CHUNYIP WONG

Net interest income, non-interest income, and growing dividend are the most important themes of Community Trust's (NASDAQ:CTBI) Q1 2024. The quarterly report was positive overall and could mark a new period of growth for the bank. However, the future depends mainly on the Fed's choices.

Highlights Q1 2024

Like almost all banks, CTBI has been overwhelmed by the increasing burden of the cost of deposits. After about a decade with rates close to 0%, it has not been easy to adapt in a few years to an economic environment in which money market rates exceed 5%.

These difficulties have been clearly visible in the last few quarters, but since Q1 2024 the trend seems to be reversing.

Community Trust Q1 2024

Net interest income reached $43.88 million, up 1.40% from the previous quarter and down 0.70% from Q1 2023. A similar argument applies to net interest margin. The latter reached 3.23%, up from 3.19% three months ago and down from 3.49% in Q1 2023.

Basically, CTBI managed to improve from the previous quarter, but has not yet reached last year's levels. The bottom of the net interest margin may have been reached last quarter, but much will depend on monetary policy. Should the Fed unexpectedly decide not to cut rates in 2024, there is no doubt that pressure on the cost of deposits may continue. CTBI could offset some of this increase by lending at a higher rate, but this would mean exposing itself to higher credit risk.

Community Trust Q1 2024

Taking a look at what happened to the loan portfolio in the last quarter, two things are evident:

The first is that the improvements over Q4 2023 are lower than in Q1 2023, which signals a decreasing demand. In the case of the Total Consumer category, there was even a decline of 1.40%. Businesses and households are reluctant to take on debt at current rates, and the bank itself can only rely on the best customers. After all, lending at 8-10% means having full confidence that the borrower can sustain it.

The second point is that there are major divergences between loan categories in terms of growth. Total Commercial is up 5.10% from the previous quarter and 11.10% from last year; Total Residential is up 2.10% from the previous quarter and 14.10% from last year; Total Consumer is down 1.40% from the previous quarter and up 4.20% from last year.

Thus, much of the growth in the last 3 months can be attributed to Total Commercial; Total Residential is deteriorating sharply although still positive, and Total Consumer is already declining.

If the Fed does not cut interest rates in 2024, I don't see how growth can return to the same pace as last year. At that point, I find much more likely the scenario in which the cost of deposits will rise much faster than the yield on loans, driving both net interest income and net interest margin to new lows. On the other hand, the best scenario is an inflation under control followed by more rate cuts in 2024.

Community Trust Q1 2024

As mentioned, loan growth is struggling but we cannot say the same for non-interest income. In particular, loan relates fees shot up and reached $1.35 million, up a whopping 189.50% from last quarter and 60% from Q1 2023. In addition, life insurance revenue also deserves a mention: it reached $1.29 million, up 58.30% quarter-on-quarter and 50.60% year-on-year.

Overall, non-interest income was an important factor in this quarterly and allowed CTBI to generate EPS at least in line with the previous quarter.

Community Trust Q1 2024

Let us now look at deposits, as there is a positive note.

Community Trust Q1 2024

Earlier I anticipated that high money market yields are driving up the cost of deposits, however, non-interest-bearing deposits have returned to growth. After several quarters of sharp decline, they have achieved a 1.10% improvement and now amount to $1.27 billion, about 25% of total deposits. Their bottom has not necessarily been reached as the improvement may be due to seasonality, but it is nonetheless an early sign of a recovery.

Compared to the previous quarter, deposits increased by 1.40% and reached $5.01 billion. Since total loans amount to $4.16 billion, the Loan to Deposits ratio is only 83%, so CTBI does not need to raise capital at any cost. In my opinion, it can avoid offering deposits at a high interest rate to attract new customers and prevent negatively weighing on net interest income.

Conclusion

CTBI is a bank that has experienced various difficulties following the change in monetary policy, but since Q1 2024 there are encouraging signs related to a recovery. The net interest margin may have bottomed out last quarter and the non-interest-income has managed to offset declining loan growth. Of course, much will depend on the will of the Fed, and in the coming months the situation could change completely. It is clear that a 2024 without cuts, or worse, with further rate hikes, will create havoc not only at CTBI but in general. These are key variables, but they are not predictable.

What we do know for sure is that the management of this bank cares a lot about the dividend. The current yield is 4.40%, so it is quite high. In addition, the dividend has remained constant or been increased for 23 years.

Seeking Alpha

Even during the disastrous 2008-2009 biennium, CTBI managed not to cut the dividend, as well as in 2020. While it is true that historical data do not provide us with certainty about the future, it is gratifying to observe a similar track record.

The Price/TBV per share is currently 0.96x, while the 5-year historical average is 1.03x. This means that CTBI is slightly undervalued on a Tangible Book Value basis, but not enough to have a sufficient margin of safety. As mentioned, the higher-for-longer scenario may generate a drop in the entire banking sector. This is a hypothesis that we cannot completely dismiss since inflation seems stickier than expected and oil prices are rising due to the conflict in the Middle East. At the current price, I don't think the potential upside is attractive enough to offset the risks of tighter-than-expected monetary policy. Therefore, my rating is a hold.

Since my last article on CTBI, the stock has recorded a total return of 22%, outperforming the S&P500. At the time, my rating was a buy as there was a sufficient margin of safety; this is no longer the case today. The price per share has already gone up a lot and as previously mentioned, it will not be easy to operate in a high rate environment for a long time.