SPY: The Setup Looks Extremely Bearish

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has been on a tear lately, generating very impressive returns over the past year on the back of a strong bull market in artificial intelligence stocks, particularly in one of its top constituents NVIDIA (NVDA) thanks to its impressive results.

That being said, the forward outlook for SPY is looking increasingly bearish due to bloated valuations, a challenging economic environment and outlook, and an increasingly questionable outlook for its top constituents, along with growing geopolitical headwinds.

Valuation Models

SPY looks quite overvalued based on numerous valuation models, including the S&P 500 mean reversion model, the interest rate model, the price-to-earnings model, and the Buffett indicator model. The S&P 500 mean reversion model shows that the S&P 500 is roughly 60% above its long-term historical trendline, indicating that a sharp reversion to the mean could be in order. In fact, it is currently 1.7 standard deviations above its historical trendline:

S&P 500 Mean Reversion Model (Current Market Valuation)

Meanwhile, the interest rate model shows that the S&P 500 is also 1.7 standard deviations above its historical trendline, indicating that it is nearly strongly overvalued and already very overvalued. The Composite Score is a little more favorable, at just 1.16 standard deviations above its historical trendline. However, that is still solidly in overvalued territory.

The Interest Rate Model (Current Market Valuation)

Using the price-to-earnings ratio model, the S&P 500 is currently 1.7 standard deviations above its historical trendline, once again indicating that it is very overvalued and nearly strongly overvalued.

The Price/Earnings Model (Current Market Valuation)

Last but not least, the Buffett indicator indicates that the market is currently 1.9 standard deviations above its historical trendline and was nearly reaching two standard deviations above its historical trendline which would make it strongly overvalued.

The Buffett Indicator Model (Current Market Valuation)

Economic Outlook

A weakening macroeconomic outlook also poses a severe headwind for SPY due to several factors, including recessions and economic challenges facing major economies around the world. Additionally, there are clear signs of a weakening economy in the United States with persistent inflation and elevated interest rates, all of which threaten to undermine the current strong performance of SPY.

Internationally, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan are all currently in recession, and China is also facing significant economic challenges. Meanwhile, domestically, there is clear evidence of a softening labor market, record-high consumer debt, a wall of maturing commercial real estate debt that will have to be refinanced at significantly higher interest rates than when it was originally underwritten, and warnings from leading business development companies such as Ares Capital (ARCC) that they fully expect middle-market borrowers to experience an uptick in defaults this year. This all signals that the US economy is not as strong as it may appear on the surface.

Moreover, elevated inflation continues to pressure profit margins for corporations while also squeezing consumers tighter and tighter. Meanwhile, elevated interest rates are posing headwinds for companies that are having to reduce growth investment in order to protect their balance sheets, while also adding further pressure to consumers already grappling with record-high debt.

Geopolitical Tensions

Geopolitical tensions are also a major potential headwind for SPY, given that they could further aggravate challenges already facing the global economy. For example, the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to pressure the European economy by driving up its cost of energy, while also placing a strain on economies in Eastern Europe. Moreover, European governments are having to allocate increased amounts of resources towards defense spending in light of the growing Russian threat, placing a further burden on their economies. Meanwhile, the recent flare-up in tensions between Israel, the US, and other allies opposite Iran threatens to disrupt global energy supplies, which could also cause a sharp uptick in inflation and even potentially push the economy into recession.

Last but not least, the ongoing threat of war in East Asia between China and Taiwan and North Korea and South Korea poses significant threats to global economic stability. In particular, if China were to blockade or invade Taiwan, some estimate that it could cause the US and much of the rest of the world to go into recession, if not depression, given their close entanglement with the Chinese economy. Even if outright conflict did not break out, an escalation of trade wars between the U.S. and China could weigh significantly on economic growth and already the U.S. is placing higher tariffs on some Chinese imports, which should aggravate inflation further.

Top SPY ETF Constituents

Beyond simply hitting headline economic growth and driving inflation up, any military or economic conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan would likely hurt some of SPY's largest holdings significantly. For example, NVDA's semiconductor supply chain would likely be disrupted given that Taiwan is widely considered to be the semiconductor factory of the world and NVDA also does significant business in China.

Moreover, Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), two other major constituents of SPY, do enormous amounts of business in China and also lean heavily on a steady supply of semiconductors to fuel their technology businesses. AAPL, which makes up nearly 6% of SPY by itself, is already facing significant growth challenges, seeing its revenue decline by 2.8% in 2023 and its EBITDA decline by 3.6% in 2023. Analysts expect its revenue to grow by only 1.1% in 2024. For a company that is trading at nearly 25 times earnings and offers a paltry 0.6% dividend yield, this is very concerning and has a bearish implication for the total return performance of SPY moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

While SPY has been a great long-term compounder and has been on a particularly strong run recently, its bloated valuation based on numerous leading valuation models, major macroeconomic headwinds, simmering geopolitical tensions that could turn into a major Black Swan event for SPY, as well as challenging growth outlooks for some of its leading constituents such as AAPL and TSLA, all combine to make for a very bearish setup for SPY. As a result, we expect total returns that are far below its historical average moving forward, and therefore rate it to be a Sell.

