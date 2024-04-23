Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSLT: A Leveraged Bet On Tesla Stock

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
267 Followers

Summary

  • T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF is a leveraged ETF designed to amplify returns on an investment in Tesla by 200%.
  • The fund's performance has shown both significant gains and losses, with compounding effects increasing risk.
  • Timing a trade with the leveraged TSLT ETF can be risky, but short-term catalysts like earnings reports can present opportunities as well.

Tesla store at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai

Robert Way

There really is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, for just about everything. Some, like the T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) are for a very specific time and situation. This article looks at when it

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
267 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News