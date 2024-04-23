Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPH: Buy The Pullback In This Big Pharma ETF For Long-Term Total Returns

Apr. 23, 2024 4:34 AM ETVanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)JNJ, LLY, NVO
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.14K Followers

Summary

  • VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is a popular option for investors looking for exposure to leading pharmaceutical companies.
  • The ETF has been in an uptrend since late last year and is currently trading at a level that presents a buying opportunity.
  • The ETF's top holdings include Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Johnson & Johnson, with potential for future growth.

Heap of medications on blue background

ClaudioVentrella/iStock via Getty Images

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) is a popular way for investors to own some of the leading pharmaceutical companies and get diversification and liquidity at the same time. This ETF has about $488 million in

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.14K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PPH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News