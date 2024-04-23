NicoElNino

Constellation Software's (OTCPK:CNSWF) targeted and disciplined approach to acquisitions has enabled the company to generate enormous shareholder value over a multi-decade period. With the company's revenue multiple having expanded significantly, and the quality of acquisition opportunities clearly deteriorating, it is reasonable to question how strong future returns will be.

When really good companies start trading at 5 and 6 times revenues, it's time to start worrying. I hope our shareholders are never in that position. - Mark Leonard (2015 President's Letter)

This isn't to say that the stock won't do well going forward, though, particularly if Constellation Software can continue to successfully expand its investment universe. Future returns are likely to be more in line with the broader market, though.

Business Model

Constellation Software is a global serial acquirer of software companies. It takes a disciplined approach to acquiring high-quality companies at a reasonable price. Acquisitions commonly share attributes like:

Mission critical B2B application software with a focus on a specific vertical

Recurring revenue

Low customer churn

Relatively small

Diversified customer base

Market leadership

Fragmented market

Constellation Software is also willing to acquire businesses that are shrinking, provided that the projected ROI is sufficient. This all amounts to targeting companies that produce a steady stream of free cash flow, which can be used to fuel future acquisitions. Leadership in a mature vertical niche potentially helps to reduce the need for investments in product development, supporting free cash flow generation. Low churn also reduces the need for sales and marketing investments.

Acquisitions are generally made with a buy and hold mindset. Constellation Software tries to add value through effective management and by keeping overhead costs low. Constellation Software benchmarks the performance of acquired companies and shares best practices to try and improve performance.

The company also has a decentralized structure with a focus on autonomy and control at the business level, helping it to scale in a cost-efficient manner. Constellation Software has six operating segments, with each segment operating as a mini - Constellation Software. There is some operating leverage from centralized support in areas like strategy and finance, though.

Table 1: Constellation Software Businesses (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software)

As Constellation Software's business has grown and matured, the company has evolved its strategy to maximize value creation. This has largely involved expanding its acquisition universe to ensure it can continue to deploy the free cash flow it is generating. Consequently, Constellation Software is targeting less attractive segments and making acquisitions with lower ROIs. This should not necessarily be taken as a negative, though, as Constellation Software remains disciplined and is only acquiring companies which are projected to clear its hurdle rate. It does point towards the future of the company, though. At some point, Constellation Software will find it difficult to deploy all of its capital and still generate attractive returns. The company will be faced with the difficult choice of continuing to pursue growth to the benefit of insiders, or begin returning excess capital to shareholders. Given the companies philosophy and culture, it seems highly likely that Constellation Software will choose to act in the best interest of shareholders.

Some of these past shifts in tactics include (in roughly chronological order):

Reduced investment in organic growth of portfolio companies

Pursuit of companies with more recurring revenue (SaaS)

Capital deployment decentralized to ensure continued efficient scaling

Paying higher multiples

Public company investments

Greater reliance on synergies to justify acquisitions

Acquiring larger businesses

Figure 1: Constellation Software Recurring Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software)

Value Creation

Software companies generally have high ROIC, but this isn't worth much if profits cannot be reinvested in the business. By using profits to finance acquisitions, Constellation Software is able to unlock the real value of portfolio company ROIC. Targeting companies that have saturated their markets and offer no volume growth probably makes the most sense strategically for this reason.

Constellation Software also generally acquires relatively small, private companies. In many cases, these companies will have little exit liquidity for owners, depressing valuations. By constructing a portfolio of these types of companies, their valuation can expand significantly, just through the provision of liquidity. Providing shareholders with diversification and professional management also potentially helps acquired company earnings' multiples to rerate higher.

Part of the reason that Constellation Software has been able to continue driving attractive growth is because of its ability to effectively delegate decision-making. The company has a decentralized structure that is becoming fractal in nature as the company scales. This structure makes human capital important, though, and potentially makes talent a bottleneck at some point.

There is only a limited pool of attractive target companies, though, which has long been a source of doubt surrounding Constellation Software's business. In the past, Constellation Software has conducted a large number of relatively small acquisitions. As the company scales, it is being forced to widen its investment universe in order to continue driving growth.

In 2013, Constellation Software's biggest business unit only had 307 employees and the average business unit only had 44 employees. Constellation Software has shown a willingness to pursue larger acquisitions in recent years, though. For example, Constellation Software acquired Allscript's Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment in 2022. This business now operates under the name Altera. Altera should contribute roughly 10% of Constellation Software's revenue in 2024. The acquisition will likely be a minor drag on profit margins.

Figure 2: Constellation Software Business Units - 2017 (source: Constellation Software)

Compared to a company likely Roper Technologies (ROP), Constellation Software still has a lot of room to pursue larger acquisitions and higher organic growth targets. While this will almost certainly result in lower ROIC, it could still create attractive growth for Constellation Software shareholders if well executed. Knowledge sharing and implementation of best practices are also potentially another important value lever for Constellation Software, although to a far smaller extent than a company like Danaher (DHR).

Constellation Software has also begun to spin out some of its larger segments, although the reasoning for this is less clear. The company may feel that there has been a conglomerate discount, which it can eliminate by spinning out segments.

After acquiring Topicus.com in early 2021, Constellation spun out TSS and Topicus into a separate public company, Topicus. Constellation's equity interest in TSS prior to the spin out was 67%. Constellation's equity interest in Topicus is now approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis, although Constellation Software has voting control of the organization.

In December 2022 Constellation Software merged its subsidiary, Lumine Group, with WideOrbit a US-based media vertical market software provider. Lumine was subsequently spun out of Constellation Software in 2023. Constellation Software controls Lumine and hence has consolidated the company's financial statements into its own.

Financial Analysis

Constellation Software has managed to maintain a strong growth rate over several orders of magnitude of revenue. This is an extremely impressive feat, particularly given that the company's return on investment has generally been extremely strong over this period.

This is high-quality revenue as well, which is diversified across both customers and geographies. No customer contributes more than 5% of Constellation Software's total revenue. Around two thirds of Constellation Software's revenue also comes from the public sector, helping to provide downside protection during times of economic turmoil.

Table 2: Constellation Software Revenue Contribution by Region (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software) Figure 3: Constellation Software Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software)

Constellation Software is generally trying to generate some level of organic growth, even if it is modest. This often comes more from pricing than customer or product expansion, though. Given the nature of the business, this is somewhat incidental. In fact, if acquisitions provide more efficient growth, which they likely do, this is a better use of capital than investing heavily in sales and marketing or product development.

Figure 4: Constellation Software Maintenance Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software)

Constellation Software's margins are relatively modest, although the company hasn't been able to materially improve them for the better part of 20 years. Constellation Software's cash flows are much stronger but if acquisitions are divestitures are ignored, they don't capture the core of the company's business.

There is probably room for margins to move higher as Constellation Software's business continues to grow and mature. In particular, R&D expenses can probably be lowered if Constellation Software is content just to harvest profits. General and administrative expenses could also be lowered, particularly if the company were to cut back on acquisitions. The company has gone to great lengths to minimize corporate overhead, though.

Table 3: Staff Expense (% of Revenue) (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software) Figure 5: Constellation Software Head Office Expense (source: Constellation Software) Figure 6: Constellation Software Free Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software)

Constellation Software's asset turnover has deteriorated significantly in recent years, which is largely the result of increased goodwill on the balance sheet. What this most likely means is that recent acquisitions have been more fully valued. It could also reflect a style drift towards acquiring companies with more organic growth potential. There will also naturally be some variation throughout the business cycle, with valuations generally higher late in a bull market, leading to lower ROIs.

There may be a temptation to ignore this by looking at cash flows and removing items like intangible assets from the balance sheet when assessing return on investment. For Constellation Software, acquisitions are the primary form of investment, meaning there must be some coherent recognition of these investments between income, cash flows and the balance sheet.

If Constellation Software continues to spend more to generate less growth, it will ultimately impact growth and/or the cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Given the company's culture, I would expect capital to be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks (dependent on valuation) before this occurs.

Figure 7: Constellation Software Asset Turnover (source: Created by author using data from Constellation Software)

Conclusion

Constellation Software's valuation has drifted steadily higher over the past 15 years as the market has recognized the quality of the business model. This is supported by Constellation Software's high ROIC, strong growth, high mix of government and recurring revenue and potential for margin expansion. Constellation Software will likely always be an excellent company, but its current valuation means that its merits as an investment are highly dependent on continued strong growth.

Constellation Software still likely has a sizeable growth runway, but it appears to be approaching a point where more of its acquisitions will be marginal in nature. The company can continue to pursue small vertical software acquisitions, along with pursuing larger targets and companies offering more organic growth opportunities. There is also an opportunity for Constellation Software to expand beyond its core vertical software strategy.

It is somewhat bizarre that Constellation Software's valuation has never been higher at a time when the company's future prospects have never been worse. Valuation is a function of both growth and ROIC. While growth should remain reasonably robust going forward, ROIC will continue to fall. Given the company's evolving revenue mix, and past ability to find attractive acquisitions, I think an argument can be made that the stock will continue to perform well, although future returns are likely to be closer to the broader market (mid to low teens CAGR) than in the past.

Figure 8: Constellation Software EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.