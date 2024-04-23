Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Leads All Banks In AI World

Apr. 23, 2024 4:25 AM ETJPM
Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase ranked first in commercial bank AI adoption and performance in financial services for the second time.
  • The assessment included 50 major banks from North America, Europe, and APAC.
  • The bank has a strong emphasis on responsible AI practices and has a large team of AI specialists.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. also earned a Return on Tangible Common Equity in 2023 of 21 percent.
  • Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase are producing record results and are leading the bank into the future of technology.

JP Morgan Chase and Co

subman

JPMorgan Chase & Co. are market leaders in the use and application of Artificial intelligence and Deep Learning approaches to the field of commercial banking.

"For the second consecutive time, JPMorgan Chase took top spot in the Evident

This article was written by

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

