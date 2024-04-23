Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Cheesecake Factory Has Potential As A Value Play Based On Fundamentals

Thomas Shields profile picture
Thomas Shields
19 Followers

Summary

  • Based on my fundamental analysis and comparisons to industry peers, I believe The Cheesecake Factory should be considered as a long-term investment.
  • CAKE has consistently grown its revenue over the past 10 years and has effectively managed costs in a challenging industry.
  • Investors should monitor factors such as ROIC, free cash flow, and share buyback ratio to assess the company's future performance.
  • At this valuation, CAKE is trading at about a 20% margin of safety for long-term investors, based on my calculations.

Cheesecake Factory sign

ElsvanderGun

Investment Thesis

One of the goals of active investing for any value investor is to find great companies that will outperform the market over time. Taking a note out of Peter Lynch's approach: to pay attention to popular trends in your

Cheesecake Factory sign

ElsvanderGun

This article was written by

Thomas Shields profile picture
Thomas Shields
19 Followers
I've been investing for over 7 years with a focus on long term wealth creation through value growth investing, value investing, and dividend investing. I'm not a financial advisor or financial planner. I do not have a formal background in finance, I have a B.S. in Biology with a concentration in molecular cell biology. However, I am an avid reader, studier, and learner and have applied my rigorous undergraduate studies and research to investing. I plan to write article on companies through the lens of fundamental value investing and attempt to find great companies at fair prices. All articles or comments are based on my personal experience, my own research, books/articles I've read, or general ideas about building long term wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CAKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News