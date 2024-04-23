Vladimir Zapletin/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is one of the big three in the workplace uniforms and protective workwear industry. Its year-over-year revenue growth has shown a strong rising trend as the UNF recovers from the pandemic. However, its margins have been declining as the firm is allocating more resources to its key initiatives and investing heavily in technology transformations. There is also anticipated growth in the industry as growth and expansion of businesses drives the market for workwear and uniforms. However, my relative valuation reflects a 9% upside potential, which seems to lack margin of safety. This brings me to a hold rating for now.

Historical Financial Analysis

Throughout the last four years, UNF’s revenue growth has been strong. Weaker growth can be seen in FY20 and FY21 as businesses are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has caused a shift in employment levels and a reduction in the workforce, impacting the demand for uniform-supplying services. 2022 and 2023 have shown strong growth, increasing to ~9.56% and ~11.61%, respectively. The strong growth in FY22 is partially due to customer re-opening in FY21. On the other hand, growth in FY23 was mainly due to growth in their Core Laundry Operations, with its related acquisitions playing a significant role. The organic growth rate was robust due to pricing efforts, which passed on higher costs to customers due to ongoing inflationary pressures.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

There has been a contraction in operating income and net income margins over the years. Reasons for the decrease in profit margins for both FY22 and FY23 were due to costs related to acquisitions and their key initiatives, such as Customer Relationship Management [CRM] and Enterprise Resource Planning [ERP]. Its CRM project began deploying during FY21, while its ERP project was initiated in FY22. Cost related to its key initiative’s accounts for ~$33.6 and ~$33.1 million in FY23 and FY22, respectively. The acquisition cost in relation to Clean Uniform in FY23 is ~$3.0 million. These key initiatives play a crucial role in their technology transformation. Despite the fact that its ongoing investment in the key initiatives is capital intensive and involves significant upfront costs, it is expected to see longer-term improvements in operation efficiency and margin expansion. In addition, costs are expected to decrease as CRM initiative activities wind down. However, management has stated that they will continue to expend their budget on the ERP project.

2Q24 Earning Analysis

For 2Q24, UNF has been able to deliver robust growth in revenue, operating income, and EBITDA. Revenue has increased by 8.8%, operating income has shown an increase of 34.9%, and EBITDA has increased by 23.8% compared to the prior year. UNF has incurred ~$3.2 million of costs in relation to their key initiatives and ~$2.0 million of costs in relation to the Clean Uniform acquisition. Its Core laundry operations’ revenue is up by 9.5%, and organic growth is at 4.8%. Its strong organic rate was driven by increased sales to new accounts and improved pricing with clients. UNF has a robust balance sheet and financial position, with no long-term debt and $101.9 million in cash and equivalents.

Revenue Segment

UNF designs, produces, customizes, rents, cleans, and delivers uniforms and protective clothing. Typical clients of UNF include auto service centers, delivery businesses, retailers, restaurants, and several other businesses that require employees to wear uniforms for image, protection, identification, and utility purposes. They serve ~300,000 locations in the U.S. and a few in Canada and Europe. As of FY23, UNF has manufactured 60% of the garments placed in service. Its revenue segment can be split into 3 segments: Core Laundry Operations, Specialty garment and First Aid.

Author's Chart

Strategic Acquisition and Initiatives

UNF has been continuing to invest in the optimization of their Customer Relationship Management [CRM] and Enterprise Resource Planning [ERP]. For the 13 weeks ended in February 2024, UNF has incurred 3.2 million of non-recurring costs, mostly related to its ERP project. On the other hand, the expenses associated with the CRM initiative are decreasing as the activities related to its deployment are winding down. UNF is still in the early implementation phases of the ERP project, which is expected to continue until 2027. It is expected that the ERP initiative will allow lower operating costs and a reduction in customer churn. As of February 24, UNF has a robust balance sheet position with no long-term debt and has $91.9 million remaining under its share repurchase program, giving it an opportunity to invest in its strategic initiative to boost further growth. These initiatives are crucial to not only streamline operations but also enhance customer engagement and service efficiency.

UNF’s $299 million acquisition of Clean Uniform in 3Q23 has been a pivotal growth strategy for them. Clean Uniform is one of the leading independent uniform, workwear, and service programs in the U.S., with a yearly revenue of $90 million. Integration of Clean Uniform’s operations enhances UNF's ability to gain market share in the uniform and facility services industry, making it a formidable competitor. After the acquisition, Clean Uniform was able to retain their customers and its top-line revenue, boosting UNF’s Core Laundry Operations division and quarterly top-line growth.

The biggest three providers account for only 26% of the total market share. The remaining 74% are among several hundred smaller businesses that mainly serve a single or handful of geographic locations. UNF being one of the top three players in this highly fragmented market allows them to leverage their size and resources to pursue strategic acquisitions, as demonstrated with its Clean Uniform business. Apart from Clean Uniform, UNF has also acquired Arrow Uniform, a workplace uniform and facilities services provider. Apart from strategic acquisition, it is able to leverage economies of scale to be more cost-effective in providing services as compared to smaller businesses.

Author's Chart

Demand in the Workwear and Uniforms Market

Data Bridge Market Research

The workwear and uniform market is anticipated to reach 34.76 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6% throughout its forecast period. Uniforms and workwear play a crucial role in providing employees with the firm's brand and image, while also ensuring safety and protection in their workplace. Due to strict occupational safety legislation and standards, this has driven up demand for workwear and uniforms that meet safety regulation and criteria. Especially with industries in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, the use of proper workwear is necessary to protect employees from work hazards. Growth and expansion of industries drive the market for workwear and uniforms. The unemployment rate has been steady at a healthy rate of 3.8% throughout. Based on US Bureau of Labor statistics, job growth is mostly in the construction, healthcare, and government sectors. Nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 303,000 in March 2024. A healthy level of unemployment rates and constant growth ensure there is a consistent demand for uniforms and related services.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation

It is competitive in the uniform rental and sales industry, and UNF‘s principal competitors would include Cintas (CTAS), Vestis Corporation (VSTS) and Alsco Inc [private company]. As previously stated in the industry market share data above, Aramark (ARMK) was one of the industry's big three. However, on October 2023, ARMK completed its spin-off of its uniform divisions and renamed it VSTS, an independent public company. Several hundred lesser-known companies make up the rest of the market; most of these businesses only serve one or a small number of service regions.

Looking at its forward growth outlook, UNF has relatively strong forward revenue growth at 7.64% vs. its peers’ median at 7.06%. It is 1.08x over its peers’ median. Within the big 3, UNF stands stronger than VSTS but weaker than the dominant player, CTAS. In terms of net income margin and gross profit margin, UNF’s gross profit margin is in line with peers but its net income margin is lower than its peers.

Currently, the UNF forward P/E ratio is trading at 21.23x, which is way lower than its peer’s median, which is at 31.02x. UNF has relatively strong forward revenue growth amongst its peers. Given its underperformance compared to its peers in terms of net income and gross profit margin, it would be fair for UNF to be trading at a lower P/E ratio. Market’s revenue estimate for 2025 is $2.50 billion, while its 2025 EPS estimate is $8.12. Given the growth factors that I have discussed above, such as UNF’s key initiatives that will improve margins and the rising demand for uniform and workwear services, these estimates seem to share the same sentiment. This brings me to my 2025 target price of $172.39, showing a 9% upside potential, which seems conservative when compared to Wall Street’s average target price of $183.67. Although 9% seems to lack a margin of safety, therefore I would give it a “Hold” for now.

Risks & Conclusion

As discussed, UNF’s key initiatives has started to wind down. Once these are completed, it will bring forth multiple improvements to UNF. Firstly, cost would no longer recur, leading to improvement in margins. Secondly, both operating costs and customer churn will be reduced. Therefore, this would lead to improvement in margins as well. If subsequent quarters were to report better than expected margins, market might revise its expectation upwards. With a single-digit upside potential that lacks margin of safety, I am recommending a hold rating for now.