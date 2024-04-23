Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The last time I wrote about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was during its pre-announcement the previous quarter, right after I bought a significant batch of shares for around $310. However, I began harvesting SMCI shares in August 2023, around the $240-250 range. I'm glad I was patient because SMCI skyrocketed from around $300 to over $1,200 in about two months.

Typically, I am not greedy. So I took some profits, around $500 and $1,000, also keeping a partial position for the "CCD" strategy and as a long-term play on the stock. While SMCI has been an excellent investment, the stock clearly got ahead of itself. However, after about a 50% "pullback" into our $750-650 buy-in zone, it's likely an excellent time to start buying again.

Technically, SMCI filled the $800-700 gap from February. The stock is around the $700-650 critical support level now. The CCI dropped below -250, its lowest level in years. The RSI is also close to 30, illustrating oversold technical conditions. We also witnessed a positive reversal on high volume off the critical support level close to $650.

Fundamentally, Nothing Has Changed In SMCI

Despite the massive correction, nothing has changed fundamentally. The one clear thing is that SMCI has become much cheaper recently. SMCI's forward P/E ratio is now only around 23, which is exceptionally cheap for a company with SMCI's sales and profitability growth potential.

SMCI crushed its recent earnings expectations and provided excellent guidance due to increased demand for its AI products. Yet, SMCI's stock tumbled by about 23% in Friday's session, primarily because it did not pre-announce results (similar to last quarter).

Am I the only one who thinks this is crazy? Does the market now expect SMCI to have an "Nvidia Moment" before every quarter? SMCI provided stellar earnings last quarter and announced that its subsequent earnings will come out on April 30th. I don't see a problem with this. Nevertheless, Wall Street is panicking as fear of an AI slowdown spreads like wildfire on the street.

Super Micro Computer Q3 Earnings - Yes, Expectations Are High

Expectations are high regarding SMCI's upcoming fiscal Q3 earnings, and the company should provide another excellent quarter. However, analysts may have gotten carried away with their estimates. Consensus analysts are for $5.76 in EPS and $3.94B in revenue. Super Micro's guidance was for revenues of $3.6B to $3.65B and EPS of around $5.50.

SMCI's guidance was about 30% higher than prior estimates. Therefore, many analysts may be greedy and expect eccentric sales and earnings results. Also, the recent Loop Capital Street high $1,500 price target was a red flag. Of course, SMCI could still beat consensus estimates, but the bar is exceptionally high in this particular case. Nonetheless, SMCI remains in an excellent position and is well set up for long-term sales and profitability growth.

EPS Growth Likely To Continue Increasing

SMCI has surpassed its previous three quarterly EPS estimates, and the constructive trend could continue as the company advances. It's also important to mention that SMCI surpassed its pre-reported higher guidance in fiscal Q2 2024.

The market expects EPS of about $22 for fiscal 2024 and roughly $31 in fiscal 2025. The 2024 EPS projections appear reasonable, but SMCI could surpass consensus figures, delivering approximately $35 in EPS in fiscal 2025.

Considering that SMCI is trading around $700, $35 in fiscal 2025, EPS equates to a forward P/E multiple of just 20 here, which is relatively inexpensive for a company with SMCI's growth prospects and profitability potential.

Where SMCI could be in future years:

Year (fiscal) 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $15 $22 $30 $36 $43 $50 $57 Revenue growth 114% 47% 36% 22% 18% 16% 14% EPS $22 $35 $45 $56 $69 $82 $97 EPS growth 86% 59% 30% 24% 22% 20% 18% Forward P/E 22 23 24 25 24 23 22 Stock price $770 $1035 $1344 $1725 $1968 $2230 $2400 Click to enlarge

Due to better-than-anticipated growth and profitability prospects, as well as improving long-term AI tailwinds, I have increased my near, intermediate, and long-term estimates since my last report concerning SMCI.

Risks to Super Micro Computer

SMCI faces numerous risks despite my bullish projections. The number one risk remains competition, as SMCI is in the hardware space, with powerful companies like Dell and others competing in the server-AI segment. Another significant risk may be the oversaturation of the AI-server market. Also, being primarily a hardware company, there is the risk of lower margins and decreased profitability growth over time. Furthermore, macroeconomic factors are to be considered, such as a possible economic slowdown and a higher for longer rate environment. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in SMCI.