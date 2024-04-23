subman

JPMorgan Chase & Co. are market leaders in the use and application of Artificial intelligence and Deep Learning approaches to the field of commercial banking.

"For the second consecutive time, JPMorgan Chase took top spot in the Evident AI Index, an independent benchmark for commercial AI adoption and performance in financial services."

The assessment included 50 of the largest banks from across North America, Europe, and APAC.

The Evident analysis "looked at millions of data points from public sources using extensive manual research, automated data capture and input from leading AI experts...."

The conclusion of the research...."JPMorgan Chase continues to radically outperform the wider market in AI research, helping to reserve its position as the banking leader for innovation."

Furthermore, note that the company was also ranked number one for Transparency.

Important in this study is the emphasis upon the "wide-ranging efforts to uphold and reinforce responsible AI practices across the bank."

The bank has been working on this AI effort for some time now and appointed a major department leader to take over the process in 2018.

The bank now has more than 2,000 AI specialists working for it and dominates AI research with 45 percent of all papers published by banks in 2023.

JPMorgan Chase also spends a lot of money to build and grow this area of banking activities.

Yet the bank still has a Return on Tangible Equity above 15 percent, a level it has exceeded since the last quarter of 2020.

This is quite a track record, but it reflects the leadership of Jamie Dimon, who has now been at the helm of JPMorgan Chase since January 1, 2006.

Under Mr. Dimon's leadership the bank has grown internally, acquired several other troubled banks, and has profitably managed the organization through the Great Recession and the recession and economic turmoil related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank earned a record-breaking profit in 2023 as it produced $49.6 billion of earnings. Its return on tangible common equity was 21 percent!

Banks that earn 15 percent on tangible common equity are said to be sustainable performers in the banking industry. Earning 21 percent would be an exceptional result in the best of times let alone a year in which the economy and financial markets were so screwed up.

JPMorgan Chase is leading the pack of commercial banks.

It is driving that leadership home in terms of what it is doing in terms of AI and the advancement of digital banking.

Alexandra Mousavizadeh, cofounder and CEO of the benchmarking platform Evident Insights, stated at a recent conference;

"The banks that are leading are really doubling down. So there is a bit of a gap that is growing between the leaders in the Index and those further behind because there is such an advantage in being the first mover because you've established a reputation to draw in AI talent."

And, that is what Jamie Dimon is doing.

Dimon has stated that JPMorgan Chase is leading in its efforts to make the bank a really attractive place to work. The Evident report cites the banks' effort to not only push hard to hire AI talent but to set up research labs and really encourage thinking to generate innovative strategies and structure, research and patents, create partnerships, and find vendors.

Given all this leadership and effort, Ms. Mousaavizadeh raises the question "Can others catch up?"

And this, of course, is what people like Jamie Dimon set out to do.

Being a first mover generates the lead.

But, dominating the industry does not stop with generating the lead.

The leader must keep at it. Especially in this day and age with so much of the advancement coming in areas connected with high technology. Leadership can only be maintained by sustained effort.

On this point, Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase seem to be meeting the challenge.

And, they earned a 21 percent return on tangible common equity last year.

Furthermore, they have a much higher capital ratio than many of their competitors.

Jamie Dimon and his team have created something that earns high praise and should earn high praise.

And, investors need to pay attention to all these "side" issues and not just concentrate on current earnings performance.

Wealth is created over time...in the longer run.

Jamie Dimon understands this and Jamie Dimon achieves this.