year in which important underlying progress has been made in the context of an evolving and challenging market where Mobico has adapted and acted decisively. The fact that demand and revenue growth remains healthy is certainly encouraging, and we see that continuing as well as delivering a strong new business conversion and healthy margins on ROCE, we're also retaining and successfully mobilizing important contracts that both drive revenues and validate our customer offering.

Nonetheless, financial results have been disappointing. The lag between the time when wage rates are agreed and implemented, and their subsequent recovery through higher prices does have an impact on our results today, albeit those higher costs will be covered. The profile of inflationary pressure, followed by pricing recovery is likely to be similar but somewhat tempered

Recommended For You

About NXPGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NXPGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News