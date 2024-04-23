Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Modine Manufacturing: The Rally Went Too Far

Apr. 23, 2024 2:38 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.21K Followers

Summary

  • Modine Manufacturing is a hot stock, with the share price doubling over the last six months.
  • The company's profitability has improved due to a more favorable revenue mix, but I consider this as a temporary strength.
  • My valuation analysis suggests that MOD stock is more than 10% overvalued.

Manhattan Skyscapers Wall Street Financial District New York City

PPAMPicture

Investment thesis

Modine Manufacturing's (NYSE:MOD) stock is really hot now, as it has doubled over the last six months. The current sentiment backed by the robust momentum might fuel a further rally, but the stock is already 14% overvalued. MOD's fundamentals are decent, but

This article was written by

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

