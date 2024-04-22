Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SAP SE (SAP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 22, 2024 9:14 PM ETSAP SE (SAP) Stock, SAPGF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.8K Followers

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 22, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Coletta - Chief Investor Relations Officer
Christian Klein - Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam - Chief Financial Officer
Scott Russell - President, Customer Success

Conference Call Participants

Toby Ogg - JP Morgan Cazenove Limited
Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley
Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank
Frederic Boulan - Bank of America
Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael J. Briest - UBS Limited
James Goodman - Barclays Capital
Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs International
Charles Brennan - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for joining the SAP Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Anthony Coletta, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Anthony Coletta

Good evening, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining us. With me today are CEO, Christian Klein; CFO, Dominik Asam; and Scott Russell, Head of Customer Success. On this call, we will discuss SAP's first quarter 2024 results. You can find the deck supplementing this call, as well as our quarterly statement on our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's annual report on Form 20F for 2023.

Unless otherwise stated, all numbers on this call are non-IFRS

