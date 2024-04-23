tadamichi

Earlier this year, I circulated an article in which I compared two relatively well-known and large scale BDCs:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) with a NAV value of ~ $1.5 billion (13th largest BDC)

Main Street Capital ( NYSE: MAIN ) with a NAV value of ~ $2.4 billion (7th largest BDC)

In the article, I made it clear that both of these are solid vehicles through which to go long the BDC market. Yet, back then I also decided to emphasize more the attractiveness of TSLX as it had a better risk and reward ratio given the cheaper P/NAV multiple and well-performing portfolio.

It would be fair to say that the thesis has not played out at all. While TSLX has remained somewhat flat, MAIN has clearly surged higher, outperforming not only TSLX, but also the broader BDC market.

In this article, I will focus on MAIN by assessing the most recent quarterly results with an aim to determine whether there is a sufficient basis now to establish a buy rating here.

Before we turn to the MAIN's recent financial dynamics, let me underscore the key macro and / or BDC sector level items that have emerged since the publication of my first article on MAIN in early January this year:

The scenario of higher for longer has strengthened, and it is very likely that interest rates at above 2% level will stay there over a foreseeable future.

The competition in the BDC space has tightened which could be already observed in many Q4, 2023 reports, where the management boards were forced to sacrifice a bit in yield to keep the net investment volumes stable.

The fact that the interest rates have remained this high has already triggered some early distress in the more speculative types of businesses, where several BDCs registered rising non-accrual levels in their Q4, 2023 reports.

So, from the above the takeaway is clear: BDCs that have followed strict underwriting standards and have structured their balance sheets in a relatively conservative manner are highly likely to capitalize more on the prevailing tailwinds that stem from higher interest rates and increasingly constrained access to traditional banking. Plus, BDCs that are more focused on financing core operations across stable economic sectors (businesses) rather than biasing their portfolios towards volatile M&A and LBO segments should reap higher benefits as well.

Thesis

The key reason why MAIN's stock price has skyrocketed this year is tightly correlated with the robust data stemming from Q4, 2023 results.

The fourth quarter results marked another record for MAIN in terms of both of the most critical BDC performance metrics: NII per share and NAV per share. Interestingly, these records were achieved without making any sacrifices on the capital structure end, as MAIN's debt to equity remained way below the sector average. Also, Q1 NII is expected to exceed consensus estimates.

Moreover, if we contextualize the external leverage with the NAV base, we will notice that both in Q4 and in the prior quarters of 2023 MAIN's indebtedness has actually decreased. This is despite the growing distributable net investment income component.

Q4 2023 MAIN Investor Presentation

Now, another important dynamic that has to be appreciated is the achieved results at the total asset front, where during the full year 2023 and ending Q4 MAIN managed to register portfolio growth, especially and most importantly in the LMM segment. In this segment, MAIN recorded new investments of $92 million, where if adjusted for the organic paydowns, the net increased landed at a solid $66 million.

Q4 2023 MAIN Investor Presentation

The fact that MAIN carries this focus on the LMM segment has indeed helped the management to keep the portfolio stable and even grow the AuM, while many BDCs out there have increasingly struggled with the deal signings.

Dwayne Hyzak - Chief Executive Officer - provided a nice color here during the most recent earnings call, where he emphasized that MAIN's outlook for incremental investment generation continues to remain stable despite the overall headwinds in the sector:

Now turning to our current investment pipeline, as of today, I would characterize our lower middle market investment pipeline as average. Despite the current board economic uncertainty, we expect to continue to be active in our lower middle market strategy.

Furthermore, Q4, 2023 marked also yet another quarter of improving non-accruals, where there were no new investments written down. As a result, the total non-accrual investments represented 0.6% of the total investment portfolio if measured at fair value. This goes hand in hand with MAIN's core focus - cash generating and defensive businesses. For example, as of year-end 2023, MAIN had the following portfolio characteristics, which could be easily deemed way above the BDC average:

Senior leverage of 2.6x EBITDA through MAIN's debt position.

2.5x EBITDA to senior interest coverage.

Total leverage of 2.7x EBITDA, including debt junior in priority to MAIN.

Finally, if we look forward, investors should feel comfortable about MAIN's ability to keep growing the NII per share metric, which, in turn, will accommodate a sustainable growth in the dividend.

On the one hand, MAIN has structured its portfolio in a defensive manner (holding to strictly underwriting standards) that in conjunction with a niche-type focus in the defensive LMM segment should keep warranting a stable AuM growth without any notable bumps in non-accruals. The aforementioned portfolio company characteristics provide ample margin of safety for these companies to weather higher financing costs and / or economic slowdown. Perhaps their performance for the equity holders might not be as robust, but certainty for debt holders like MAIN the relevant payments are very likely to be made according to plan.

On the other hand, there is also a separate driving force in place that stems from MAIN's ability to source external leverage. As of now, MAIN has a debt to equity of 0.73x, which is significantly below the sector average of 1.19x. Given the recent capital activities, where MAIN managed to secure financing with a due date in 2029 that will help refinance 2024 notes and that has boosted the liquidity position to just over $1 billion, the Management has decided to rely a bit more on the debt to sponsor incremental investment opportunities.

Jesse Morris - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer - commented on this the following:

With this current level of liquidity, we expect to fund our net new investment activity in 2024 through a greater proportion of debt financing. And as such, we would expect leverage to increase during the course of the year. However, we expect to continue to operate through the year at leverage levels more conservative than our long-term targets.

So, the fact that MAIN will rely more on debt over the issuance of fresh equity should contribute more to the future NII component (on a per-share basis). At the same time, it is important to recognize that MAIN will not suddenly leverage its balance sheet to some unhealthy levels, but it will just capitalize on the relatively over-equitized balance sheet and by doing so, will organically stimulate NII per share growth.

The bottom line

While MAIN still carries a notable premium over its NAV (P/NAV of 1.62x), its risk and reward profile has significantly improved. The attractiveness of MAIN has gone up due to both macro and MAIN-specific factors.

On the macro side, we are now seeing several dynamics (e.g., rising non-accruals, higher for longer imposing distress on weaker companies), which clearly send a signal that defense will be awarded going forward. The fact of having higher interest rates for a longer period of time also provides a nice tailwind for MAIN's portfolio yield levels and demand for its capital from LMM businesses, which cannot easily access financing from regional banks.

On the MAIN end, all the critical metrics (e.g., NII and NAV per share, non-accruals) have been improving and show no signs of a revered momentum. In fact, the continued portfolio growth in combination with a slightly higher reliance on debt financing to accommodate incremental investments should help MAIN deliver a continued growth in the underlying NII and NAV.

For all of these reasons, I am increasing the rating of Main Street Capital from hold to buy.