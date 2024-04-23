Oslo City Hall at dawn Jorg Greuel

The Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) targets high income as its primary goal, with long-term capital gain playing second fiddle. A glance at the fund's recently published top holdings could have one scratching their head about its primary objective. The list is not exactly known for doling out the dough, and the average dividend yield is fairly small, even if you exclude the one that does not pay.

Luckily, we came across this nugget that shone light on how AGD goes about squeezing blood from stone.

The Fund earns income through a combination of investing in companies that pay dividends and implementing a dividend-capture strategy. In a dividend-capture trade, the Fund sells a stock on or shortly after the stock's ex-dividend date and reinvests the sales proceeds into one or more other stocks that are expected to pay dividends before the next dividend payment on the stock that it is selling. While employing this strategy, the Fund purchases companies that pay regular and/or special dividends.

Prior to rotating into the next dividend pick, AGD portfolio management ensures that tax considerations to take advantage of the reduced federal tax rate on dividends are met. Nevertheless, the fund's portfolio turnover reflects this frantic pace of dividend chasing.

AGD does not take any substantial amount of leverage, with borrowed funds forming less than 1% of its total assets.

So it has that going for it considering the current climate, which is nice. This factoid will become relevant later as well when we look at the longer-term performance. Its expense ratio excluding interest expense is par for the course for these types of vehicles. Also, owing to its negligible leverage, the finance charges do not add a whole lot to the annual cost borne by its unit holders.

In fact, after taking into account the expense waivers in place, the investors bear a wafer thin and equally light burden of the interest expense. In terms of how much the unit holders receive for this fee, AGD distributes 6.5 cents on a monthly basis. Based on the last traded price of $9.25, it currently yields around 8.43%.

Over the long timeframe, the fund has netted the unitholders close to 8%, but the ride has been a roller coaster in the recent times.

Outlook & Verdict

In case you were looking for investing just in the US, you came to the wrong spot.

This is a global fund, and as far as global equity funds go, this one has done a fantastic job. You can see the fund beating its category average 3, 5 and 10 year timeframes. Interestingly enough, you see this based on price and NAV, though the latter holds the larger interest for us.

It has lagged a little bit on a NAV basis in the last year, but considering its longer-term record, this is something you can just look past. We also tend to focus heavily on peak drawdowns and volatility of funds. We look more at the Sortino Ratio vs. the Sharpe Ratio. So naturally, we looked at how the fund did in 2022 and 2018, the two years with big annual drawdowns across global funds. This was also pleasant as the fund lost less, in both years.

While you should not confuse volatility per se with risk, a lower drawdown helps the average investor stay invested and move steadily towards their goal. This performance by the fund should be applauded.

Currently, the fund is underweight technology and overweight financials relative to where the global benchmarks are.

Interestingly, we could not find Energy (which we are substantially overweight personally) in the list. It is, of course, lumped with "Others" where we think REITs and Energy are likely hiding. What we like here is a heavy active management and no chasing of names that are heavyweights within the index. We also see zero FOMO related stocks, and as its drawdowns in 2022 and 2018 prove, it is sticking with its defensive theme. We are not sure though about the dividend capture rotation strategy. In theory, this really should not work, as the stock does drop ex-dividend. But it is possible that AGD has figured out exactly how many days prior it needs to get into make this rotation lucrative. That said, it will still need capital gains to make that large distribution stick over the long run. You are not going to get 8% from Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), even if you capture a couple of extra dividends every year through rotation.

The question, of course, is whether they can sustain this distribution rate, without depleting NAV. One factor in its favor is that the fund trades at a wide discount to NAV.

So while the fund appears to be distributing 8.52% (if you look at the current price), the distribution on NAV is just 7.2%. This helps, a lot. We still think it will be tough to meet that return profile here for most funds with some kind of help (read that as option income). That said, the fund's modestly large discount and negative 0.90 Z-score makes it worthwhile to keep on your watch list.

As we leave off, we do want to make sure potential investors do know about one negative aspect. That is the loss during the 2007-2009 timeframe.

The global financial crisis hit a number of funds really hard, and AGD's commitment to pay a large dividend probably hurt more as well. The fund also used substantially more leverage back then, and that was a key factor in the permanent NAV collapse. At present, this is not a threat, but we wanted to make sure investors are aware of this.