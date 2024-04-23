Tero Vesalainen

U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) shares skidded after the release of the bank's first-quarter earnings report due to rising credit provisions and headwinds to net interest income. Additionally, U.S. Bancorp cut its guidance for full-year net interest income by half a billion dollars. While the market has come to terms with the fact that rising inflation will likely prevent sharp federal fund rate cuts in the short term, the guidance cut strongly indicates that U.S. Bancorp is looking at much weaker NII prospects going forward… which I expect will continue to be a drag for the lender's valuation in FY 2024.

I changed my rating from strong by to sell in December 2023 -- A Great Time To Exit -- after a major revaluation had taken place which brought U.S. Bancorp closer to my value estimate of approximately $43 at the time. The guidance cut for net interest income, as well as the fact that the regional bank failed to meet (or beat) earnings and top-line expectations, suggests that investors may be too optimistic about U.S. Bancorp's revaluation potential in 2024.

Mixed earnings, rising credit provisions, downgraded NII outlook is a negative

U.S. Bancorp's first-quarter earnings release was not great: the regional lender missed adjusted EPS as well as revenue expectations. In Q1'24, U.S. Bancorp earned $0.49 per-share, missing the consensus estimate by $0.42 per-share, while revenues came in $134.0M below the average top-line prediction.

U.S. Bancorp generated $1.52B in adjusted net income (before preferred dividends), showing a decline of 22% year over year. Earnings declined not only due to a rather steep decline in net interest income, but also because of higher credit provisions. In Q1'24, U.S. Bancorp recorded credit provisions of $553M, showing a near-30% jump year over year. The first-quarter also saw the highest level of credit provisions since Q2'23.

U.S. Bancorp's net interest income declined due to lower loan balances as well as higher costs for interest-bearing deposits... which was broadly expected. In the first-quarter, U.S. Bancorp generated $3.99B in net interest income, 14% less than it did in the same quarter last year. The bank's net interest margin, which took a hit due to rising deposit costs compared to the year-earlier period, contracted from 3.10% in Q1'23 to 2.70% in Q1'24.

The longer-term trend in net interest income is pointing sharply upwards due to the Fed's rate increases that started in 2022, but the regional banking crisis of 2023 caused a period of serious underperformance for the banking sector. As net interest income growth slows and the net interest margin contracts, I would expect growing pressure on U.S. Bancorp's valuation factor as well.

Unfortunately, with lower federal fund rates on the horizon, which will affect the rates at which U.S. Bancorp can lend money to borrowers, the regional bank reduced its net interest income outlook for FY 2024 significantly. The regional lender lowered its NII outlook from $16.6B+ this year to $16.1-16.4B, meaning in the low-case U.S. Bancorp is set to generate half a billion dollars less in NII/earnings than previously indicated. The deteriorating short-term outlook for NII is one reason why I believe the upside potential for U.S. Bancorp's shares is not attractive. The FedWatch Tool shows that the majority of market participants expects a 4.75-5.25% rate range by the end of FY 2023. The Federal Reserve itself has pointed to up to three rate cuts this year, but with inflation making a comeback in February and March, the Fed may walk those comments back.

Asset quality

U.S. Bancorp maintained fairly stable asset quality in the first fiscal quarter with a non-performing asset ratio of 0.48% (+18 basis point Y/Y). The state of the economy is still pretty good, support high credit quality of the banking sector in general, with one exception, commercial real estate.

Commercial real estate has become a bit of a problem in recent years, especially after the pandemic, due to growing vacancies in the office sector as well as high interest rates. Besides credit cards, commercial real estate had the highest reserve percentage in the first-quarter, reflecting a total CRE value of $1.6B.

U.S. Bancorp's valuation

Shares of U.S. Bancorp dropped rapidly at the onset of the regional banking crisis in March 2023, but gradually recovered throughout the year. At the end of FY 2023, the Federal Reserve's announcement that it was eyeing up to three federal fund rate cuts this year pushed shares into overdrive. Because U.S. Bancorp reached my fair value estimate of $43 at the time, I changed my rating from buy to sell... a rating that I maintained after Q1'24 earnings due to the bank cutting its NII outlook.

Shares of USB currently trade 5% above the 1-year average P/B ratio of 1.23X. The industry average P/E ratio of mid-size regional banks (see industry group below) is 1.24X. A revaluation to the industry group P/E implies a fair value for shares of Bancorp of $39. This fair value is a dynamic number that will be adjusted downward once the Federal Reserve starts to cut the federal fund rate.

Risks with U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is set to face considerable NII headwinds as the Federal Reserve lowers the federal fund rate in 2024, but especially in 2025. Additionally, U.S. Bancorp has large commercial real estate exposure (discussed in my last work) and the trend in credit provisions continued to deteriorate in the first-quarter. Given the combination of concentrated CRE exposure, rising credit provisions and much weaker NII prospects, I believe the risk profile is skewed to the downside. However, if the credit provision trend were to reverse and U.S. Bancorp scaled back its exposure to CRE lending, then I would be willing to review my rating going forward.

Final thoughts

The first-quarter earnings sheet of U.S. Bancorp last week was not a good one: the regional lender failed to beat earnings/revenue estimates, cut its net interest income guidance and saw a rising credit provisioning trend which raises at least some concerns about the quality of assets that U.S. Bancorp holds on its balance sheet. As a result, I am lowering my fair value estimate for U.S. Bancorp to $39, and I confirm my sell rating. Given that the bank's NII is contracting rapidly and the cut to the bank's net interest income guidance doesn't inspire confidence, I believe that the risk profile is not especially attractive for bank investors.