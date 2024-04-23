Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Haverty Furniture: Conflicted About This Home Furnishing Retailer (Rating Downgrade)

The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Haverty is staring at weaker Sales, GM, and EPS outlook in FY24, yet forward valuations work out to a 60% premium over the rolling 5-year average.
  • The cash conversion cycle has scope to improve and CAPEX commitments this year will drop off by 40%, providing a useful uplift for FCF generation and a pickup in buybacks.
  • We like the risk-reward on the standalone chart, and Haverty could benefit from rotational interest given its low RS ratio vs other discretionary offerings.
  • In light of some conflicting sub-plots, we think a HOLD rating feels fitting.

Introduction

The stock of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) (NYSE:HVT.A), a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories, has encountered an underwhelming 12 months. Over the past year, the S&P500 has generated healthy returns of nearly 22%, but during

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

