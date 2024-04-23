JHVEPhoto

It was about half a year ago that I wrote about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) for the first time. I bought a small position in the business, and have held it since then. When I bought it, the company was below $34/share - now it's close to $38/share, and there's also extremely positive FX in the meantime, which has led to an outperformance of about 18% for my investment. The S&P500 is up around 13.29%. Without FX, the company is up around 12.5%, so Tenaris has underperformed.

Despite what we see here, this company is a volatile sort of commodity business. It works with welded steel pipes, among other things, for gas pipelines. 2022 was a very good year for the company - in that the company saw record results. However, the company hopes to move into things like wind farms to support the global energy transition.

Let's look at what Tenaris managed since my last article, and what I believe it can manage on a forward basis.

Tenaris - why it might be time to change my thesis for the company

So, like I mentioned - one of the things that Tenaris does is work with tubular goods - and the company is actually the world's largest player in steel tubing, in this case, used to construct oil and gas wells.

How big of a player is Tenaris?

The company has almost half the OCTG market, and it provides premium and nonpremium solutions both for oil companies in offshore as well as onshore applications. It does this on every single continent on the planet, meaning it has the advantage of working with a globalized supply chain. Its current plans in terms of expansions are Middle Eastern operations and North American operations.

Expansion plans are related to the Rig Direct program, a JIT (Just-in-time) that's supposed to improve demand planning. Theoretically, the company can use this program to manage the entire process from procurement to well installation.

Many companies try to work with JIT-solutions - but Rig Direct seems a bit of a standout in terms of collaborative project development, leading to better and more agile supply chains, leading to better inventory optimization, reducing storage costs, and in so doing improving the company's margins, and the also the prices it's able to charge customers will still making a profit.

Why is this so important, especially in this sector?

Well, you see this entire industry is rife with competition. Generalist manufacturing companies in steel are among those that work here as well, and while not as specialized as Tenaris, they do push prices and margins down. They work in the nonpremium OCTG segments, parts of the industry that do not require excessive specialization.

Tenaris is mainly in the specialist OCTG market, which requires far more specialized manufacturing capabilities, knowledge, and processes. This is technically not impossible to duplicate for a competitor but would require non-trivial investment CapEx from any company seeking to invest here.

Tenaris is a company with a heavy deal of brand reputation and customer trust. These are incredibly complex projects, and entrants to this premium segment have been rare over time.

Tenaris IR (Tenaris IR)

Investors in Tenaris should be positive on legacy O&G and the energy sector. The company has a relatively conservative debt/leverage position. This doesn't mean that the company has a significant economic moat, in that it will (likely) not generate substantial ROIC in excess of CoC. This is the same for most of the company's competition though. I do not believe Haliburton (HAL) or Schlumberger (SLB) has a substantial upside or superb moat here either.

Tenaris has been on the NYSE for over 20 years now - the native ticker that I invest in, and that is available to me is the Italian one.

While the way that humans generate energy is certainly set to expand, the fact that energy consumption will increase - and quite significantly.

Tenaris IR (Tenaris IR)

Like some of the players I mentioned that are the company's peers, this one is a key player in the NA sector. Going forward, the company expects Qatar to become a leading LNG player, while Saudia Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait are set to increase O&G production going forward. That's why the company has been increasing its exposure to this part of the world.

Tenaris, with its world-spanning focus, is far more diversified than its competition. Its lack of an NA focus and instead working the international angle is an investment argument and an upside for me.

The company's quarterly results were down on a YoY basis for 4Q - but up sequentially, with higher project volumes and amounts with higher shipments to the Middle East and offshore pipeline projects. The company also sees an upside from Shawcor, its recently acquired pipe-coating business, offsetting pricing declines in the NA business.

Sales wasn't the only thing that was down - EBITDA as well, down around 3% to $975M, with an EBITDA margin decline to below 30%, due to lower pricing - but net income was still just around $1.1B, with a cash flow of over $800M on an operating level.

Tenaris also proposed a dividend increase of 18% for the year - another impressive sort of bump. Still, that needs to be taken into context that the yield, at this time, is around 3.1% - this is below the current risk-free rate, and not impressive at any sort of level.

Going forward, I expect volumes in NA and ME to remain strong in the near term. There's likely to be a relatively tight OCTG market, which will support favorable pricing for a company like Tenaris. But I don't expect NA drilling activity to pick up to pre-pandemic levels for a few reasons, not the least of which is renewable pushing - and this in turn shrinks Tenaris allocation of revenue, or the possible revenue the company can actually "get". Because this is already a competitive environment, this to me supports the notion that we should discount the company on a forward basis.

Growth opportunities will come from non-NA sectors, in fact I expect international exploring and drilling to far outpace NA. Just look at the ongoing projects, for instance at the NCS. One of the only pushes "against" Tenaris here is the tendency for some of these players, like Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and China in Asia to potentially favor domestic companies - this would work against Tenaris.

The company remains heavily exposed to the O&G market on a global basis - and with the current trends, I see the following risks and upsides for the company.

Risks & Upside for Tenaris

So, this company has both risks and some downsides. On the bullish side, we're seeing the company's Rig Direct program - this is a gold standard in this industry, as it streamlines the OCTG supply chain, and the company having 50% of the market here, it gives the company a very definite edge.

Secondly, the international expansion in drilling, even if NA remains relatively low, will drive demand for Tenaris product and services. There will be some pricing support, even if I maintain that there's a necessity to discount the company based on NA weakness.

On the weakness/downside we have the likelihood of offshore customer sales will likely never return to the peak of 2014. Not with NA the state it's in, and not with the changing energy segment. Brazil and China's switch to low-cost production is also likely to result in weaker pricing for and a more competitive market as these nations/markets start turning to their domestic companies, or competitors. And in the US, the same move from premium to non-premium and semi-premium markets and technologies really bites into the company's pricing and sales.

In short, the more the market moves to cheaper production and less premium, the less power and pricing as well as sales and margins Tenaris has. The reverse is true as well.

I'm interested in investing in this if the company is cheap enough - the problem is that I do not believe it to necessarily be the case.

Valuation for Tenaris - The company is not attractive here

Tenaris had a good 2023, in terms of adjusted earnings. But 2024E is expected to decline - over 35% for the year, with another 3% in 2025E. Yet another single percent decline in 2026E.

Now, granted, the accuracy for such a development based on historical numbers is a poor one. Almost a 50% negative miss ratio, and below a 10% forecast accuracy, even with a 10-20% margin of error.

So, I view the likelihood of outperformance, even if we allow the company's 5-10-year average in terms of P/E, as very narrow/slim.

Tenaris Upside (F.A.S:T graphs)

The short of it is, if you are now positive about Tenaris, you're forecasting a premium over the 5-year average, despite a forecasted earnings decline that's likely to continue for the next 3 fiscal.

And that, at a less than 4% yield.

Are you seeing how this might not be a good investment given the current circumstances and what's expected or possible for the company?

S&P Global valuations call for the business to be valued higher than we're seeing at this time. The low range target for Tenaris is around €17/share here for the native, with a high-end share price target of around €24.5/share. The average is at around €21/share - though I do not quite understand what they base it on.

My updated thesis for this company is now, based on my earlier price target of €17/share, a change in stance for the business. It's now a "HOLD", down from a "BUY". I would not go back in here, unless the price was to drop down below €17/share, and even if that was the case, then I would make sure that we have a 15% annualized upside potential - which seems unlikely at this time.

For that reason, my updated thesis is as follows.

Thesis

Tenaris is a leading company in the attractive segment of energy services. The company has a leading position in several markets, and has one of the better balance sheets in the segment and industry, with extremely low leverage and high overall interest coverage.

Tenaris may not have the highest yield or even a high yield for this sort of company, but it has a history of outperforming the market over time. Investors who bought 20 years ago have done very well for themselves with over 12% annualized return inclusive of dividends - this is despite the downcycle lows we saw in 2016.

I consider the company to be a "BUY" below a share price of €17/share, making it attractive here, if barely.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is a "HOLD" here, no longer a "BUY". It fails on the "cheap" portion of my criteria, and there are so many good alternatives today. My stance is that it is now a mistake to "BUY" Tenaris.

