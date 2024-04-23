DougVonGausig

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) is a well run and vertically integrated company that produces some commodity chemicals but also downstream final products for construction. Our last coverage on them was focused on the shorter term building cycle and how housing inventory was building up, meaning pent-up demand for their finishings and fittings. In 2023, they were struck by oversupply issues in some of their commodity markets driven by the troubles in the Chinese construction space, but there are signs of firming that, if relied upon, get WLK to an interesting valuation. For their less commodified business, performance has been resilient and strong, thanks in part to strong execution on 2021 acquisitions. Carrying things forward, we think WLK is somewhat interesting.

FY Earnings

Commodity Segment (Q4 Press)

'The PEM segment is under some pressure, selling more basic chemicals, including caustic soda and PVC, among many other things, as well as epoxy resin which is the business that took a non-cash impairment this year. In general, there has been the issue in this segment of weak demand and a lot of supply coming online in the east, where the local market is even weaker due to Chinese construction market issues. This has flooded WLK's markets with Chinese-subsidized products, driving down ASPs. Also, volume found relatively more of a home in export markets, which means worse realized prices due to various duties. Volumes also fell; however, there were signs of firming led by caustic soda that caused a sequential volume increase in Q4 of 4% which was the first sign of bottoming out on the demand side, at least in terms of quantity. YoY volumes were also up in Q4 with a strong construction season this coming spring, and price increases were being achieved in PVC - some of the issues in the Suez Canal are helping.

Specialised Product Segment (Q4 Press)

The more specialized businesses of selling products for fittings and finishings for houses and infrastructure saw a very resilient performance. ASPs were down, but this was driven by the industry as it priced things more competitively, with key input prices declining substantially. Successful integration of three acquisitions, Boral, Lasco and Dimex, in 2021 have created substantial cost synergies and allowed for margins to expand considerably YoY, which saw EBITDA grow at a strong 30% YoY rate. There is some expectation for 2024 to have somewhat lower margins than what was achieved in Q4, since these margins are exceptionally high, with prices towards the tail end of Q4 falling further with the input prices gaining some traction from their own declines. In particular, some pickup in the very upstream gas prices can have a pretty big impact on WLK global results, around $100 million EBITDA effects for every unitary change per 1,000 cubic feet.

Volume really picked up in the latest quarter, where the rest of the year was under volume and pricing pressure even if resilient, thanks in part to good infrastructural piping demand which is a relevant end market for WLK. This latest volume pull in Q4 is creating a pretty positive feeling about performance for the year from the segment. There are also restructurings going on where the footprint is being meaningfully rationalized; it's possibly going to create around $150 million in global synergies in 2024.

Bottom Line

The earnings of a business like this are quite volatile. Gas prices have gone up, meaning margins are going to be under pressure. Our best guess is that the cost-saving initiatives are going to be designed to offset some of those effects, but likely will not offset all of them because gas prices have come up around 10% since the end of the year. On the other hand, the shock from Chinese economic nationalism seems to be waning a little given some momentum in the commodity business, and there is also momentum in the fittings and finishings business. Forecast EBITDA by market analysts is a slight decline from this year. That puts EV/EBITDA multiples at around 7.5x, including the ownership of Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) in the equity bridge. That's lower than its peer group, which on Seeking Alpha is "commodity chemicals". Westlake is not fully commodity, so a discount to those peers is already an attractive basis for the valuation. Moreover, if you extrapolate forward the momentum, which the market is definitely not doing in the forecasts, and if you consider demand sinks like infrastructure which are still going strong, 7.5x is a conservative reference. We quite like WLK.