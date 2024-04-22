Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings: So Far, The Pattern Is Typical, But Mega-Cap Earnings This Week Loom Large

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10K Followers

Summary

  • So far, as of April 19, ’24, the typical earnings pattern(s), looked for each quarter as the big guns prepare to report, are showing no signs of anything amiss in terms of what could be considered a normal earnings quarter.
  • However, that doesn’t mean the stocks will trade higher. The hallmark of any bull or bear market is really “P/E expansion” and “P/E contraction”.
  • The fact is, S&P 500 earnings could be fine, and if the mega-caps struggle, the S&P 500 will struggle.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Originally published on April 20, 2024

In this “Market Cap vs Earnings Weight” post from March 28th, ’24, the dynamic between the two “weights” was discussed for readers.

The key metric to take away for readers is

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News