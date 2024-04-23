Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Investing For Dividends Can Help Build Wealth

Apr. 23, 2024 6:30 AM ET
Summary

  • The average pay increase for an employee is 4.84%. Investing in dividend-paying stocks can give investors higher pay raises without the need to work countless hours.
  • Warren Buffett's endorsement of dividends sparked my interest in this investment strategy several years ago.
  • I list several benefits of dividend investing and why it is a smart way to build wealth.
  • Dividend investing can help alleviate the need to work well into old age. They're also a good way to fight inflation and limit your downside while investing.
  • Several military retirees have to find 9 to 5 jobs after spending 20+ years in the service, usually because of high debt, family size, or preferred lifestyle.

Young Business Boys Making Money

RichVintage

Introduction

Joining the U.S. Navy two months out of high school, I knew I wanted something more out of life. After joining the military, I quickly realized that there were a lot of military service members who didn't invest, at least stock in the

The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

