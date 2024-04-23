Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SunCar Technology: Risks To China's Economy And Price Rise Cap Upside

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SunCar Technology's stock price has risen by over 16% since November, and multiple business agreements are positive developments.
  • But there are risks ahead as China's economy sees some softening. Vehicle sales have seen erratic trends, the consumer economy has softened and the forecasts for growth are at sub-5%.
  • The market multiples also reflect a fair valuation for the stock right now. More details will become clear when it releases full-year 2023 results, but that's a wait-and-watch.

Woman using graphical display in electric car

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since I wrote about China's automotive services provider SunCar Technology (NASDAQ:SDA) last November, its price is up by over 16%. Even at that time, a 20-25% upside was evident for the stock in the short term, after it

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.12K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDA
--
SDAWW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News