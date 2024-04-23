vm

Thesis

Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (BATS:RSST) is an exchange-traded fund. The vehicle falls in the complex fund bucket via its composition. RSST brings a very innovative package to the market, namely a U.S. equity strategy combined with a managed futures one:

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in two complimentary investment strategies: a U.S. equity strategy and a managed futures strategy. For every $1 invested, the Fund attempts to provide $1 of exposure to its U.S. equity strategy and $1 of exposure to its managed futures strategy. The U.S. equity strategy seeks to capture the total return of large-cap U.S. equities by investing in large-cap U.S. stocks, large-cap U.S. equity ETFs, and U.S. equity index futures. The managed futures strategy will invest using a trend-following strategy in futures contracts among four major asset classes: commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income.

We recently wrote about the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) in our article, which prompted us to review this sector of the market a bit further.

RSST takes a long position in the S&P 500, which is then overlaid with a futures based cross-asset momentum position. While DBMF packages just the hedge fund managed futures strategy, RSST takes the next step in actually creating an asset class via the overlay of managed futures on top of the S&P 500.

In this article, we are going to take a closer look at what RSST does, its build and risks, as well as form an opinion regarding this product.

What does RSST actually do?

There are two main sleeves in RSST: the first one is a long position in the S&P 500 via the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), while the other sleeve is represented by a managed futures strategy.

What are managed futures you might ask:

A type of quant strategy, managed futures employs trend-following across asset classes. Trend-following is also referred to as "momentum" investing. Momentum investing contrasts with the more familiar "value" investing that seeks to buy low and sell high.

Managed futures is a cross-sector quant strategy utilized by momentum hedge funds that employs futures rather than cash. Futures are derivatives, thus utilize very little balance sheet. When you buy a stock worth $100 outright, you need to have $100 in your account to action that purchase. When you do it via futures you might need only $15 as a margin requirement. The power of futures lies in the leverage they introduce in a portfolio and the small cash outlay required.

This strategy is a hedge fund one because it is not directional. The strategy can be long or short fixed income, currencies, commodities and equities, with positioning changing as momentum changes.

The RSST managed futures strategy seeks to replicate the Société Générale Trend Index, using both top-down and bottom-up techniques. The current constituents of the Soc Gen Trend Index are:

SG Trend Index (SG)

The index is designed to track the largest trend following CTAs and be representative of the trend followers in the managed futures space. RSST further adjusts the factors with a slight active approach for the sleeve.

At the end of the day, the ETF represents a packaged product consisting of a long position in the S&P 500 and a long position in a managed futures trend following strategy.

Current composition

As described above, the managed futures position can change on a dime, with the fund rebalancing daily. As of now, the ETF's risk factors are:

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

The above table is from the fund's website, but is slightly misleading since it only shows the long positions. You need to download the Excel with the full long and short positions in order to get an accurate picture:

Full Fund Holdings (Fund Website)

My suggestion to the fund managers is to introduce the above on the main page with a long/short flag so that investors can get an accurate picture of the fund's top holdings without needing to download the Excel.

For example, the ETF has a large short position in 2-year Treasury futures via the June contract, but you can only see this from the Excel rather than the 'Top Holdings' section. Similarly to DBMF, the fund is long equities, short U.S. bonds, long oil, long gold and short yen.

The first sleeve of the fund can be found at the top, namely the long position in IVV, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The rest are futures positions, and you can clearly see that by the 'Security Name' field which lists the futures expiration month.

How one can think about RSST

While DBMF is a portfolio diversifier, RSST is the 'portfolio'. Long term the fund should perform very similarly to a $50 position in the S&P 500 and a $50 position in DBMF. There will be differences since RSST introduces its own 'alpha' via risk factor selection while not running high treasury yields since it invests the spare cash in the IVV fund.

RSST is an allocator for an equity position overlaid with a hedge fund momentum strategy. If we run the figures for 50/50 IVV/DBMF, we get better risk/reward analytics and volatility figures than for an outright equities portfolio. We expect time to show a similar result for RSST, although the ETF is fairly new, having IPO-ed only in 2023.

The best approach for a retail investor looking at this asset class is to follow each month the fund's composition and its performance versus the S&P 500, versus aggregate bond funds and commodity funds. This way, one can see how the fund does in terms of general market risk factors and what the fund actually chooses in terms of positioning. As of now, for example, RSST is betting on continued market equity outperformance, versus bonds moving even lower in price and commodities continuing their upwards trajectory.

Risk factors to keep in mind

As described above the fund's risk factors can and will change constantly. Given the leveraged nature of futures, the fund can at times represent a leveraged take on the market. For example, during the week of April 15 - April 19, equities tanked while bonds and commodities were fairly muted. This market dynamic resulted in RSST having a payout profile equal to a 1.5x position in equities, given its long IVV balance and long equity futures balance:

Data by YCharts

Over time, these variances will smooth out, but worth noting the fund can at times represent leveraged takes on certain risk factors.

Due to its 'black-box' approach, an investor is buying into the long-term performance of the managed futures strategy, which indeed is positive and a portfolio diversifier on a long-term basis. Once we get more history on RSST, an investor will get a better handle on analytics, but worth noting the fund is up +11% in 2024, driven by its long equities (1.5x factor), short bonds and long commodities risk factors.

Conclusion

RSST is an exchange-traded fund. The vehicle is a great new addition to the managed futures space, having IPO-ed in 2023. The ETF packages a momentum hedge fund strategy together with a core position in the S&P 500, thus actually creating an asset class. The ETF represents a good way to capture a hedge fund 'black-box' momentum strategy overlaid on equities. Long term the fund should do well, but investors looking into the product would be well served to follow the name for a while and understand how its components explain its profit & loss generation, as well as its constantly changing risk factors. We are a Hold on the name currently until more history becomes available for the fund.