Gary Yeowell

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) reported a mixed first-quarter earnings sheet last week that included an EPS beat but also a top-line miss due to falling net interest income. The lender is suffering from weaker loan levels and higher deposit costs, which led to a double-digit decline in its net interest income year over year. The firm also has some risks in its commercial real estate portfolio, but the bank remained profitable in the first-quarter overall. With shares recently dipping again after the inflation report for March, which is set to lead to a higher for longer rate environment. This in turn allow PNC Financial to charge higher rates for its loans, which improved the risk profile, in my opinion!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I closed out my position in PNC Financial in December 2023 -- Sell The Rally -- after the Federal Reserve's chairman Jerome Powell made comments about the changing interest rate trajectory that the market should expect for 2024. Recently, this narrative changed a bit again, when inflation numbers for the month of March were disclosed that showed that consumer prices keep trending up. Inflation was up 3.5% Y/Y in March, which effectively pushes out the Federal Reserve's rate cuts. I believe the risk profile has therefore slightly improved for PNC Financial and with shares recently dropping further away from the 3-year average P/B ratio, I believe a neutral rating is more appropriate.

PNC Financial delivered EPS beat

The regional lender and financial services company reported $3.36 per-share in adjusted earnings for the first fiscal quarter, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate by $0.28 per-share. However, the company failed to meet top-line estimates and fell short $97M of the average revenue prediction.

Seeking Alpha

Declining NII, but solid value proposition for dividend investors

The reason for the top-line miss lies in the fact that PNC Financial's net interest income declined Y/Y due to persistent interest rate headwinds. The bank generated $5.15B in revenues in the first-quarter, showing an 8% decline year over year. This decline was chiefly driven by contracting net interest income which hit $3.26B in Q1'24, which was 9% less than last year's NII level. As a result, PNC Financial's net income also took quite a large hit: the bank's earnings were reported at $1.34B, showing a 21% year-over-year drop-off in this vital metric. Nonetheless, despite these interest rate headwinds, PNC Financial has been solidly profitable, which indicates that the company will continue to pay shareholders a growing dividend.

PNC Financial

PNC Financial has seen a significant uptrend in its annual net interest income in the last two years, which is what one would expect: the Federal Reserve during this time raised the federal fund rate aggressively. The expectation, according to the FedWatch Tool, is that interest rates will start to decline in June, with the probability of the first-rate cut standing at 15%. The probability of successive rate cuts increases as the year progresses, with the majority of market participants expecting a consensus federal fund rate range of 4.75-5.25% by year-end. The bank's dividend pay-out increased significantly during this time as well.

Data by YCharts

PNC Financial has been able to grow its dividend even in FY 2023, an arguably highly challenging year for the regional banking market as the Federal Reserve was forced to step in and provide emergency liquidity after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. PNC Financial currently pays a $1.55 per-share dividend, which calculates to a 4.1% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, this dividend is very well-supported by the bank's cash earnings. PNC Financial paid about 27.3% of its earnings in the last year, which was less than the sector median of 29.8%. The dividend is therefore very well covered by earnings and should continue to grow in FY 2024.

Seeking Alpha

PNC Financial has significant cash resources on its balance sheet that allows the bank to fund its operations, meet regulatory capital requirements as well as pay the dividend (as well as grow it). In terms of operating cash flow, the 3-year trend shows little variability. Considering that the majority of the bank's earnings come from recurring net interest income, earnings are a much better way to evaluate PNC Financial than cash flow.

Data by YCharts

What I don't like about PNC Financial

PNC Financial has considerable exposure to the commercial real estate sector, which is suffering from high-interest rates as well as increasing vacancies in the office sector. The company had a total of $319.8B in loans on its balance sheet as of Q1'24, 11.1% of which related to commercial real estate loans. Of those loans, $23.9B were in the troubled office and multifamily categories, representing 7.4% of total loans.

PNC Financial

In the office portfolio, 10.5% of loans were classified as non-performing in the first fiscal quarter, showing an increase of 2.1 PP quarter over quarter. Loan defaults in this category pose a significant write-off and earnings risk for PNC Financial, which comes in addition to weakness in net interest income.

PNC Financial

PNC Financial's valuation

PNC Financial is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.18X, which is approximately 10% below the 3-year average price-to-book ratio. Bank rivals such as Comerica (CMA) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) trade at a slightly higher P/B ratios of 1.21X and 1.29X. In my last work on PNC Financial I supplied a fair value for PNC Financial of $136-137 which was backed up by the historical valuation ratio of 1.1X book value. I still believe this is a reasonable valuation range for PNC Financial especially with NII set to contract later this year. If you, however, are a long-term holder of PNC Financial and are in it chiefly because of the bank's solid 4.1% dividend yield, then I would consider PNC a hold.

Data by YCharts

Risks with PNC Financial

The biggest risk I see for PNC Financial is a potentially accelerating timeline for federal fund rate cuts, which would be likely to emerge if inflation really slowed down in the coming months and forced the Federal Reserve to act much quicker than projected. In this case, investor expectations would rapidly reset and lead to a faster decline in the bank's net interest income... which in turn would pressure the bank's valuation multiplier. On the other hand, a massive resurgence of inflation would likely help PNC Financial due to its large loan portfolio.

Final thoughts

The odds for a higher for longer rate environment have greatly improved lately, especially after the March 2024 inflation report, which showed that inflation was heating up for the second consecutive month. This means that the Federal Reserve will continue to take it slowly with any potential federal fund rate cuts in FY 2024. PNC Financial would be set to benefit from this trend, chiefly because it owns a large loan portfolio that could throw off higher net interest income. The CRE portfolio is worth watching going forward, especially as far as non-performing loans are concerned. The dividend, given PNC Financial's low payout ratio, should prove to be sustainable and has a solid chance of growing even in a lower-rate world!