Overview

I've grown to become very fond of business development companies due to their high levels of cash flow generation in an environment of elevated interest rates. The days of near-zero rates are likely behind us for a very long time. When you consider the high inflation and the low unemployment rate, there seems to be little incentive for the Fed to start cutting rates. As a result, BDCs should be able to capitalize on these higher rates with their portfolios of floating rate debt. While there may possibly be rate adjustments in September, nothing is guaranteed. Until then, we have a longer runway of elevated rates to work with.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) may not be as popular as some of the peer BDCs such as Ares Capital (ARCC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Blue Own Capital (OBDC), or Capital Southwest (CSWC) but I aim to give it a fair shake to see if there is still value to be captured here. We can see that GSBD has underperformed all of these peers in total return over the last 5 year period, despite having a yield greater than or equal to most of these peers. I am to provide some insights on why this underperformance may be so frequent and whether or not we can expect the outlook to improve going forward.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield is about 11.7% and distributions are paid out on a quarterly basis. GSBD's portfolio is diverse in nature but there seems to be a disconnect somewhere as the BDC has not been able to fully capitalize on the current interest rate environment. This is despite the portfolio being almost completely made up of floating rate loans.

My research leads me to the blame the worsening credit quality of portfolio companies within. GSBD's portfolio is now made up of a larger portion of lesser quality loans. With this in mind, let's first dip into the portfolio and strategy of this BDC to see how it holds up.

Strategy & Portfolio

GSBD specializes in the middle market space by focusing on companies with an EBITDA between $5M and $75M annually. The business brings in revenues through interest and dividends received on debt they own. More specifically, their business strategy is to focus on 1st lien senior secured debt which makes up over 91% of their total portfolio. 1st lien senior secured debt has the highest priority of repayment in the event of a borrower default. As a result, this layer of debt has a lower risk profile.

GSBD has approximately 144 different portfolio companies as part of the investment portfolio. The current yield at fair value is 13.2% and the median EBITA of all holdings sits at $54M. The current weighted average interest coverage ratio sits at 1.5x.

GSBD Q4 Presentation

In addition, the BDC focuses almost exclusively on floating rate debt which makes up 99% of the portfolio. In theory, the floating rate classification gives the opportunity to capture a higher level of net investmnet income. While earnings data throughout the last 3 year period definitely shows that this is the case, it seems like the price movement does not reflect this. Just as a reference, I've included a comparison of the price of GSBD against other BDC peers that also have a large portion of their exposure to float rate investments.

We can see that GSBD has not kept up in terms of price movement over the last 3 years. While capital appreciation is not typically what's prioritized within BDCs, it would still be ideal to capture both income and price appreciation. Consistent underperformance makes BSBD hard to recommend if there are other BDCs out there operating within a similar middle market space that is better able to capitalize. Each of these peer BDCs have a different exposure breakdown of industries so perhaps that could be the culprit.

Data by YCharts

The strategy here is also to stay diverse across many different industries. The top five industries within GSBD's portfolio are:

Software - 17.4% Health Care Providers & Services - 12.4% Professional Services - 9.9% Financial Services - 9.7% Health Care Tech - 8.4% Other industries (each of which account for 5% or less) - 42.2%

Safe to say, the highest exposure is to software based tech companies. Companies in this space typically rely on heavy debt financing to complete growth initiatives like research and development or acquisitions. Since we are in an environment with elevated interest rates, perhaps this is putting a strain of this specific sector of the portfolio. This could be a contributing reason why the price appreciation aspect of GSBD has lagged behind peers. In addition, the reason of underperformance could be linked to the poor credit quality and disappointing growth prospects.

Financials - Risk Profile

As of GSBD's last Q4 earnings report, they achieved a net investment income of $0.55 per share, totaling $115.4M for the quarter. This represents a decrease in total NII from Q3's NII of $120M which can be attributed to the decrease in repayments. Meanwhile, net expenses increased to $51.9M due to an increased incentive fee. Taking a look at the specifics, this decrease in repayments meant that Q4 saw lower levels of interest income and other income. However, dividend income did manage to increase.

GSBD Q4 Presentation

On the bright side, GSBD is still allocating capital towards new investment commitments. During Q4 they made $166.2M of new investment commitments but only actually funded $123.4M of those new commitments. These new commitments may very well cause a rise in NII in the future. However, I stay on the cautious side because it seems like management is not efficiently assessing these portfolio companies.

Despite us being in a higher interest rate environment, these BDCs come with inherent risks. Like I've stated before, higher interest rates should technically translate to higher NII. However, this entirely depends on the credit quality of their portfolio companies as well as the rate of non-accruals. For a portfolio company to reach non-accrual status, the BDC has to reach a point of significant doubt in the borrower's ability to repay the loan.

As a result, anything that reaches non-accrual status no longer has interest coming in being recognized as part of the BDC's NII. As of their Q4 report, 3.8% of the portfolio at amortized cost has reached non-accrual status. As a point of reference, Ares Capital's (ARCC) non-accrual rate is 1.3% and Main Street Capital's non-accrual rate is 0.6% at fair portfolio value.

Lastly, the credit quality of portfolio companies are worsening. GSBD uses an internal numerical rating system from the ranges of 1 - 4. Each stage stands for the determined credit quality of the portfolio company. Here is how each of the levels are rated:

GSBD Q4 presentation

Rating Of 1 : involves the lead amount of risk to cost basis and risk factors are favorable.

Rating Of 2 : involves a level of risk similar to the risk out their cost basis at the time of origination. Borrowers in this category are generally performing as expected and risk factors are neutral to favorable.

Rating Of 3 : Increased level of risk. Borrower may be out of compliance with debts, but payments are not more than 120 days past due.

Rating Of 4: The highest level of risk. Debts here are typically substantially delinquent and investments are not expected to be repaid in full.

Taking a look at Q2 2023, we can see that 6.1% of the total portfolio consisted of the highest quality borrowers and only 0.9% of the portfolio had the lowest quality borrower. Now, taking a look at Q4 2023 we can see that only 1.4% of the portfolio has a rating of 1. Simultaneously, the percentage of borrowers falling into the worst category rating of 4 has growth to 2.4%.

The percentage of borrowers falling into the rating 3 category has grown over Q4. While the portfolio quality has worsened, the fair value of the portfolio has also decreased. These things are likely contributing to the underperformance of GSBD. While there is still time throughout the rest of the year for GSBD to improve the portfolio since the non-accrual rate is still below 5%, I do not personally think I would take a bet on the improvement to happen at this moment.

As I previously mentioned, interest rates are anticipated to remain elevated for the rest of the year. Perhaps when rates are finally cut a bit, this would provide some relief for the borrowers in GSBD's portfolio. Until this happens, I do not feel comfortable buying into this BDC as there are alternatives out there with better credit quality ratings, such as Hercules Capital (HTGC) that I previously rated as a Buy due to its strong NII and portfolio.

Dividend & Valuation

The current dividend yield sits at 11.7% with a declared distribution of $0.45 per share. Although financial growth prospects have decreased with the lessened quality of the portfolio companies, GSBD has been able to maintain this level of distribution. Since the fund's first year of payments in 2015, they have managed to never cut the $0.45 per share quarterly distribution.

Q4's reported NII came in at $0.55 per share. This does comfortably cover the current distribution of $0.45 per share by 122%. However, I stay a bit on the cautious side as future rate cuts will likely decrease the levels of NII received. While there are no red flags at the moment, I can see this margin of safety getting smaller if the issue of worsening credit quality doesn't improve. What would be even worse is if the non-accrual rate continues growing over the rest of the year. This would mean a smaller set of portfolio companies whose interest income is being recognized.

While the yield of 11.7% is a bit higher than some peers, I do not think the extra couple of percentage points of a higher yield is worth taking the risk here. For example, VanEck's BDC Income ETF (BIZD) provides a similar double digit yield of 10.8% with much less risk since it represents an index of BDCs. While I understand that income generation from BDCs is important to a lot of investors that are at or nearing retirement, it's equally important not to take unnecessary risk if the payoff is only marginally better.

Data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, GSBD seems to be trading below the 3 year average premium to NAV (net asset value). This comes as no surprise however as the price has come down from the $20 per share mark in 2022 and has never recovered back to that level. This can likely be attributed to the decrease in credit quality of portfolio companies alongside the decrease in interest income due to rising non-accruals.

According to CEF Data, the price of GSBD traded at an average premium to NAV of 8.84%. Meanwhile, the price currently trades at a slight premium to NAV of 4.86%. While this may mean that entry here is more ideal than it was in the recent past, I still remain cautious as there lies internal issues with the credit quality of their portfolio.

CEF Data

If the non-accrual rise and credit quality continues to decrease over the next few quarters of 2024, I have a feeling that the price will fall back into discount territory. However, you have to determine if holding a BDC with subpar holdings is something you'd want to consider, even if the price trades below NAV. The current NAV trajectory doesn't really show any actual growth, with the NAV slightly increasing by 0.07% over Q4. For what it's worth, I'd like to also mention the fact the average Wall St. price target sits at $14.83 per share. This actually represents a potential downside of 3.26%.

Takeaway

The Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) has been able to sustain the current high 11.7% distribution over time by having NII out earn it. However, there are underlying vulnerabilities with the credit quality of portfolio companies decreasing and the slightly growing non-accrual rates. These issues have been reflected in the lack of price upside when compared against some other peers within similar strategies and industry focus. While there is certainly time for conditions to improve over time, I do not see the payoff as worth the risk. If you are a current holder of GSBD, I do not think these issues are cause for an immediate sell since the distribution is still fully covered with a large enough margin of safety.

However, the higher interest rate environment can continue to take a toll of the portfolio companies. My verdict is that this higher rate environment has exposed the weakness in management's ability to grade and assess the portfolio companies they decide to include as part of their portfolio. Even though they are diverse in nature, there are a growing number of portfolio companies that seem to be feeling the strain of these increased interest payments. As a result, I rate GSBD as a hold for now but I will be coming back to reassess progress in around Q3 of 2024.