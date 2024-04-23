Narrow Fiat Money Supply And Gold

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

“Both wealth and governance belong to the people, not just the kings.”

This 3100-year-old quote came from my top-rank Chinese in history Jiang, the founding prime minister of the Zhou dynasty when he was 70 years old and lived till 140. His deeds were recorded in the book of 6 conversations, that covered topics and set the stages of civility of governance, military, and philosophy, as the father of all well-known Chinese philosophers who came 500 years later. In today's political and economic system, his ideal is called socialistic democracy, like the German ruling party, which may solve some of the current problems of increasing diversion in wealth inequality and mounting sovereign debts. Prosperity for all people is the goal of mankind.

Wisdom means opening our hearts and minds to knowledge and new ideas for intellectual improvement, a personal virtue that lasts. As the economy transformed from industry and manufacturing to finance, the economic definitions needed to adapt to the complex changes since the sixties. Reexaminations and redeterminations of each definition and equation are necessary to cope with the ever-changing financial landscape. The realization points to more distinct definitions with adjectives for arbitrary economic and political terms. Facing reality is the first step to avoiding confusion, which means a clear and common understanding of communication among people. Each definition must be exact to describe and include the complexity of new developments. An avid example is inflation, which should be spelled out as consumer price inflation, to distinguish it from asset price inflation, the results of money expansion on the economy and the financial markets respectively. Mathematically, inflation means the change in price if the dollar always equals one.

Narrow money supply expansion

Great power accompanies great responsibility as a reminder.

The pure fiat system of the dollar (USD) has been in place since Nixon’s detachment of the dollar from gold in 1971. A system that is based on the faith and credit of the inter-dependent Fed and Treasury.

pkw

The main contention and source of woes is the unbridled fiscal deficits, that the authorities have contained for the past 60 years. The jest of money printing at will is morally faulty but the consequence takes time to be exposed. The majority of the deficits since 2008 have been funded by treasuries, which are the liability of the taxpayers and future generations. The currency liabilities of the Fed quietly slipped down by percentage in comparison, so it is relatively safer. The above narrow money of currency and treasuries circulates globally to keep trade and economies running. Other broad money or credit with lesser quality are derivatives of the above. Since the total debt problem is aged and big, the solutions must come from the basics, from data and formulas to show the size, and morals to bring courage for acts to reverse the deficits.

pkw

The changes of the past years promote the status of treasuries to be regarded as narrow money, accompanying and oversizing the base money (M0) of the Fed by over 10-fold. The change of rules such as discarding the mark-to-market value of the treasuries, relaxing the limits of treasuries in the bank's account and the full-face value as collateral for the Fed, encouraging both banks and foreigners to own more treasuries; at the same time the Fed and some banks (M2) are reducing treasuries from their balance sheet as deleveraging moves. The heads of Treasury and senior advisors in the cabinet are past Fed officials, they smoothly coordinated the policies of the expansion of treasuries in the past few years.

pkw

The total amount of treasuries has expanded 100-fold since the early 1970s. As recently mentioned by David Stockman and he suggested that gold price should rise 100-fold too which means $3500 in today’s price. His comment supports the formula M*D = 1 and treasuries as narrow money.

The current large fiscal deficits are alarming, being the main cause of financial stress in times of high-interest rates. The deficits and annual interest payments are approaching 38% and 20% of tax revenues; an apple-to-apple comparison. These numbers should ideally be less than 2%, like the consumer price inflation target. The huge fiscal deficits for decades set the monetary machine at the doorstep of runaway mode, by increasing the national debts of treasuries.

pkw

The hope of expansion of treasuries is perceived to provide economic growth and fuel for the elevation of the stock market. Money expansion in quantity precedes and provides liquidity for the financial markets. The fulfilled theme of annualized profits for the few and permanent debts for the people has repeated itself for the past 24 years, as evidenced by the acceleration of total treasuries in red. Eventually, the over-expansion of the quantity of narrow money will depreciate the quality of the dollar, and its purchasing power.

pkw

The above chart relates to gold and commodities based on the dollar index UUP in light blue. Usually, the relationships are inverse but the dollar curves have been declining since early March. The odd trends suggest that the global fiat currencies and systems are weakening compared to the physical past money, possibly because of increasing total debts.

pkw

The yield curve changes over a period are direct indicators of the stress points of the debt market. The fading stealth QE effects of the past 6 months caused the long end of the yield curve to rise again, about halfway between the last high and low. The rise can continue for at least 3 months as the yield curve normalizes from the inverse condition of the past 2 years. The normalization move can reach half a percent above the short-end next year, which can spell more losses for the long-term treasuries.

The US technology leadership has been the cornerstone of the superior success of the stock market over the past 15 years. Any weakening of this leadership is of great concern and the development of new technologies must be monitored closely.

pkw

The highlighted areas in the relative ranking table signal the recent trend favors risk-off assets. The table effectively compares different assets according to price and momentum for timing purposes.

pkw

Gold and miners

Gold is the biggest and loudest canary of the dollar-based monetary regime. When gold chirps, the fiat currency must be weakened by system imbalances such as the over-issuance of national debts. Until the fiscal deficits slow, gold will break more records.

pkw

The miners have been undervalued for the past year. The potential for more gains is favorable for about 3 weeks according to seasonality. If gold breaks more records, new target prices need to be reviewed.

pkw

Conclusion

After 40 years of declining interest rates and fiscal deficits, the national debts are entering a difficult stage when short-term rates bounced to 5.25%. The fiscal deficits and interest payments are alarmingly high. The logical cure is to balance the budget, by reducing spending and raising taxes.

As the impressive rise of the global stock markets completed its course because of the stealth quantitative easing 6 months ago, the markets are falling globally. Risk-off assets which include gold are in favor.

This article is for discussion only and is not intended for investment advice.