The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) is kind of self-explanatory in terms of what kind of exposure you get, but when you get into the details of this interesting fund, you'll see that there's a lot going on underneath the name. What's important here is the composition of the fund, which seeks to replicate the underlying benchmark index, the MSCI USA ESG Leaders GR USD. Unfortunately, this is not a Buy for me, and this article will explain why I rate USSG a Hold.

Coincidence That This ETF Mimics The Broader Market?

The first thing I noticed when analyzing this ETF is that it has very closely tracked the performance of the S&P 500 over the past five years, which is about how long this ETF has been around. There's been some divergence (outperformance) of late, as well as during certain periods in the past, but we'll address that in a bit. A quick look at the 5Y comp chart will show this close correlation.

SA

That, in itself, tells me that there's not much going on here that you won't get from investing in any of the larger index funds such as (SPY), (VOO), (IVV), and so on. Here's what that comp looks like over the same period.

SA

Including those same periods of slight outperformance we saw in the previous chart, these index funds have yielded very similar returns over the period in question.

So, is that a coincidence? Not really, because the benchmark itself is a reflection of the broader market, and that brings me to the subject of ESG investing. Per Seeking Alpha's description of the fund:

The fund does not invest in stocks of companies operating across alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear power, fossil fuel extraction, thermal coal power, conventional weapons, nuclear weapons, controversial weapons and civilian firearms sectors.

Technically, that's not entirely in the spirit of ESG investing. The underlying holdings of USSG might satisfy the E and the S components of the equation, but the G is always left hanging; sometimes, the activities of a company responsible for the S and even the E components are questionable. This is mainly why:

The ultimate value of ESG investing depends on whether they encourage companies to drive real change for the common good, or merely check boxes and publish reports.

That sounds extremely ambiguous, not to mention highly ambitious and subjective, in my opinion. For instance, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is USSG's largest holding with a 12.57% weighting as of April 15, 2024. Can anyone conclusively and definitively prove that Microsoft is driving "real change for the common good"? That's highly debatable, at best.

True, Microsoft was awarded several accolades for its performance on the ESG and CSR fronts, and so have many of the other companies in USSG's bucket, but that might be due to the fact that such companies "merely check boxes and publish reports", might it not? I'm playing the devil's advocate here, and I'm well aware of these accolades given by prestigious groups such as S&P Global, MSCI, and others, but are we just pandering to our deep need to convince ourselves that it's okay to invest in these companies just so we can sleep well at night? To be honest, I have no idea. All I know is that the concept of ESG is much, much broader than the boxes it's been put into. I'll stop there for fear of digressing too much into the void that this topic represents.

What I'm really interested in is whether or not this ETF can outperform the market over the long term, and under what conditions. In order to do that, I elaborate on some of the important holdings in the top ten of this fund.

Why Composition Matters

The success of any ETF depends on how it picks its stocks and what weighting it gives to each of them. I'm bullish on Microsoft and have been for several years. I love the direction that Satya Nadella has taken this organization over the past decade, and I see a lot of upside for the future. MSFT has not only become a force in cloud computing, but it's held on to its legacy revenues from Windows and other traditional products. The transition from being a vendor of standalone software to a behemoth in SaaS is a testament to that, and I think most investors would agree. As they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and anyone who's been invested in MSFT for over 10 years has enjoyed a return of 15,000% or more. That's a tasty pudding by any standard.

The next largest holding… wait for it… is Nvidia (NVDA). That should say it all, but let me elaborate by pointing to my recent article on this name. NVDA makes up 9.21% of this fund and has been a major mover of the broader market. Nvidia is a recent addition to the elite cohort that now comprises the Magnificent 7, but with a 5Y price return of over 1,500% and an all-time return of nearly 190,000% (nope, not a typo), it's blown everybody else out of the water. It's a generational investment opportunity that's made a LOT of people VERY rich.

The next largest tech holding is Alphabet, both (GOOG) at 3.6% and (GOOGL) at 4.04%. Another major mover driving the broad market that's delivered a price return of 150% over the last five years alone. On a longer timeframe, GOOGL has a price return of more than 5,600% since it went public. Not as impressive as MSFT or NVDA but stellar, nonetheless.

The other top ten are comprised of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Visa (V), Tesla (TSLA), Mastercard (MA), Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). I like most of these companies. Tesla is a bit of a wild card here, but the credit card companies are strong compounders under any economic environment, and the two large healthcare players provide a lot of stability to this basket of stocks. Overall, the fund holds 287 different stocks.

Getting back to why composition matters, I think that's relevant because this selection of securities basically represents the entire market. And that also validates my view that ESG investing is not really a 'thing', and that might be just my opinion, but why would you have an investment strategy that essentially mimics the broad market? It doesn't make sense to me.

So, I think we've agreed on the fact that this particular composition just works. As to why, it's simply because it tracks the market, and the market has done really well over the past five years.

As for the matter of outperformance during specific periods of the fund's existence, the first period was primarily driven by healthcare stocks; specifically, any company that was involved in coming up with a COVID vaccine, but it benefitted most Big Pharma companies, two of which are included in the fund's holdings. The chart above shows us that this lasted until early 2022, after which the fund once again started tracking the S&P 500 very closely. Subsequent to that, the tech rally that began in 2023 strengthened into 2024, and that's where we see the divergence/outperformance become stronger.

As of this writing, the market is on vacation, as is USSG; cooling off after a strong run, if you will. I believe that will be temporary, and we should see the next leg resume later this year, even if the Fed's QT policy doesn't loosen up in the short term.

Would I Recommend Investing in USSG?

Yes and no. Let me elaborate. No, I would not recommend this ETF on the basis of its ESG strategy, but yes, I would recommend it because it gives you market-like returns. Now, if you're an aggressive investor with a heavy appetite for risk, then this is probably not for you. There are other ways to generate superior alpha.

Right now, the market is still driven by tech majors, so that's where I'd invest if I had that kind of appetite for risk. Perhaps not in Apple (AAPL) or Tesla (TSLA) because I think the former is living on a legacy that can only be sustained for so long, and the latter is simply too controversial for my appetite. Both companies have competitors, but Tesla's Chinese peers are nipping at its heels. While Apple might not have that same problem in that measure, it is struggling to grow its revenues and hold on to that legacy, exploring new ways in which it can reinvent itself. None of the other Mag 7 seems to be affected this adversely by the challenges they face, so I'm bullish on all the other names. I hope to write on them individually once all their earnings announcements are out for the first quarter.

Why Big Tech? I think the tech-driven phenomenon is yet to fully play out. Remember, these companies are sitting on billions in cash and investing heavily in their futures. I discussed this in more detail in my Nvidia article linked above, in the context of R&D expenditure. If you're looking for rapid growth, this is where I'd suggest investing. On the other hand, if you're more comfortable playing it safe, then USSG's market-like returns are great as well. It's not a fixed-income play because of the relatively low yield of 1.46%, but from a price appreciation angle, it's not a bad play.

That said, I'm rating it a Hold. I might have tacked on a Buy rating as soon as we saw that the market was ready for its next bull run, but this ETF is actually more expensive (expense ratio of 0.10% vs SPY's 0.09% vs VOO and IVV at 0.03%.) The main risk I see with this index fund, aside from it being more expensive, is that the high cost of capital is likely to persist as long as the Fed stands firm on keeping interest rates elevated; but, then again, since the market movers aren't likely to be as concerned with the cost of debt or the cost of equity, the risk is still manageable. Regardless, it's a better idea to go with the larger index funds unless you're dead set on ESG investing, whatever you perceive that to be. Just my opinion, of course.