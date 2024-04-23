Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shopify Stock: Don't Buy The Dip Just Yet

Apr. 23, 2024 10:22 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock, SHOP:CA Stock2 Comments
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shopify's financial growth is impressive, but investors should exercise caution due to the company's current valuation.
  • The company's cost-cutting measures and improved free cash flow are positive indicators, but slowing top-line growth is a problem to date.
  • SHOP's closest peer's EPS is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.6%, compared to 20.45% of SHOP's EPS growth over the same period. The peer is 2x cheaper.
  • I think SHOP is trading at a huge premium to other peers, without a sufficient margin of safety to buy today and hold with little worry.
  • I recommend waiting for lower prices - perhaps a 20-25% correction is an excellent zone to enter a long position. I rate SHOP as a "Hold".
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

My Thesis

After reviewing Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) latest financials and given its current valuation, I believe that while the company's growth prospects are attractive, investors should be cautious. It might be worth waiting for the stock price to fall lower before

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.5K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News