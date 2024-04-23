JHVEPhoto

My Thesis

After reviewing Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) latest financials and given its current valuation, I believe that while the company's growth prospects are attractive, investors should be cautious. It might be worth waiting for the stock price to fall lower before buying the current dip.

My Reasoning

Shopify, based in Ottawa, Canada, offers a cloud-based commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses, integrating multiple sales channels like web, mobile, retail, and social media for streamlined management.

In Q4 2023, Shopify recorded significant financial growth: GMV and revenue increased by 23% and 24% respectively compared to the previous year. Merchant Solutions revenue (74% of consolidated volume) increased 21% year-over-year, driven by GMV expansion and Shopify Payments adoption. Subscription Solutions revenue also showed strong growth, rising by 31% annually to $525 million. Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) reached $149 million, up by 36% year-over-year, with Shopify Plus contributing significantly. As a result, FY2023 showed a strong financial performance with GMV of $235.9 billion and total revenue of $7.1 billion, an increase of 20% and 26% respectively compared to the previous year. Despite some challenges such as the gradual return of physical retail post-pandemic, the Shopify team strategically restructured its operations: they reduced the headcount and divested its logistics business to Flexport, which coupled with promotional pricing during the holiday season, contributed to an expansion in gross margin to 49.8% in Q4 2023 (vs. 47.2% last year). I particularly like the fact that Shopify, which only recently broke even, is showing some acceleration in its cost-cutting measures. Pay attention to how much - more than 2x - G&A costs fell in Q4. R&D expenses fell by around a third year-on-year in Q4, resulting in an EBIT margin of almost 13.5% against the backdrop of disproportionately high growth in gross profit vs. revenue growth (33% vs. 23.6%, respectively, year-on-year). For the full year 2023, the company reported an operating loss of around -$1.4 billion, so achieving such a high margin in the last quarter says a lot in my opinion.

Shopify's press release

Notably, SHOP's free cash flow improved to $905 million, marking a significant turnaround from the negative FCF in 2022 - all thanks to a 4.5x rise in cash provided by operating activities. The FCF margin improved significantly as a result, amounting to 21% in Q4 vs. 5% last year:

Shopify's press release

Too bad we don't see anything outstanding in terms of FCF yield - SHOP's FCF in 2023 is only 1% of the company's total market capitalization, suggesting on an absolute basis that it is quite overvalued:

Data by YCharts

But perhaps the company's growth will justify this low FCF yield... SHOP's management expects percentage sales growth in the low twenties, gross profit improvement of 150 basis points, and percentage growth in operating costs in the low tens - as a result of all that, the FCF margin should be in the high single digits. This means that the 21% FCF margin we saw in Q4 2023 will drop by about 2x.

SHOP's IR presentation

What I find concerning, and what's also noted by some other analysts, is SHOP's revenue growth acceleration. While the top-line expansion was robust in 2021 at +57% YoY, it slowed down notably in 2022/2023 to the twenties, and now, Shopify is projecting a low twenty percent growth rate for Q1, signaling a continued deceleration. Looking ahead, this pattern is expected to persist for the whole year and the next few years as well. The FY2028 sales should come to around $17.46 billion, so the CAGR of revenue will fall to 15.35%, based on the consensus data. Understandably, no company can sustain indefinite growth, but these metrics are somewhat concerning because even if these targets are met, Shopify would trade at 5 times revenue by 2028 despite the anticipated decrease in growth rate - that looks too expensive to me.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's compilation

On the other hand, SHOP's EPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% over the next 5 years, i.e., the market is paving the way for continued margin expansion in the foreseeable future. I don't doubt this - recent trends in financials suggest that this 20.6% growth forecast may in fact prove to be too pessimistic in all likelihood. But with the current consensus data, the stock would be valued at 26.5 times earnings by FY2028 - that's about where SHOP's direct peer BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) is trading today:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

Note that BIGC's EPS is projected to grow at a 3-year CAGR of 32.6%, compared to 20.45% of SHOP's EPS growth over the same period. In 3 years, BIGC will trade at 12x earnings and Shopify at 38.6x - quite the difference.

So that's why I don't think now is the best time to buy the SHOP stock, despite all the positives about its profit margins expansion - these positives are likely already priced in, in my opinion.

Concluding Thoughts

I understand that for long-term investments in growth companies, the stock price is not as important as the stability of the company's growth - but only if we are talking about a really long period of holding the position. Many investors who invested in companies that eventually survived after the crisis in 2000 had to wait many, many years to reach their average purchase price. I'm not saying it will be the same with SHOP, but the risks can't be ignored. I believe that most of the company's potential prospects are already reflected in the current price. The stock is trading at a huge premium to other peers, without a sufficient margin of safety to buy today and hold with little worry. Therefore, I recommend waiting for lower prices - perhaps a 20-25% correction is an excellent zone to enter a long position.

TrendSpider, Oakoff's notes

So I rate SHOP as a "Hold".

Good luck with your investments!