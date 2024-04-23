Justin Paget

The stock of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) (NYSE:HVT.A), a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories, has encountered an underwhelming 12 months. Over the past year, the S&P500 has generated healthy returns of nearly 22%, but during this period, Haverty has not even managed to generate half the returns of the US benchmark.

YCharts

We last covered Haverty around two and a half years ago, assigning a BUY rating. Looking ahead, we remain quite conflicted about the stock’s prospects in generating alpha, as we see both good and bad factors weighing on the stock. Nonetheless, here are some of the major sub-plots that are driving our new HOLD rating on the stock.

Premium Forward Valuations Don’t Reflect The Unappealing Financial Outlook

Haverty management recently described the current housing market as “the worst in 30 years”, and under a scenario like this, it’s difficult to be too upbeat about a premium home furnishing retailer. Already last year we saw a 18% decline in the topline, and despite this low base, the topline looks set to fall again this year by another 1%.

Then, it’s been heartening to note Haverty’s gross margin progress in recent periods; as things stand, GMs are currently at record highs of 62.4%, but this is as good as it gets, as in FY24, some of the previously favorable LIFO inventory adjustments will get reversed. Haverty has also been seeing good momentum from sales driven by in-home designer visits (the ticket value here is generally 2x as much as in-store purchases, and this too abets overall pricing and margins), but with rates expected to stay higher for longer, we’re not sure consumers will show the same appetite for these high-priced personalized visits in FY24 as well.

All in all, for the current year, gross margins are expected to drop to levels of 59.5%-60%.

YCharts

Despite topline weakness in FY24, we won’t see a meaningful decline in Haverty’s SG&A cost base. On account of store expansion, and inflation, SG&A this year will likely rise by another ~3% to levels of $295-$297 m.

Please note that consensus expects the FY24 EPS to drop off by -28% this year, and even if there’s a recovery in FY25, over a two-year time frame, you’re only getting minuscule bottom line growth of 2% CAGR.

YCharts

For a business that will likely only deliver 2% topline growth over 2 years, it feels prohibitive to shed out a high forward P/E of nearly 13x, which also incidentally represents a ~60% premium over the stock’s rolling 5-year average.

YCharts

Potentially Better FCF Could Stimulate Buyback Momentum

In an environment where sales momentum isn’t particularly robust, it helps that a lot of these home furnishing retailers, including HVT haven’t inundated their books with excess inventory. As per the latest available data, the inventory/sales ratio for home furnishers in the US as of Feb 2024 is a lot lower than what was seen over the past couple of years once the holiday season had ebbed.

Census

Haverty managed to bring down its inventory by 20% last year, and in 3 out of the 4 quarters, inventory was actually a source of cash. This tight inventory management position should reflect well on the working capital position.

Having said that, investors should note that the cash conversion cycle was still around 5 days higher than its long-term average, so there’s still scope for this to come down, thus improving the cash generation trajectory.

YCharts

Then, note that on a FCF yield basis, the Haverty stock’s current figure of 8.66% is a good 250bps lower than what one has normally seen, but we feel this was suppressed by the company’s decision to spend a huge chunk to buy its distribution facility in 2023.

YCharts 10K

Note that in FY24, distribution-related investments are likely to be substantially lower, bringing down the overall CAPEX spend by close to 40%. All in all, we feel HVT’s FCF position is likely to pick up in FY24, and this could potentially abet the dividend and buyback angles of this story.

In all honesty, the dividends don’t really need a great deal of support, as it is already quite compelling at 2x the S&P500 average. Note also that the current yield on both the common share, and the class A share with greater voting rights, is roughly 100bps better than the 5-year average.

YCharts

Thus, whilst the dividend payout may not necessarily see a meaningful uplift, we think the scope for increased buybacks certainly looks a lot brighter, particularly as buyback spend p.a. has been on a declining trend for the last 3 years. For context, as of Q4-23, the company still had authorization to deploy around $13m towards buybacks.

Good R:R On The Charts

The valuations may not be the most tantalizing facet of this story, but if you’re someone who also attaches importance to developments on the technical charts, you’d be enthused to discover that the risk-reward is now in a better place.

Firstly, on the weekly chart, it appears that we have a wedge pattern playing out over the last 3 years, with range contraction currently underway. If you’re looking to take a position in a stock, you ideally want to enter when volatility is rather subdued, not when it is in a heightened state. The ATR indicator, which is a measure of volatility, shows us that compared to what was seen nearly 3 years back, we now have a more stable backdrop.

Investing.com

Also consider where the share price is currently perched, and its respective difference versus the upper and lower boundary of the wedge. As things stand, the price is now a lot closer to the lower boundary of the wedge than the upper boundary. Put another way, you’re looking at decent reward to risk of roughly 1.5x.

Even as far as the intermediate backdrop is concerned, we currently have a descending channel underway (from Dec 2023), marked by the red dotted lines, and even here the price is now a lot closer to support.

The image below helps explore if Haverty could benefit from some rotational interest from those investors looking for beaten-down opportunities within the broad discretionary universe. We’d like to think that Haverty could appeal to these investors, as its current relative strength ratio versus its discretionary peers is 45% lower than its long-term average

YCharts

Conclusion

The last time we wrote about Haverty, the business was staring at exceptional order flow, but things have reversed quite dramatically in recent periods. Housing market weakness will likely linger through this year, and that will play a part on the topline; the impressive gross margin performance seen in FY23 is unlikely to be sustained, and the Opex cost base too won't stay subdued. Given the unappealing earnings outlook, we don't feel too enthused about shedding out a 60% P/E premium. Having said that, reduced CAPEX commitments, and potentially well-controlled working capital spend should boost the FCF position this year. We also like what we see on the charts. Considering these conflicts between the valuations, the FCF and the technicals, we feel a HOLD rating feels fitting now.