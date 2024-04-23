pablorebo1984/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Repsol, S.A. (OTCQX:REPYY) back in January of this year when we rated the stock a 'Buy' due in part to the strength of Repsol's dividend. Shares have been able to rally over 11% over the past 12 weeks or so. Another key reason for our bullishness in Repsol at the time was the technical breakout the stock underwent in 2022, which ended the lower multi-year lows on the technical chart. However, with the stock now coming up against more overhead resistance (namely Repsol's 2011 highs), more gains (at least over the near to mid-term) look like they will be difficult to achieve.

We state this because as we see below, the trend of Repsol's long-term histogram is pointing towards lower prices over the mid-term. Furthermore, as we have stated in a recent commentary (which is self-explanatory by Repsol's cyclical price action), a sizable percentage of Repsol's shareholders invest in the stock for income purposes. Therefore, when shares top out in a given cycle, the pattern has been to liquidate holdings until a firm bottom is confirmed.

Remember, irrespective of how Repsol has been transforming its business in recent times, we believe that Repsol's technicals always portray all of the known fundamentals at a given point in time. Therefore for technical reasons (which we will further discuss), followed by a valuation exercise, we are downgrading our 'Buy' rating in Repsol to a 'Hold' just before the announcement of the company's first-quarter earnings print.

REPYY Long-Term Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Short-Term Technicals

On a more near-term technical chart, we see more evidence that Repsol may struggle to rally over the near-term. We state this because of the ADX trend-following indicator which recently backtracked from the 35 level to a current 26. A falling ADX line points to a non-trending market which means the up-trend Repsol has enjoyed up to this point is now weakening.

REPYY Short-Term Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Growth Concerns Persist

As we see below, all of the company's segments (Upstream, Industrial, etc) bar the 'Customer' came in down in fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year. Net earnings of 4.25 billion euros in fiscal 2022 witnessed a sizable drop to 3.17 billion euros in fiscal 2023. Although the number of digital customers continues to grow aggressively (36% rolling year growth) at Repsol through the success of the Waylett app, investors need to ask themselves if this growth will be enough to compensate for the sluggishness of the upstream segment at least over the near-term. Management announced recently its intentions regarding forward-looking investment & shareholder returns but the 'time gap' between Repsol being able to report elevated return on capital off its investments may be longer than investors may presently estimate.

Why do we state this? Well for one, commodity pricing has to be aligned in the upstream business where demand (amid an ongoing carbon backlash) must remain elevated. Secondly, although Repsol continues to make big strides in the large industrial segment regarding its renewable projects, one would feel that we need to see a better performance from the 'Chemical' business all things remaining equal.

Repsol Q4 & Full-Year Results (Fiscal 2023) (Investor Website)

Valuation Using The Dividend Discount Model

Given the recently announced 30% dividend increase in 2024 and the fact that net earnings continue to cover the dividend payment by some margin, we can turn to the popular Dividend Discount Model below to try a stamp a valuation on Repsol.

where EPDS equates to 'Expected Dividend Per Share', CCE denotes Repsol's 'Cost Of Equity' & DGR means 'Dividend Growth Rate'

Dividend Discount Model (Wallstreetmojo.com)

To calculate EDPS, we multiply the present dividend by Repsol's sustainable long-term dividend growth rate. An insightful way to calculate DGR is to multiply Repsol's retention ratio by the company's return on equity. Therefore, since Repsol's GAAP dividend pay-out ratio came in at 30.89% in fiscal 2023, we can say that the stock's retention ratio amounts to 69.12%. Multiplying this retention ratio by the stock's return on equity (12.07%), we get our DGR or dividend growth rate of 8.34%. Therefore to calculate Repsol's expected dividend per share, we multiply the forward payout of $0.88 by the above-calculated growth rate of 8.34%. The resulting amount comes out to be $0.95 per share.

Cost Of Equity

The cost of equity is an important concept as it denotes the required return for investors to put capital to work in the company. Suffice it to say, for our valuation exercise to work, Repsol's calculated 'cost of equity' must come in above our calculated 'dividend growth rate' (8.34%). To calculate Repsol's cost of equity, we use the following formula,

Cost of equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Beta) x (Equity Risk Premium)

where we be using the current 10-year US bond yield (4.62%) as our 'Risk-Free Rate' and a previously calculated (Damodaran) number for our 'Equity Risk Premium'. Equity Risk Premium denotes the absolute minimum return expected on a long investment in Repsol (4.6%). Therefore Repsol's cost of equity turns out to be 4.62 + (0.93)(4.6) = 8.9%

Therefore, when we plug all of our figures back into our original valuation formula above, our valuation for Repsol at this moment in time turns out to be

0.95 / (0.089 - 0.0834) = $16.96 a share.

Therefore, given the share price of REPYY is not trading that far from our above projection, we believe the best course of action at present here is to rate Repsol a 'Hold'

Conclusion

To sum up, due to ongoing growth concerns & meaningful overhead resistance on the technical chart, we believe the right course of action in REPYY is to downgrade the stock to a 'Hold' until further developments. The company is expected to announce its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2024 so it will be interesting to see how investors digest the report. We look forward to continued coverage.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.