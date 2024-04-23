stockcam

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) has had a wild first month after its much anticipated IPO: pricing at the top end of the $31-34 range, opening +40% the moment it hit public markets, running all the way up to $74 off the killer combination of hype and low float, before nose-diving to its present price of ~$40. IPO investors are still in the green by a healthy margin, but peak buyers are down bad.

By the way, if you had a Reddit account before January 1st 2024, you reportedly could've bought as many shares as you wanted at the IPO price through Reddit's Direct Share Program, even without meeting karma thresholds, due to low demand from Reddit's power users who didn't take their allocation. The trick was to know about it, since Reddit didn't send any notifications to accounts below Tier 3. On the other hand, trying to get a piece of the IPO through platforms like Robinhood (HOOD) proved to be a bust, with many Robinhood users reportedly only being allocated 1 share.

Analyst coverage is beginning to trickle in, with opinions on the stock seemingly split down the middle, both here on Seeking Alpha and on Wall Street. The Street is slightly more bullish than SA so far:

RDDT Buy/Sell Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

At the IPO price, Reddit was a no-brainer, but even at $40/share, the stock rates a Strong Buy off the uniqueness of its platform, its solid user engagement metrics, positive growth trends, and likelihood to turn the corner on GAAP profitability within the next 12 months. Buyers here need to have a strong stomach for volatility, though, this is a stock where holders can easily see their position cut in half as the company goes through the growing pains of figuring out monetization, as Facebook (META) did during its debut year in 2012.

By the Numbers

Semrush's traffic analytics tool ranks reddit.com #8 in its list of most visited websites in the world.

At a price/sales of around 9x (about the same as Meta), Reddit is by no means a cheap stock, but arguably it's putting up the numbers to back it up. According to the company's S-1, its two key metrics, daily active users (DAUs) and average revenue per user (ARPU) are both trending in the direction investors like to see:

Reddit Quarterly DAUs (S-1) Reddit Quarterly ARPU (S-1)

As the company ramps its advertising efforts, ARPU is the number the market is watching to justify the stock's valuation. Reddit's ARPU is severely lagging behind peers like Meta, who currently represents the gold standard of social media monetization:

Meta Quarterly ARPU (10-K)

The true ARPU gap between the two companies is even larger than the charts indicate, since Reddit uses daily actives as the denominator while Meta uses monthly actives. After taking into account Meta's Q4 2023 DAU/MAU ratio of 69% to derive average quarterly revenue per daily active user for an apples-to-apples comparison, we get $19.01 ARPU for Meta, more than 5x what Reddit is currently achieving. Reddit definitely has room to improve its monetization strategy here.

Anecdotally, there has already been huge improvements in terms of quality of advertisers this year compared to last year, with nationally recognized brands such as Asana, Anthropic AI, and HBO Max appearing in the promoted feed:

reddit.com reddit.com reddit.com

In terms of profitability, although Reddit has been famously unprofitable since inception almost 20 years ago, it is quickly closing the gap, even achieving GAAP profitability in Q4 2023:

Reddit Quarterly Operations Data (S-1)

Given CEO Steve Huffman's laser focus on profitability (he commented "We'll continue to be profit-driven until profits arrive" in an AMA last year) and the company's visible year-over-year upgrade in advertising partner pool, there's a strong possibility Reddit will turn the corner on GAAP profitability sometime in next 12 months. Reddit's recent content licensing deals with Google (GOOGL) and Cision, reportedly worth a combined $66m annualized, will also accelerate this process since this income stream will be pure profit.

Risks

Reddit is one of those stocks where you want a position because of the huge embedded potential, but probably also don't want to be too overweight due to the equally huge risk factors. The biggest risk to the Reddit thesis is that its advertising machine won't live up to expectations. As a platform, Reddit does face unique advertising challenges.

Unlike Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Reddit doesn't know your real name since users are all pseudonymous. Referring back to the DAU chart above, half of daily users aren't even logged in when they are browsing. That means the platform is much more limited in terms of targeting advertisements; due to lack of personal data to build user profiles, it would need to rely on more of a scatter shot approach than the precision targeting that gives Meta such elite ad delivery capabilities.

Just like all IPO buyers, Reddit holders face lockup expiration risk in 180 days after the offering, which is still a few months away, a date that will open the gates for insiders to dump. This risk to Reddit may be even greater than usual due to the low float, the fact that many insiders have been waiting a REALLY long time for this, and the shares having previously traded at the $5B market cap range on private markets like EquityZen prior to the IPO. Investors who are okay with missing the boat may be wiser to wait until after lockup expiration to begin building their position. That said, missing the boat is also a very real possibility since shares aren't always cheaper after lockup expiration, Arm Holdings (ARM) for example, after its lockup period was still twice as expensive as the IPO price.

Finally, Reddit's strategy to capitalize on the AI boom with data licensing deals faces regulatory risks, as the FTC is reportedly launching an inquiry into its sale of user-generated content to partner companies. This may end up being a big nothingburger, Reddit's User Agreement gives them the right to do whatever they want with your content once it's posted to their platform (see below), but it may also turn into a something burger given AI data licensing being an entirely new field with few precedents to draw from.

Reddit User Agreement

Conclusion

Reddit is one of those high-risk, high-reward plays that can make or break a portfolio (fellow SA contributor PropNotes' characterization of RDDT as the "ultimate boom or bust stock" is apt). Buyers below $10B market cap today are getting in for cheaper than Fidelity, who led the company's Series F round at a $10B valuation back in 2021.

As it develops its online advertising business, Reddit may benefit from certain industry tailwinds too. Apple (AAPL) deprecating the IDFA and Google deprecating the GAID to eliminate user level tracking on smartphones will severely impair third-party advertising platforms like affiliate websites to the benefit of first party platforms like Reddit. The recent exodus of some advertisers from X/Twitter and the potential forced sale of TikTok may also open up the field more for Reddit to compete for advertiser's dollars.

Reddit is, and may forever be, a small platform relative to peers, but its valuation is reflective of its niche status (a niche in which it is the only player). You are paying $582 per DAU when buying Meta, but only $109 with Reddit (to be fair, Snapchat DAUs are $44 a pop, but SNAP is also in the unenviable position of competing head to head against Meta). Reddit and Meta trade at similar Price/Sales, but Reddit has a significantly lower EV/Sales after its IPO raise, bringing net cash to $1.7B (~20% market cap).

With GAAP profitability on the horizon, an organization-wide prioritizing of user monetization, an improving ads platform, a war chest flush with cash, and a weakening competitive field in the social media space, Reddit is primed to break out. Fidelity's buy at $10B during the height of the WallStreetBets mania serves as a pretty good base case price target, which would be around ~$50/share after accounting for potential dilution. The company didn't experience the stratospheric growth promised by the hype, but it has grown slowly and consistently the three years since its Series F, and is finally on track to hit the $1B annual revenue target whispered during its original IPO talks.

If Reddit can achieve +20% annual top-line growth over the next 5 years, it would hit ~$2B revenues at the end of fiscal 2028, with a projected net margin of 20% translating into ~$400M profits. A P/E of 35 brings future market cap to $14B, discounting back at a discount rate of 7% returns a present-day fair value of ~$10B or ~$50/share.