Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Not A Millionaire? No Problem! Here's A 10-Stock Portfolio To Retire Comfortably

Apr. 23, 2024 7:00 AM ETABBV, ABT, CME, HD, HRL, JNJ, NNN, SCHD, UNP, WM, WMT4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The retirement crisis may not be as bad as it seems, with most retirees doing fine with less savings than expected.
  • A low-risk portfolio consisting of dividend growth stocks can yield substantial returns over time.
  • By focusing on disciplined investing and prudent risk management, financial security in retirement is attainable for everyone.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Unrecognizable mature man holding US Dollar bills

CiydemImages

Introduction

I have to be honest. Preparing this article took me an unusually long time, as it's a very important topic that likely applies to almost everyone reading this article.

The topic of discussion is the retirement crisis, a

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.57K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, HD, ABBV, CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
ABT--
Abbott Laboratories
CME--
CME Group Inc.
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
HRL--
Hormel Foods Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News