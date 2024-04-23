Khanchit Khirisutchalual

International investing has been a hotly debated topic in recent years with Ex-US stocks significantly underperforming US stocks. I recently wrote an article about Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VXUS), highlighting the lack of strategy a total market Ex-US fund has but wary of the long-term data making a compelling case to have direct international exposure to balance portfolio returns. Additionally, the focus on dividend growth investing, particularly internationally, in an environment of high inflation, rising rates, or low-yield environments offers more hedged exposure. Sectors like Utilities which are more rate-sensitive to changes and top quality individual companies with robust business models capable of continuously increasing their payouts come together using a quality screening approach internationally.

To date, I personally hold no Ex-US stock positions and only receive international exposure from US companies who have sales/operations exposure. The darling of the dividend growth investing world, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), has an international cousin called Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) that has shown superior international performance to its peers and respective benchmark, making it worth considering to add to my portfolio to gain international exposure . Much of this article is based on my analysis of this S&P Global white paper on international dividend strategy with quality yields.

Fund Strategy & Performance

SCHY is an ETF which seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index. With an impressive 4.86% TTM dividend yield and early signs of dividend growth, the fund presents an attractive investment option for those seeking income and quality international exposure. The fund uses almost the exact same methodology as SCHD/Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index with two necessary tweaks to weighting and quality reinforcement. First, SCHY runs the same eligibility screen requiring a

Minimum of 10 consecutive years of dividend payments

Minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $500M

Minimum 3-month average daily trading volume of $2M

Stocks that pass the first screen are then ranked in descending order by annual dividend yield. The top half are eligible for selection. Of these, the top 100 stocks are then selected based on a composite score of

Cash flow to total debt

Return on equity

Dividend yield

5-year dividend growth rate

Stocks are then weighted by market capitalization: capped at 4% for individual stock weight and 15% for sector weight (versus 25% for SCHD). Additionally, there is a monthly dividend review (SCHD does not have this) to remove stocks that have canceled or suspended their dividends. I like these two adjustments to SCHY. There are more than 2x more stocks, 8706 vs. 3733, SCHY has to select from compared to SCHD respectively which can shift sector weights and generate more turnover.

SCHY Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Of note, I noticed Real Estate actually makes the cut at 0.58% in SCHY unlike SCHD which omits Real Estate! Since inception about 3 years ago in May 2021, SCHY has outperformed VXUS at 3.39% vs -1.89% respectively.

Data by YCharts

Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index vs. S&P Global Ex-US LargeMidCap

Risk/Return Profiles

The Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index's benchmark is the S&P Global Ex-US LargeMidCap Index. Therefore, it only contains the large and mid-cap companies of VXUS, about 3000, which the following comparisons are based on. Looking further back, over the past 15 years, the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index outperformed its benchmark on key risk/return metrics.

15-Year Total Return Index Comparison Annual Total Return Annual Volatility Risk-Adjusted Return Maximum Drawdown Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index 6.70% 15.34% 0.44 -49.58% S&P Global Ex-US LargeMidCap 3.50% 18.04% 0.19 -56.84% Click to enlarge

Similarly, the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index outperformed its benchmark in terms of price returns, offering a higher yield spread of 1.6% (4.7% vs. 3.1%) in the process, showing the quality tilt and income focus has an advantage.

S&P Global

The Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index has an edge in financial strength metrics like profitability and earnings quality compared to its benchmark as well such as ROE, Net Margin, and less earnings variability.

Major Historical Drawdown Comparison (S&P Global)

I thought it was interesting that the maximum drawdown performance was consistently better across all backtested major drawdown events, with the Dow Jones Indices in general outperforming its benchmarks. The data shows companies with stronger financial quality are more likely to endure difficult economic downturns.

Diversification and Yield Opportunity

The Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index strategy results in a diversified but different sector tilt than its benchmark. Although it's more evenly distributed, I actually disagree with the paper's assertion that the weights are fairly weighted or significantly different from the benchmark. It's pretty underweight in Information Technology for example, but I'm fine with the screening methodology running it's course.

Balanced Sector Weights (S&P Global)

One of the main reasons US investors consider international stocks is the higher yield opportunity presented by other countries. The international version compared to the US version runs at an average yield of 4.5% vs. 3.3% since 2018. It's even higher than the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, which investors already flee to seeking a higher US based dividend yield opportunity.

International Market Yield Opportunity (S&P Global) Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index Country Weights (S&P Global)

Based on the approximate country composition of SCHY, we can understand clearly that the mix of higher yield offered by country drives the higher 4.86% yield.

Conclusion

I'm a SCHD whale, but I have a few reservations about adding it's international cousin SCHY to my portfolio. While the higher yield, holdings efficiency, and international exposure are attractive, the overall backtest data on SCHY still only covers 15 years. It would increase my confidence if we had a longer backtest to help compare it to both international and US based investments. Although my most recent article showed SCHD would have outperformed the S&P 500 going back to 1999, I speculate SCHY would outperform its benchmark and VXUS as well. The other piece of the puzzle I'm missing is the dividend growth data, mainly the average dividend growth rate and years of uninterrupted dividend growth. Though, the fund did post nearly a 19% dividend growth for 2023 while SCHD posted only 3.77%.

SCHY Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

While SCHY has so far proved to be a better investment option than VXUS and its own benchmark, there could be another international investment strategy superior to the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index I have not considered yet. I'd love to hear from investors if they invest in international stocks and what international funds they think are worth comparing to SCHY.