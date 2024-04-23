Sean Pavone

Investment Thesis

We have been bullish for many years on investing in China on the back of its tremendous growth.

However, we understand that China, like all other countries, will from time to time face challenges to their economy that will spill over to lower equity prices.

In July last year, we titled our last piece on BlackRock iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) “The Long March of 2023.”

CNYA's return since the last article (SA)

When we wrote our last thesis, CNYA was down 22% over one year, while the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up almost 15%. We thought that “too much pessimism was priced in.”

It was not. We cannot predict when a market will bottom out.

The total return on investment would be a negative 8.9% and the S&P500 keep steaming ahead with a positive return of 17.8%

Since it has been nearly a year since we came out with the Buy thesis on CNYA, we want to look at how the ETF is doing compared to other similar ETFs and, more importantly, how the economy in China is developing.

CNYA’s development

According to BlackRock’s prospectus for CNYA in 2023:

The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China A Inclusion Index, which is designed to measure the equity market performance in the People’s Republic of China, as represented by “A-shares” that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, and together with Shanghai Connect. “A-shares” are equity securities of companies based in China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.”

When we started to cover CNYA here in 2021, it held assets of $695 million, which we at that time thought was a small amount. It now holds assets of $191 million. Although the fund assets are small, it still offers adequate liquidity with a 3-month average daily trading volume of 97,000 units.

As of 31st December 2023, the average P/E ratio of the assets in the fund was 12.86 and the P/Book ratio was 1.62%.

BlackRock’s management fee remains at 0.6%

How does this compare against some similar alternatives?

We want to focus more on the share price development than whether the management fee is 0.30% or 0.60%.

Here is how CNYA has done against three other China A-share ETFs.

CNYA's 5-year share performance compared to other similar ETFs. (SA)

The benefit of choosing CNYA as compared to any of the similar ETFs in the graph is the past share performance. It has lost the least of the four chosen. One reason for this could be the broad diversification that CNYA has. We want to remind our readers that past performance is not necessarily a good indication of what the future holds.

Despite its small size of just $191 million, it is well diversified, with investments in 564 companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

It is also well diversified in terms of sectors.

CNYA - Sector allocation as of 31st Dec 2023 (Data from BlackRock. Graph by author)

Once you invest in an ETF that is index-linked and weighted by market capitalization, you don’t get to choose which company you like or dislike.

With a huge market capitalization of more than 2 trillion RMB, which equates to about $293 billion, Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd. is the largest investment in their portfolio. At nearly 6%, it is twice as large as the second-largest investment.

Kweichow Moutai - 1-year share price development and fundamentals (Yahoo Finance)

With a PE ratio of 28 and a dividend yield of just 1.6%, it is hard to call it a “bargain.”

And there are plenty of bargains, in our opinion, to choose from in China.

If we go a bit further down the list of the ten largest companies in CNYA, we find Ping An Insurance (Group) of China as the sixth largest investment.

Ping An Insurance - 1-year share price development and fundamentals. (Yahoo Finance)

Here we would get a PE ratio of just 8 and an attractive expected dividend yield of 6.3%.

Similar ratio and yield are also on offer if you were to invest in number four on the list, China Merchants Bank.

However, choosing an ETF is not trying to pick winners and losers, but rather to gain access to a market for diversification purposes. Here, CNYA does a good job if you do want to have some exposure to the world's second-largest economy.

China’s economic development

On the 16th of April, China released its economic data, which looked promising.

The GDP growth in Q1 of 2024 came in at 5.3% Y-o-Y and a growth of 1.6% on a Q-o-Q basis. The Manufacturing PMI was 50.8%, eking out a 1.7% increase from the previous month.

On the topic of economic data, there has been a mistrust over many years about the accuracy, or believability of this data. After all, the people put in place to do the statistics are answerable to the government. Governments are run on politics, which means that whatever narrative they want to communicate to the world is usually the approved version of the data.

An interesting analysis on the topic of reliability of China’s economic data, titled “Measurement Muddle” was published in September last year by the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions. I do agree with the economists who stated that the data over longer periods like five or more years, and the trend it develops, is a fairly accurate assessment.

In our piece on CNYA back in April last year, we touched on the phenomenal growth in China’s export of EVs over the last few years. In 2022, China overtook Germany to become the world’s second-largest exporter of cars by volume.

This growth is continuing.

China's export of EVs (SCMP/China's General Administration of Customs)

However, this development and export from China of renewable energy equipment such as solar panels and wind turbines has led to the U.S. and the E.U. complaining to China under the pretext of overcapacity.

There is evidence that overcapacity is taking place.

It often results in companies engaging in price wars. The producer prices for March for industrial products were down 2. 7% Y-o-Y. Manufacturers in China are reporting lower sales prices.

Understandably, the U.S. and the E.U. want to protect their jobs.

Nevertheless, institutions like the Energy Transitions Commission estimated that achieving net zero by 2050 requires an average annual investment globally of $3.5 trillion.

One would think that the cheaper renewable energy from China would be a positive for all.

It is not only manufacturing that has seen green shoots.

The Chinese government wants to increase the services sector and become less reliant upon manufacturing. This is a multi-year project which has been going on for some time.

With that in mind, it was positive to see that the Index of Services Production increased by 5% Y-o-Y basis. However, this could be somewhat distorted every quarter, as domestic tourism was higher during this festive season.

There are concerns that consumers still do not feel confident enough to spend money. Easy money from speculation in real estate and shares is for now a thing of the past.

Job security is also at a very low level.

According to an article in SCMP on 16th April 2024, among Chinese middle-class families, as much as 43.4% of respondents said there had been lay-offs at their companies last year.

The urban surveyed unemployment rate in March 2024 was reported as 5. 2, down by 0.3% over the same period last year. Youth unemployment, which earlier was over 20%, is no longer published.

Much of this anxiety and economic downturn stems from falling real estate prices. The real estate market has not yet stabilized. The government is actively pushing banks to help developers complete unfinished developments so they can be passed on to the many people who have already made partial payments on them.

Risks to Thesis and Conclusion

Earlier we linked the prospectus of CNYA of 2023. Here you can also find risks associated with investing in China.

How the relationship between China and the rest of the world will develop going forward does matter to companies that operate there, and to investors.

Trade tensions will continue. This typically leads to tariffs on certain goods, which usually results in retaliatory tariffs from the country being punished.

Some Chinese manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing outside of China to avoid these tariffs.

The main risk to the thesis lies in deteriorating geopolitical conditions and potentially less favorable business environment in China. We will monitor data, such as PMI, and also consumer confidence going forward.

It was on the back of our expectation that China would regain its "animal spirit" quickly after the pandemic that we maintained our buy stance in the middle of last year.

However, it will take time for China to improve its economy and regain its population confidence and the confidence of foreign investors. Patience is required.

Fundamentals for the Chinese stock market are attractive when we compare it against that of the U.S. and Europe.

Comparison between China's stock market and the U.S. and Europe. (Data from CEIC. Compilation by author)

In our opinion, now is not the time to give up on investing in China and sell ETFs like CNYA.

CNYA is a good alternative if an investor does not want to pick individual stocks.

We cannot expect that a country of this size will change all that is required in a short time. However, we are confident that they are working on improving what needs to be improved, so that the "animal spirit" and consumer confidence returns.

As such, we do keep our Buy stance for now.