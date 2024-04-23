Robert Way

There really is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, for just about everything. Some, like the T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) are for a very specific time and situation. This article looks at when it may be the right time to trade TSLT and the risks involved.

What is TSLT?

TSLT is a relatively new ETF designed to leverage an investment in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock long by 200%. It was launched in October 2023 alongside a -200% version, and ETFs also exist leveraging the moves in other popular technology stocks such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). TSLT has $223M assets under management, or AUM, and decent liquidity with an average daily dollar volume of $53M.

The fund leverages returns through derivatives and swap agreements. It has a relatively high 1.05% expense ratio due to the costs associated with maintaining a leveraged portfolio. However, considering the fund leverages moves of an already volatile stock, a 1.05% charge broken down across the course of the year is the least of your worries.

As with all leveraged funds, the effects of compounding are potentially rewarding, but also increase risk. If TSLA falls three days in a row, TSLT could drop more than a simple 2x factor. As the fund page warns,

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of TSLA. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period of time different than a trading day.

As TSLT has had two clear trends since its inception - one higher and one lower - its performance in both scenarios can be tracked.

TSLA's last good rally was from 31st October to the end of December last year. A 30.17% gain in TSLA resulted in a 62.20% return in TSLT.

Data by YCharts

Since the December '23 peak, the trend has been mostly down, with a few sideways consolidations.

Data by YCharts

The performance is actually better than -200%. This holds true over the shorter timeframes, which is positive. Obviously, this is a small sample size over a short duration; the effects of compounding are worse over the long term when trying to recover from a large loss. To illustrate this, let's say you invested $10K in TSLA and TSLT at the start of the year.

Data by YCharts

To get back to breakeven in TSLA, you would need a 69% gain. However, leveraging this would not get you back to breakeven in TSLT. To get back to breakeven in TSLT, you would need a return of 222% which can only be achieved through a 111% rally in TSLA.

As the fund points out,

...as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying security's volatility, and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying security's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Over the long term, the failure to get back to breakeven compounded with further leveraged losses can lead to larger and larger draw-downs. Many investors get stuck in a position that will almost certainly never recover.

Timing a Trade

Most articles I see on leveraged ETFs suggest leaving them alone. If you are a long-term investor with a focus on fundamentals, the leverage could turn a winning idea into a losing one. Fundamentals almost always prevail in the long term, but in the short-term many other drivers can influence prices. By this time you could be -70% down and unlikely to recoup losses.

That said, leveraged ETFs are obviously quite popular, so shouldn't be completely dismissed. Short-term catalysts and shifts in positioning can be effectively traded with TSLT.

For example, TSLA is due to report earnings on Tuesday, April 23rd, after the closing bell, and this could present an opportunity.

Buying TSLT into the report is clearly risky. Last week's sell-off was apparently due to Tesla price cuts - not only will the cuts decrease revenues, they suggest sales are weak - but it could also be due to anticipation of poor earnings. TSLA can have volatile reactions to earnings misses. Last October, it missed on the top and bottom line and dropped -16% in the next three sessions. TSLT will leverage this to -32%.

That said, the stock has fallen a massive 40.8% in 2024 and a lot of bad news will be priced in. Earnings may present several opportunities to trade TSLT after the report is released.

The first set-up is if TSLA beats estimates and gaps substantially higher by around 10%. The consensus estimate is for $0.49 EPS and $22.7B revenue. As long as the close of the session holds on to the majority of the gains (say over 80%), then we can assume the earnings beat is a positive catalyst.

The second is if earnings are punished with a gap down that recovers fully into a green close. This would suggest selling pressure is waning, and the stock has hit a low enough price to attract new buyers.

Neither of these set-ups is a guaranteed success, but the risks are much lower than buying ahead of the release.

One last alternative is to buy TSLT if/when TSLA gets near the 2023 low of $101.81.

Additional Risks

While extremely unlikely, it is possible to lose your entire TSLT investment in one day. As the fund warns,

...if a Fund's underlying security moves more than 50%, as applicable, on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund's investors would lose all of their money.

Some may therefore treat their investment in TSLT like an option; an all or nothing bet.

Please fully understand the risks of leveraged ETFs as explained here, including drift where the ETF can drop in value over time due to normal daily volatility of the underlying security - here Tesla stock - before placing any trades. The bottom line is that TSLT is really only suitable for short-term directional trades by experienced traders who fully understand the risks.

Conclusions

TSLT is part of a new range of ETFs providing 200% leverage in individual popular stocks, here Tesla, Inc. While the risks are significant, there is obviously a market for funds like T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and there are specific situations where they could deliver spectacular gains. With Tesla earnings approaching, there may be opportunities ahead, but also risks.